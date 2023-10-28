F1 Mexico GP qualifying – Start time, how to watch, TV channel

Red Bull's Max Verstappen scored pole position in Mexico last year, leading the Mercedes of George Russell.

The Dutchman was also fastest in practice on Friday, topping both FP1 and FP2.

What time does qualifying for the Mexico Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Mexico GP will begin at 3pm local time (-6 GMT) at Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

Date : Friday, October 28, 2023

: Friday, October 28, 2023 Start time: 15:00 local time / 21:00 GMT / 22:00 BST / 23:00 CEST / 23:00 SAT / 00:00 EAT (Sunday) / 17:00 ET / 14:00 PT / 08:00 AEDT (Sunday) / 06:00 JST (Sunday) / 02:30 IST (Sunday)

2023 Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST/CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 18:30 19:30 20:30 14:30 11:30 05:30¹ 03:30¹ 00:00¹ FP2 22:00 23:00 00:00¹ 18:00 15:00 09:00¹ 07:00¹ 03:30¹ FP3 17:30 18:30 19:30 13:30 10:30 04:30¹ 02:30¹ 23:00 Quali 21:00 22:00 23:00 17:00 14:00 08:00¹ 06:00¹ 02:30¹ Race 20:00 - 21:00 16:00 13:00 07:00¹ 05:00¹ 01:30¹

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports

Croatia - Sport Klub

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra

Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay

Poland - Viaplay

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - F1 DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPNEWS

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel

India - F1 TV only

Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN

Malaysia - beIN SPORTS

Indonesia- beIN SPORTS

Singapore - beIN SPORTS

Thailand - beIN SPORTS

Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo

New Zealand - Sky

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Austin throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Friday.

