F1 Austrian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel
Spielberg plays host to the 11th round of the 2024 Formula 1 season on 28-30 June. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix on TV.
Max Verstappen looks favourite to take pole position on Red Bull's home turf, having topped the sole practice session as well as the Sprint Shootout on Friday.
As with the new sprint format, the main grand prix qualifying session will take place at its usual time on Saturday afternoon. The sprint race, meanwhile, will be held earlier in the day.
What time does qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix start?
The qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix will begin at 4pm local time (+2 GMT) on Saturday at the Red Bull Ring.
- Date: Saturday, 29 June, 2024
- Start time: 14:00 GMT / 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 16:00 SAT / 17:00 EAT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT / 00:00 AEST (Sunday) / 23:00 JST / 19:30 IST
2024 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
10:30
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
06:30
|
03:30
|
20:30
|
19:30
|
16:00
|
Shootout
|
14:30
|
15:30
|
16:30
|10:30
|
07:30
|00:30¹
|
23:30
|20:00
|
Sprint
|
10:00
|
11:00
|
12:00
|
06:00
|03:00
|
20:00
|19:00
|
15:30
|Quali
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
10:00
|
07:00
|00:00¹
|
23:00
|
19:30
|
Race
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
How can I watch qualifying?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Estonia: Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN Network
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
- India - FanCode
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream qualifying?
Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.
Live commentary
Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Spielberg throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.
Austrian GP - FP1 results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|28
|
1'05.685
|236.656
|2
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|32
|
+0.276
1'05.961
|0.276
|235.666
|3
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|31
|
+0.370
1'06.055
|0.094
|235.331
|4
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|31
|
+0.443
1'06.128
|0.073
|235.071
|5
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|39
|
+0.569
1'06.254
|0.126
|234.624
|6
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|30
|
+0.612
1'06.297
|0.043
|234.472
|7
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|27
|
+0.699
1'06.384
|0.087
|234.164
|8
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|32
|
+0.701
1'06.386
|0.002
|234.157
|9
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|30
|
+0.894
1'06.579
|0.193
|233.479
|10
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|30
|
+0.918
1'06.603
|0.024
|233.394
|11
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|28
|
+1.049
1'06.734
|0.131
|232.936
|12
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|24
|
+1.098
1'06.783
|0.049
|232.765
|13
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|30
|
+1.195
1'06.880
|0.097
|232.428
|14
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|28
|
+1.234
1'06.919
|0.039
|232.292
|15
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|29
|
+1.240
1'06.925
|0.006
|232.271
|16
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|31
|
+1.277
1'06.962
|0.037
|232.143
|17
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|31
|
+1.281
1'06.966
|0.004
|232.129
|18
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|28
|
+1.310
1'06.995
|0.029
|232.029
|19
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|31
|
+1.460
1'07.145
|0.150
|231.510
|20
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|29
|
+1.574
1'07.259
|0.114
|231.118
|View full results
Austrian GP - Sprint Shootout results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Time
|km/h
|1
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
1'04.686
|240.311
|2
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.093
1'04.779
|239.966
|3
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.301
1'04.987
|239.198
|4
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.368
1'05.054
|238.952
|5
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.440
1'05.126
|238.688
|6
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.584
1'05.270
|238.161
|7
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
+1.322
1'06.008
|235.498
|8
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+1.415
1'06.101
|235.167
|9
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+1.938
1'06.624
|233.321
|10
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
|11
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+1.120
1'05.806
|236.221
|12
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+1.161
1'05.847
|236.074
|13
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+1.192
1'05.878
|235.963
|14
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+1.274
1'05.960
|235.670
|15
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
|16
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+1.895
1'06.581
|233.472
|17
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+1.897
1'06.583
|233.464
|18
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
+2.039
1'06.725
|232.968
|19
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+2.068
1'06.754
|232.866
|20
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
+2.511
1'07.197
|231.331
|View full results
