F1 United States GP qualifying – Start time, how to watch, TV channel
Austin plays host to the 17th round of the 2023 Formula 1 season on October 20-22. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the United States Grand Prix on Friday.
Carlos Scored pole position at Austin last year, leading a front row lockout for Ferrari ahead of team-mate Charles Leclerc.
What time does qualifying for the United States Grand Prix start?
Qualifying for the United States GP will begin at 4pm local time (-5 GMT) at the Circuit of the Americas.
- Date: Friday, October 20, 2023
- Start time: 21:00 GMT / 22:00 BST / 23:00 CEST / 23:00 SAT / 00:00 EAT (Saturday) / 16:00 CT / 17:00 ET / 14:00 PT / 08:00 AEDT (Saturday) / 06:00 JST (Saturday) / 02:30 IST (Saturday)
2023 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEDT
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
17:30
|
18:30
|
19:30
|
13:30
|
10:30
|
04:30¹
|
02:30¹
|
23:00
|
Q
|
21:00
|22:00
|
23:00
|17:00
|
14:00
|08:00¹
|
06:00¹
|02:30¹
|
Sprint Q
|
17:30
|
18:30
|
19:30
|
13:30
|10:30
|
04:30¹
|02:30¹
|
23:00
|Sprint
|
22:00
|
23:00
|
00:00¹
|
18:00
|
15:00
|09:00¹
|
07:00¹
|
03:30¹
|
Race
|
19:00
|
20:00
|
21:00
|
15:00
|
12:00
|
06:00¹
|
04:00¹
|00:30¹
How can I watch qualifying?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN2
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
- India - F1 TV only
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream qualifying?
Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.
Live commentary
Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Austin throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Friday.
US GP - Practice results:
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|23
|
1'35.912
|206.927
|2
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|25
|
+0.156
1'36.068
|0.156
|206.591
|3
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|23
|
+0.281
1'36.193
|0.125
|206.322
|4
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|23
|
+0.300
1'36.212
|0.019
|206.281
|5
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|21
|
+0.560
1'36.472
|0.260
|205.726
|6
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|25
|
+0.562
1'36.474
|0.002
|205.721
|7
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|21
|
+0.580
1'36.492
|0.018
|205.683
|8
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|24
|
+0.621
1'36.533
|0.041
|205.596
|9
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|21
|
+0.790
1'36.702
|0.169
|205.236
|10
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|22
|
+0.793
1'36.705
|0.003
|205.230
|11
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|26
|
+1.075
1'36.987
|0.282
|204.633
|12
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|22
|
+1.154
1'37.066
|0.079
|204.467
|13
|Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri
|22
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|25
|
+1.192
1'37.104
|0.038
|204.387
|14
|D. Ricciardo AlphaTauri
|3
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|24
|
+1.240
1'37.152
|0.048
|204.286
|15
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|21
|
+1.344
1'37.256
|0.104
|204.067
|16
|G. Zhou Alfa Romeo
|24
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|25
|
+1.506
1'37.418
|0.162
|203.728
|17
|V. Bottas Alfa Romeo
|77
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|24
|
+1.605
1'37.517
|0.099
|203.521
|18
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|19
|
+1.928
1'37.840
|0.323
|202.849
|19
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|22
|
+2.508
1'38.420
|0.580
|201.654
|20
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|5
|
+4.028
1'39.940
|1.520
|198.587
|View full results
