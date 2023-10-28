Subscribe
Formula 1 Mexico City GP
F1 Mexico GP qualifying – Start time, how to watch, TV channel

Mexico City plays host to the 18th round of the 2023 Formula 1 season on October 27-29. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Mexico Grand Prix on Saturday.

Rachit Thukral
Author Rachit Thukral
Published
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

Red Bull's Max Verstappen scored pole position in Mexico last year, leading the Mercedes of George Russell. 

The Dutchman was also fastest in practice on Friday, topping both FP1 and FP2.

What time does qualifying for the Mexico Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Mexico GP will begin at 3pm local time (-6 GMT) at Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

  • Date: Friday, October 28, 2023
  • Start time: 15:00 local time / 21:00 GMT / 22:00 BST / 23:00 CEST / 23:00 SAT / 00:00 EAT (Sunday) / 17:00 ET / 14:00 PT / 08:00 AEDT (Sunday) / 06:00 JST (Sunday) / 02:30 IST (Sunday)

2023 Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST/CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

18:30

19:30

20:30

14:30

11:30

05:30¹

03:30¹

00:00¹

FP2

22:00

 23:00

00:00¹

 18:00

15:00

 09:00¹

07:00¹

 03:30¹

FP3

17:30

18:30

19:30

13:30

 10:30

04:30¹

 02:30¹

23:00
Quali

21:00

22:00

23:00

17:00

14:00

 08:00¹

06:00¹

02:30¹

Race 

20:00

-

21:00

16:00

13:00

07:00¹

05:00¹

 01:30¹

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPNEWS
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
  • India - F1 TV only
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Austin throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Friday.

Mexico GP - FP1 results:

       
Driver Info
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 29

1'19.718

194.365
2 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 31

+0.095

1'19.813

0.095 194.133
3 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 28

+0.297

1'20.015

0.202 193.643
4 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 30

+0.519

1'20.237

0.222 193.107
5 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 30

+0.579

1'20.297

0.060 192.963
6 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 32

+0.745

1'20.463

0.166 192.565
7 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 23

+0.761

1'20.479

0.016 192.527
8 Australia D. Ricciardo AlphaTauri 3 AlphaTauri Red Bull 30

+0.850

1'20.568

0.089 192.314
9 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 26

+0.959

1'20.677

0.109 192.054
10 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 26

+0.969

1'20.687

0.010 192.030
11 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 25

+1.006

1'20.724

0.037 191.942
12 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 29

+1.250

1'20.968

0.244 191.364
13 China G. Zhou Alfa Romeo 24 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 27

+1.411

1'21.129

0.161 190.984
14 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 30

+1.439

1'21.157

0.028 190.918
15 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 50 Haas Ferrari 31

+1.595

1'21.313

0.156 190.552
16 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 17

+1.629

1'21.347

0.034 190.472
17 France I. Hadjar AlphaTauri 41 AlphaTauri Red Bull 25

+2.223

1'21.941

0.594 189.092
18 Australia J. Doohan Alpine 61 Alpine Renault 25

+2.391

1'22.109

0.168 188.705
19 Denmark F. Vesti Mercedes 42 Mercedes Mercedes 26

+3.219

1'22.937

0.828 186.821
20 France T. Pourchaire Alfa Romeo 98 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 4

View full results

Mexico GP - FP2 results:

       
Driver Info
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 26

1'18.686

196.914
2 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 31

+0.119

1'18.805

0.119 196.616
3 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 33

+0.266

1'18.952

0.147 196.250
4 Finland V. Bottas Alfa Romeo 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 33

+0.269

1'18.955

0.003 196.243
5 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 29

+0.302

1'18.988

0.033 196.161
6 Australia D. Ricciardo AlphaTauri 3 AlphaTauri Red Bull 31

+0.316

1'19.002

0.014 196.126
7 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 30

+0.338

1'19.024

0.022 196.072
8 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 29

+0.391

1'19.077

0.053 195.940
9 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 31

+0.477

1'19.163

0.086 195.727
10 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 31

+0.541

1'19.227

0.064 195.569
11 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 34

+0.571

1'19.257

0.030 195.495
12 Japan Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 AlphaTauri Red Bull 34

+0.604

1'19.290

0.033 195.414
13 China G. Zhou Alfa Romeo 24 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 27

+0.729

1'19.415

0.125 195.106
14 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 23

+0.760

1'19.446

0.031 195.030
15 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 29

+0.849

1'19.535

0.089 194.812
16 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 29

+0.956

1'19.642

0.107 194.550
17 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 26

+1.214

1'19.900

0.258 193.922
18 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 17

+1.389

1'20.075

0.175 193.498
19 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 30

+1.426

1'20.112

0.037 193.409
20 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 30

+1.740

1'20.426

0.314 192.654
View full results
