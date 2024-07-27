F1 Belgian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel
Spa-Francorchamps plays host to the 14th round of the 2024 Formula 1 season on 25-27 July. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix on TV.
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24
McLaren carried its recent form to Spa, with Lando Norris leading Oscar Piastri in Friday practice. Championship leader Max Verstappen was once again the closest rival to the McLaren duo in third.
What time does qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix start?
The qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix will begin at 4pm local time (+2 GMT) on Saturday at Spa.
- Date: Saturday, 27 July, 2024
- Start time: 14:00 GMT / 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 16:00 SAT / 17:00 EAT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT / 00:00 AEST (Sunday) / 23:00 JST / 19:30 IST
2024 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
13:30
|
07:30
|
04:30
|
21:30
|
20:30
|
17:00
|
FP2
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
17:00
|11:00
|
08:00
|01:00¹
|
00:00¹
|20:30
|
FP3
|
10:30
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
06:30
|03:30
|
20:30
|19:30
|
16:00
|Quali
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
10:00
|
07:00
|00:00¹
|
23:00
|
19:30
|
Race
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
How can I watch qualifying?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Estonia: Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN Network
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
- India - FanCode
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream qualifying?
Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.
Live commentary
Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Spa throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.
Belgian GP - FP1 results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|M. VerstappenRed Bull Racing
|1
|23
|
1'43.372
|243.919
|2
|O. PiastriMcLaren
|81
|24
|
+0.531
1'43.903
|0.531
|242.672
|3
|A. AlbonWilliams
|23
|21
|
+0.727
1'44.099
|0.196
|242.215
|4
|G. RussellMercedes
|63
|23
|
+0.853
1'44.225
|0.126
|241.922
|5
|L. HamiltonMercedes
|44
|21
|
+0.907
1'44.279
|0.054
|241.797
|6
|C. LeclercFerrari
|16
|25
|
+0.934
1'44.306
|0.027
|241.734
|7
|S. PerezRed Bull Racing
|11
|22
|
+0.957
1'44.329
|0.023
|241.681
|8
|L. NorrisMcLaren
|4
|24
|
+1.043
1'44.415
|0.086
|241.482
|9
|C. SainzFerrari
|55
|24
|
+1.202
1'44.574
|0.159
|241.115
|10
|L. StrollAston Martin Racing
|18
|20
|
+1.327
1'44.699
|0.125
|240.827
|11
|P. GaslyAlpine
|10
|22
|
+1.461
1'44.833
|0.134
|240.519
|12
|F. AlonsoAston Martin Racing
|14
|19
|
+1.549
1'44.921
|0.088
|240.317
|13
|D. RicciardoRB
|3
|23
|
+1.578
1'44.950
|0.029
|240.251
|14
|V. BottasSauber
|77
|21
|
+1.783
1'45.155
|0.205
|239.783
|15
|L. SargeantWilliams
|2
|20
|
+1.939
1'45.311
|0.156
|239.427
|16
|Y. TsunodaRB
|22
|23
|
+2.192
1'45.564
|0.253
|238.854
|17
|N. HulkenbergHaas F1 Team
|27
|19
|
+2.273
1'45.645
|0.081
|238.671
|18
|K. MagnussenHaas F1 Team
|20
|19
|
+2.440
1'45.812
|0.167
|238.294
|19
|Z. GuanyuSauber
|24
|23
|
+2.623
1'45.995
|0.183
|237.882
|20
|E. OconAlpine
|31
|1
|
Belgian GP - FP2 results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|19
|
1'42.260
|246.571
|2
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|23
|
+0.215
1'42.475
|0.215
|246.054
|3
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|26
|
+0.217
1'42.477
|0.002
|246.049
|4
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|23
|
+0.577
1'42.837
|0.360
|245.188
|5
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|25
|
+0.838
1'43.098
|0.261
|244.567
|6
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|24
|
+1.030
1'43.290
|0.192
|244.112
|7
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|23
|
+1.141
1'43.401
|0.111
|243.850
|8
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|21
|
+1.225
1'43.485
|0.084
|243.652
|9
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|24
|
+1.244
1'43.504
|0.019
|243.607
|10
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|25
|
+1.259
1'43.519
|0.015
|243.572
|11
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|21
|
+1.272
1'43.532
|0.013
|243.542
|12
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|24
|
+1.278
1'43.538
|0.006
|243.527
|13
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|24
|
+1.415
1'43.675
|0.137
|243.206
|14
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|21
|
+1.563
1'43.823
|0.148
|242.859
|15
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|24
|
+1.569
1'43.829
|0.006
|242.845
|16
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|21
|
+1.586
1'43.846
|0.017
|242.805
|17
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|23
|
+1.632
1'43.892
|0.046
|242.698
|18
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|24
|
+1.966
1'44.226
|0.334
|241.920
|19
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|23
|
+2.042
1'44.302
|0.076
|241.744
|20
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|24
|
+2.088
1'44.348
|0.046
|241.637
