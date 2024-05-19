F1 Imola GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel
The 2024 Formula 1 Imola Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on 19 May. Here's how you can watch the seventh race of the 2024 F1 season on TV.
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen will start from pole position at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari after outpacing the McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, as well as Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz on Ferrari's turf.
What time does the Imola Grand Prix start?
The Imola GP, also known as Emilia Romagna GP, will begin at 3pm local time (+2 GMT) at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari.
- Date: Sunday, 19 May, 2024
- Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST
2024 Formula 1 Imola Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
13:30
|
07:30
|
04:30
|
21:30
|
20:30
|
17:00
|
FP2
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
17:00
|11:00
|
08:00
|01:00¹
|
00:00¹
|20:30
|
FP3
|
10:30
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
06:30
|03:30
|
20:30
|19:30
|
16:00
|Quali
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
10:00
|
07:00
|00:00¹
|
23:00
|
19:30
|
Race
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
How can I watch the Imola Grand Prix?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Estonia: Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN2
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
- India - FanCode
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream the F1 Imola Grand Prix?
Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.
Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.
F1 Imola Grand Prix - Starting grid:
|
1
|
Max Verstappen
|
2
|
Oscar Piastri
|
3
|
Lando Norris
|
4
|
Charles Leclerc
|
5
|
Carlos Sainz
|
6
|
|
7
|
|
8
|
Lewis Hamilton
|
9
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|
10
|
Nico Hülkenberg
|
11
|
Sergio Pérez
|
12
|
|
13
|
Lance Stroll
|
14
|
Alexander Albon
|
15
|
Pierre Gasly
|
16
|
|
17
|
Zhou Guanyu
|
18
|
Kevin Magnussen
|
19
|
Fernando Alonso
|
20
|
Logan Sargeant
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Indy 500: Newgarden leads Top 12 practice, Power hit with plenum event
Leclerc: Ferrari power strategy cost shot at better F1 Imola GP result
Corey Heim wins rain-delayed NASCAR Truck race at North Wilkesboro
Verstappen "almost ended in the grandstands" amid Imola F1 hard tyre struggles
Prime
How Hill's steel lifted Williams post-Imola 1994 and carved out F1 glory
The F1 rule change that could help new talent flourish
The winter Norris focus that helped end his lengthy F1 win wait
How Ferrari’s benign car shift has unlocked F1 performance gains
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments