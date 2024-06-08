F1 Canadian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel

Mercedes-powered cars led the way on Friday, with Lando Norris (McLaren) setting the benchmark in FP1 and Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) taking over the top spot in FP2.

What time does qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix start?

The qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix will begin at 4pm local time (-4 GMT) on Saturday at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Date : Saturday, 8 June, 2024

: Saturday, 8 June, 2024 Start time: 20:00 GMT / 21:00 BST / 22:00 CEST / 22:00 SAT / 23:00 EAT / 16:00 ET / 13:00 PT / 06:00 AEST (Sunday) / 05:00 JST (Sunday) / 01:30 IST

2024 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 17:30 18:30 19:30 13:30 10:30 03:30¹ 02:30¹ 23:00 FP2 21:00 22:00 23:00 17:00 14:00 07:00¹ 06:00¹ 02:30¹ FP3 16:30 17:30 18:30 12:30 09:30 02:30¹ 01:30¹ 22:00 Quali 20:00 21:00 22:00 16:00 13:00 06:00¹ 05:00¹ 01:30¹ Race 18:00 19:00 20:00 14:00 11:00 04:00¹ 03:00 23:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports

Croatia - Sport Klub

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Estonia: Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra

Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay

Poland - Viaplay

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - F1 DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent

India - FanCode

Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN

Malaysia - beIN SPORTS

Indonesia- beIN SPORTS

Singapore - beIN SPORTS

Thailand - beIN SPORTS

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten

New Zealand - Sky

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Montreal throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

Canadian GP - FP1 results:

Canadian GP - FP2 results: