Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
News

F1 Las Vegas GP qualifying – Start time, how to watch, TV channel

Las Vegas plays host to the penultimate round of the 2023 Formula 1 season on November 16-18. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday.

Published
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc topped a disrupted opening day of running at Vegas that was marred by questions over track safety after the cars of both Carlos Sainz and Esteban Ocon were damaged beyond repair in a manhole cover strike.

What time does qualifying for the Mexico Grand Prix start?

The qualifying for the Las Vegas GP will begin at 12:00am local time (-8 GMT) on Saturday.

  • Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Start time:  08:00 GMT / 09:00 CET / 10:00 SAT / 11:00 EAT / 03:00 ET / 00:00 PT / 19:00 AEDT / 17:00 JST / 13:30 IST 

2023 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

04:30

05:30

23:30

20:30

15:30

13:30

10:00

FP2

10:30

11:30

 05:30

02:30

 21:30

19:30

 16:00

FP3

04:30

05:30

23:30

 20:30

15:30

 13:30

10:00
Quali

08:00

09:00

03:00

00:00

 19:00

17:00

13:30

Race 

06:00

07:00

01:00

22:00

17:00

15:00

 11:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
  • India - F1 TV only
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Las Vegas throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Friday.

Las Vegas GP - FP1 results:

       
Driver Info
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 4

1'40.909

221.225
2 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 4

+2.537

1'43.446

2.537 215.799
3 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 4

+3.352

1'44.261

0.815 214.112
4 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 4

+3.488

1'44.397

0.136 213.833
5 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 5

+4.456

1'45.365

0.968 211.869
6 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 4

+4.588

1'45.497

0.132 211.604
7 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 4

+4.915

1'45.824

0.327 210.950
8 Japan Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 AlphaTauri Red Bull 5

+4.999

1'45.908

0.084 210.782
9 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 4

+5.884

1'46.793

0.885 209.036
10 Finland V. Bottas Alfa Romeo 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 5

+6.238

1'47.147

0.354 208.345
11 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 5

+7.344

1'48.253

1.106 206.216
12 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 4

+7.604

1'48.513

0.260 205.722
13 Australia D. Ricciardo AlphaTauri 3 AlphaTauri Red Bull 4

+7.741

1'48.650

0.137 205.463
14 China G. Zhou Alfa Romeo 24 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 5

+7.913

1'48.822

0.172 205.138
15 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 3

+8.038

1'48.947

0.125 204.903
16 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 2

17 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 2

18 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 2

19 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 2

20 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 0

View full results

Las Vegas GP - FP2 results:

       
Driver Info
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 39

1'35.265

234.331
2 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 39

+0.517

1'35.782

0.517 233.066
3 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 38

+0.528

1'35.793

0.011 233.039
4 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 36

+0.820

1'36.085

0.292 232.331
5 Finland V. Bottas Alfa Romeo 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 36

+0.864

1'36.129

0.044 232.225
6 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 37

+0.918

1'36.183

0.054 232.095
7 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 33

+1.224

1'36.489

0.306 231.359
8 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 41

+1.231

1'36.496

0.007 231.342
9 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 42

+1.398

1'36.663

0.167 230.942
10 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 42

+1.423

1'36.688

0.025 230.882
11 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 33

+1.599

1'36.864

0.176 230.463
12 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 37

+1.625

1'36.890

0.026 230.401
13 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 37

+1.652

1'36.917

0.027 230.337
14 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 35

+1.722

1'36.987

0.070 230.171
15 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 33

+1.869

1'37.134

0.147 229.822
16 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 37

+1.976

1'37.241

0.107 229.569
17 Japan Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 AlphaTauri Red Bull 41

+2.147

1'37.412

0.171 229.166
18 China G. Zhou Alfa Romeo 24 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 36

+2.391

1'37.656

0.244 228.594
19 Australia D. Ricciardo AlphaTauri 3 AlphaTauri Red Bull 40

+2.415

1'37.680

0.024 228.538
20 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 42

+2.875

1'38.140

0.460 227.466
View full results
