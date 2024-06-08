F1 Canadian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel
Montreal plays host to the eighth round of the 2024 Formula 1 season on 8-10 June. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix on TV.
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mercedes-powered cars led the way on Friday, with Lando Norris (McLaren) setting the benchmark in FP1 and Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) taking over the top spot in FP2.
What time does qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix start?
The qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix will begin at 4pm local time (-4 GMT) on Saturday at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
- Date: Saturday, 8 June, 2024
- Start time: 20:00 GMT / 21:00 BST / 22:00 CEST / 22:00 SAT / 23:00 EAT / 16:00 ET / 13:00 PT / 06:00 AEST (Sunday) / 05:00 JST (Sunday) / 01:30 IST
2024 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
17:30
|
18:30
|
19:30
|
13:30
|
10:30
|
03:30¹
|
02:30¹
|
23:00
|
FP2
|
21:00
|
22:00
|
23:00
|17:00
|
14:00
|07:00¹
|
06:00¹
|02:30¹
|
FP3
|
16:30
|
17:30
|
18:30
|
12:30
|09:30
|
02:30¹
|01:30¹
|
22:00
|Quali
|
20:00
|
21:00
|
22:00
|
16:00
|
13:00
|06:00¹
|
05:00¹
|
01:30¹
|
Race
|
18:00
|
19:00
|
20:00
|
14:00
|
11:00
|
04:00¹
|
03:00
|23:30
How can I watch qualifying?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Estonia: Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
- India - FanCode
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream qualifying?
Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.
Live commentary
Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Montreal throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.
Canadian GP - FP1 results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|8
|
1'24.435
|185.937
|2
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|11
|
+0.328
1'24.763
|0.328
|185.217
|3
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|11
|
+0.871
1'25.306
|0.543
|184.038
|4
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|11
|
+1.535
1'25.970
|0.664
|182.617
|5
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|10
|
+2.067
1'26.502
|0.532
|181.494
|6
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|7
|
+2.319
1'26.754
|0.252
|180.966
|7
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|8
|
+3.149
1'27.584
|0.830
|179.251
|8
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|11
|
+3.235
1'27.670
|0.086
|179.076
|9
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|10
|
+3.623
1'28.058
|0.388
|178.287
|10
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|9
|
+4.106
1'28.541
|0.483
|177.314
|11
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|9
|
+4.147
1'28.582
|0.041
|177.232
|12
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|9
|
+4.288
1'28.723
|0.141
|176.950
|13
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|8
|
+4.617
1'29.052
|0.329
|176.296
|14
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|5
|
+8.391
1'32.826
|3.774
|169.129
|15
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|4
|
+8.976
1'33.411
|0.585
|168.070
|16
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|5
|
+12.151
1'36.586
|3.175
|162.545
|17
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|4
|
+16.095
1'40.530
|3.944
|156.168
|18
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|4
|
|19
|J. Doohan Alpine
|61
|Alpine
|Renault
|3
|
|20
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|4
|
|View full results
Canadian GP - FP2 results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|25
|
1'15.810
|207.091
|2
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|24
|
+0.463
1'16.273
|0.463
|205.834
|3
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|27
|
+0.654
1'16.464
|0.191
|205.320
|4
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|24
|
+0.746
1'16.556
|0.092
|205.073
|5
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|23
|
+0.921
1'16.731
|0.175
|204.605
|6
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|15
|
+0.963
1'16.773
|0.042
|204.493
|7
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|27
|
+1.098
1'16.908
|0.135
|204.134
|8
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|22
|
+1.141
1'16.951
|0.043
|204.020
|9
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|22
|
+1.167
1'16.977
|0.026
|203.951
|10
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|19
|
+1.231
1'17.041
|0.064
|203.782
|11
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|31
|
+1.607
1'17.417
|0.376
|202.792
|12
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|22
|
+1.686
1'17.496
|0.079
|202.585
|13
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|27
|
+1.912
1'17.722
|0.226
|201.996
|14
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|21
|
+2.007
1'17.817
|0.095
|201.750
|15
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|20
|
+2.093
1'17.903
|0.086
|201.527
|16
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|20
|
+3.198
1'19.008
|1.105
|198.708
|17
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|17
|
+3.277
1'19.087
|0.079
|198.510
|18
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|4
|
+3.501
1'19.311
|0.224
|197.949
|19
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|26
|
+4.979
1'20.789
|1.478
|194.328
|20
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|21
|
+5.033
1'20.843
|0.054
|194.198
|View full results
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Sainz not ready to decide F1 future amid Williams flattery
WRC champion Rovanpera narrowly misses podium on circuit racing debut
Has Ricciardo's Canada reaction come too late amid Villeneuve attack?
Le Mans 24 Hours: Kobayashi leads opening test session for Toyota
Prime
Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?
The worrying messaging in Alpine's F1 recovery plan
How F1 moved away from subjective scrutineering on issues of flexing
Inside the archive that keeps motorsport’s most closely-guarded secrets
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments