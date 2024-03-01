All Series
Edition

USA
Formula 1 Bahrain GP

F1 Bahrain GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, TV channel

Bahrain plays host to the opening round of the 2024 Formula 1 season on 28 February - 2 March. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix on Friday.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24

Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

As part of the new schedule for Bahrain and Saudi Arabian GPs, qualifying for the race will take place on Friday evening instead of Saturday.

What time does qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix start?

The qualifying for the Bahrain GP will begin at 7pm local time (+3 GMT) on Friday.

  • Date: Friday, 1 March 2024
  • Start time: 19:00 local time / 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET / 18:00 SAT / 19:00 EAT / 11:00 ET / 08:00 PT / 03:00 AEDT (Saturday) / 01:00 JST (Saturday) / 21:30 IST 

2024 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

SESSION

LOCAL TIME

GMT

CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

14:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

03:30

22:30

20:30

17:00

FP2

18:00

15:00

16:00

 10:00

07:00

 02:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP3

15:30

12:30

13:30

07:30

 06:30

23:30

 21:30

18:00
Quali 19:00

16:00

17:00

11:00

08:00

 03:00¹

01:00¹

21:30

Race 

18:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

02:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Estonia: Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay 
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN2
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
  • India - FanCode
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Sakhir throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Friday.

Bahrain GP - FP1 results:

1
 - 
4
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 23

1'32.869

209.792
2 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 25

+0.032

1'32.901

0.032 209.720
3 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 25

+0.244

1'33.113

0.212 209.242
4 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 24

+0.314

1'33.183

0.070 209.085
5 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 20

+0.324

1'33.193

0.010 209.062
6 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 21

+0.369

1'33.238

0.045 208.962
7 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 25

+0.382

1'33.251

0.013 208.932
8 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 24

+0.399

1'33.268

0.017 208.894
9 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 22

+0.433

1'33.302

0.034 208.818
10 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 21

+0.485

1'33.354

0.052 208.702
11 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 26

+0.516

1'33.385

0.031 208.633
12 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 24

+0.544

1'33.413

0.028 208.570
13 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 17

+0.714

1'33.583

0.170 208.191
14 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 20

+0.999

1'33.868

0.285 207.559
15 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 16

+1.054

1'33.923

0.055 207.438
16 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 19

+1.344

1'34.213

0.290 206.799
17 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 21

+1.938

1'34.807

0.594 205.503
18 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 24

+2.275

1'35.144

0.337 204.775
19 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 25

+4.608

1'37.477

2.333 199.874
20 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 27

+5.069

1'37.938

0.461 198.934
View full results

Bahrain GP - FP2 results:

1
 - 
4
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 25

1'30.374

215.584
2 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 23

+0.206

1'30.580

0.206 215.093
3 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 22

+0.286

1'30.660

0.080 214.904
4 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 25

+0.395

1'30.769

0.109 214.645
5 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 27

+0.410

1'30.784

0.015 214.610
6 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 25

+0.477

1'30.851

0.067 214.452
7 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 23

+0.510

1'30.884

0.033 214.374
8 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 26

+0.517

1'30.891

0.007 214.357
9 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 26

+0.739

1'31.113

0.222 213.835
10 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 26

+0.741

1'31.115

0.002 213.830
11 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 26

+0.959

1'31.333

0.218 213.320
12 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 26

+1.142

1'31.516

0.183 212.893
13 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 27

+1.341

1'31.715

0.199 212.431
14 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 27

+1.390

1'31.764

0.049 212.318
15 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 29

+1.507

1'31.881

0.117 212.048
16 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 25

+1.577

1'31.951

0.070 211.886
17 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 24

+1.627

1'32.001

0.050 211.771
18 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 25

+1.653

1'32.027

0.026 211.711
19 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 28

+1.674

1'32.048

0.021 211.663
20 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 25

+2.234

1'32.608

0.560 210.383
View full results

F1 driver heights: Who are the shortest & tallest drivers?
Leclerc: Mercedes F1 one-lap pace "a bit of a surprise"

Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
