Formula 1 Emilia Romagna GP

F1 Imola GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel

The 2024 Formula 1 Imola Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on 19 May. Here's how you can watch the seventh race of the 2024 F1 season on TV.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, in the pit lane

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen will start from pole position at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari after outpacing the McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, as well as Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz on Ferrari's turf.

What time does the Imola Grand Prix start?

The Imola GP, also known as Emilia Romagna GP, will begin at 3pm local time (+2 GMT) at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari.

  • Date: Sunday, 19 May, 2024
  • Start time: 13:00 GMT  / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST  / 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT  / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST 

2024 Formula 1 Imola Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

11:30

12:30

13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

FP2

15:00

16:00

17:00

 11:00

08:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP3

10:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

 03:30

20:30

 19:30

16:00
Quali

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch the Imola Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Estonia: Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay 
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN2
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
  • India - FanCode
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Imola Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Imola Grand Prix - Starting grid:

1

  Max Verstappen
(Red Bull)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 


 

  Oscar Piastri
(McLaren)

3

  Lando Norris
(McLaren)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4

 

 

 


 

  Charles Leclerc
(Ferrari)

5

  Carlos Sainz
(Ferrari)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6

 

 

 


 

  George Russell
(Mercedes)

7

  Yuki Tsunoda
(RB)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8

 

 

 


 

  Lewis Hamilton
(Mercedes)

9

  Daniel Ricciardo
(RB)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10

 

 

 


 

  Nico Hülkenberg
(Haas)

11

  Sergio Pérez
(Red Bull)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12

 

 

 


 

  Esteban Ocon
(Alpine)

13

  Lance Stroll
(Aston Martin)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

14

 

 

 


 

  Alexander Albon
(Williams)

15

  Pierre Gasly
(Alpine)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

16

 

 

 


 

  Valtteri Bottas
(Sauber)

17

  Zhou Guanyu
(Sauber)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

18

 

 

 


 

  Kevin Magnussen
(Haas)

19

  Fernando Alonso
(Aston Martin)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

20

 

 

 


 

  Logan Sargeant
(Williams)

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
