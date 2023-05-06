F1 Miami Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Lasrt year's winner and Red Bull Racing star Max Verstappen topped practice on Friday, leading Ferrari duo Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc.

What time does qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Miami GP will begin at 4pm local time (-4 GMT) at the Miami International Autodrome.

Date : Saturday, May 6th, 2023

: Saturday, May 6th, 2023 Start time: 20:00 GMT / 21:00 BST / 22:00 CEST / 22:00 SAT / 23:00 EAT / 16:00 ET / 13:00 PT / 06:00 AEST (Sunday) / 05:00 JST (Sunday) / 01:30 IST (Sunday)

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2023 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 18:00 19:00 20:00 14:00 11:00 04:00¹ 03:00¹ 23:30 FP2 21:30 22:30 23:30 17:30 14:30 07:30¹ 06:30¹ 03:30¹ FP3 16:30 17:30 18:30 12:30 09:30 02:30¹ 01:30¹ 22:00 Q 20:00 21:00 22:00 16:00 13:00 06:00¹ 05:00¹ 01:30¹ Race 19:30 20:30 21:30 15:30 12:30 05:30¹ 04:30¹ 01:00¹

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports

Croatia - Sport Klub

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra

Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay

Poland - Viaplay

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - F1 DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel

India - F1 TV only

Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN

Malaysia - beIN SPORTS

Indonesia- beIN SPORTS

Singapore - beIN SPORTS

Thailand - beIN SPORTS

Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo

New Zealand - Sky

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Miami throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Friday.

