2024 F1 Australian GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole
Max Verstappen took pole position for the Australian Grand Prix, the third round of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Mark Horsburgh
Verstappen will start ahead of Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.
Australian Grand Prix grid: Verstappen on pole from Sainz
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Delay
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'15.915
|2
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1'16.185
|0.270
|3
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'16.274
|0.359
|4
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'16.315
|0.400
|5
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'16.435
|0.520
|6
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'16.572
|0.657
|7
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'16.724
|0.809
|8
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB/Honda RBPT
|1'16.788
|0.873
|9
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'17.072
|1.157
|10
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'17.552
|1.637
|11
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'16.960
|1.045
|12
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'17.167
|1.252
|13
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber/Ferrari
|1'17.340
|1.425
|14
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'17.427
|1.512
|15
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|1'17.697
|1.782
|16
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'17.976
|2.061
|17
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|1'17.982
|2.067
|18
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB/Honda RBPT
|1'18.085
|2.170
|19
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber/Ferrari
|1'18.188
|2.273
What happened in Australian Grand Prix Q1?
Sainz set the pace in the first part of qualifying, leading Red Bull duo Perez and Verstappen on hard tyres.
Falling at the first hurdle were Nico Hulkenberg (Haas), Pierre Gasly (Alpine), Daniel Ricciardo (RB) and Zhou Guanyu (Sauber). Logan Sargeant didn't take part in qualifying, with Alex Albon taking over his car after a crash on Friday morning damaged his chassis.
Australian GP Q1 results: Sainz fastest from Perez
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|6
|
1'16.731
|247.628
|2
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|9
|
+0.074
1'16.805
|0.074
|247.390
|3
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|9
|
+0.088
1'16.819
|0.014
|247.345
|4
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|6
|
+0.253
1'16.984
|0.165
|246.814
|5
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|6
|
+0.260
1'16.991
|0.007
|246.792
|6
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|9
|
+0.331
1'17.062
|0.071
|246.565
|7
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|9
|
+0.399
1'17.130
|0.068
|246.347
|8
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|6
|
+0.625
1'17.356
|0.226
|245.628
|9
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|7
|
+0.638
1'17.369
|0.013
|245.586
|10
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|9
|
+0.645
1'17.376
|0.007
|245.564
|11
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|7
|
+0.699
1'17.430
|0.054
|245.393
|12
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|9
|
+0.768
1'17.499
|0.069
|245.174
|13
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|9
|
+0.812
1'17.543
|0.044
|245.035
|14
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|11
|
+0.886
1'17.617
|0.074
|244.802
|15
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|7
|
+0.978
1'17.709
|0.092
|244.512
|16
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|8
|
+1.245
1'17.976
|0.267
|243.674
|17
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|11
|
+1.251
1'17.982
|0.006
|243.656
|18
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|6
|
+1.354
1'18.085
|0.103
|243.334
|19
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|9
|
+1.457
1'18.188
|0.103
|243.014
What happened in Australian Grand Prix Q2?
Ferrrari remained quickest in Q2, with Sainz again topping the charts and Leclerc moving up to second. Verstappen was two tenths off the pace in third, as Red Bull continued to lag behind on medium tyres.
Knocked out at this point were Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), Alex Albon (Williams), Valtteri Bottas (Sauber), Kevin Magnussen (Haas) and Esteban Ocon (Alpine).
Australian GP Q2 results: Sainz fastest from Leclerc
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|6
|
1'16.189
|249.390
|2
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|9
|
+0.115
1'16.304
|0.115
|249.014
|3
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|6
|
+0.198
1'16.387
|0.083
|248.743
|4
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|5
|
+0.412
1'16.601
|0.214
|248.048
|5
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|7
|
+0.442
1'16.631
|0.030
|247.951
|6
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|9
|
+0.521
1'16.710
|0.079
|247.696
|7
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|6
|
+0.561
1'16.750
|0.040
|247.567
|8
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|9
|
+0.591
1'16.780
|0.030
|247.470
|9
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|6
|
+0.602
1'16.791
|0.011
|247.435
|10
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|7
|
+0.712
1'16.901
|0.110
|247.081
|11
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|6
|
+0.771
1'16.960
|0.059
|246.891
|12
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|6
|
+0.978
1'17.167
|0.207
|246.229
|13
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|6
|
+1.151
1'17.340
|0.173
|245.678
|14
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|6
|
+1.238
1'17.427
|0.087
|245.402
|15
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|10
|
+1.508
1'17.697
|0.270
|244.549
What happened in Australian Grand Prix Q3?
On his first run, Verstappen set a benchmark of 1m16.048s to put Red Bull on top and reverse the trend seen in practice and first two legs of qualifying. Sainz held second place, three tenths down on Verstappen.
As the second runs began, Verstappen improved to a 1m15.915s, granting him a third consecutive pole of 2024. Sainz couldn't even break the 1m16s barrier as he ended up second, while Perez showed vastly improved form to take third.
Leclerc was classifed fifth, behind the top McLaren on Lando Norris.
Australian GP Q3 results: Verstappen takes pole
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|6
|
1'15.915
|250.290
|2
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|6
|
+0.270
1'16.185
|0.270
|249.403
|3
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|6
|
+0.359
1'16.274
|0.089
|249.112
|4
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|6
|
+0.400
1'16.315
|0.041
|248.978
|5
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|5
|
+0.520
1'16.435
|0.120
|248.587
|6
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|6
|
+0.657
1'16.572
|0.137
|248.142
|7
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|7
|
+0.809
1'16.724
|0.152
|247.651
|8
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|6
|
+0.873
1'16.788
|0.064
|247.444
|9
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|5
|
+1.157
1'17.072
|0.284
|246.533
|10
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|6
|
+1.637
1'17.552
|0.480
|245.007
