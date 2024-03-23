All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Formula 1 Australian GP

2024 F1 Australian GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole

Max Verstappen took pole position for the Australian Grand Prix, the third round of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship. 

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Mark Horsburgh

Verstappen will start ahead of Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3. 

Australian Grand Prix grid: Verstappen on pole from Sainz

Cla   Nº   Driver   Car / Engine   Time   Delay 
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'15.915  
55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'16.185 0.270
11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'16.274 0.359
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'16.315 0.400
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'16.435 0.520
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'16.572 0.657
63 George Russell Mercedes 1'16.724 0.809
22 Yuki Tsunoda RB/Honda RBPT 1'16.788 0.873
18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'17.072 1.157
10  14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'17.552 1.637
11  44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'16.960 1.045
12  23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'17.167 1.252
13  77 Valtteri Bottas Sauber/Ferrari 1'17.340 1.425
14  20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'17.427 1.512
15  31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'17.697 1.782
16  27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'17.976 2.061
17  10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'17.982 2.067
18  3 Daniel Ricciardo RB/Honda RBPT 1'18.085 2.170
19  24 Zhou Guanyu Sauber/Ferrari 1'18.188 2.273

What happened in Australian Grand Prix Q1? 

Sainz set the pace in the first part of qualifying, leading Red Bull duo Perez and Verstappen on hard tyres.

Falling at the first hurdle were Nico Hulkenberg (Haas), Pierre Gasly (Alpine), Daniel Ricciardo (RB) and Zhou Guanyu (Sauber). Logan Sargeant didn't take part in qualifying, with Alex Albon taking over his car after a crash on Friday morning damaged his chassis.

Australian GP Q1 results: Sainz fastest from Perez 

1
 - 
4
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 6

1'16.731

247.628
2 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 9

+0.074

1'16.805

0.074 247.390
3 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 9

+0.088

1'16.819

0.014 247.345
4 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 6

+0.253

1'16.984

0.165 246.814
5 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 6

+0.260

1'16.991

0.007 246.792
6 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 9

+0.331

1'17.062

0.071 246.565
7 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 9

+0.399

1'17.130

0.068 246.347
8 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 6

+0.625

1'17.356

0.226 245.628
9 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 7

+0.638

1'17.369

0.013 245.586
10 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 9

+0.645

1'17.376

0.007 245.564
11 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 7

+0.699

1'17.430

0.054 245.393
12 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 9

+0.768

1'17.499

0.069 245.174
13 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 9

+0.812

1'17.543

0.044 245.035
14 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 11

+0.886

1'17.617

0.074 244.802
15 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 7

+0.978

1'17.709

0.092 244.512
16 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 8

+1.245

1'17.976

0.267 243.674
17 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 11

+1.251

1'17.982

0.006 243.656
18 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 6

+1.354

1'18.085

0.103 243.334
19 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 9

+1.457

1'18.188

0.103 243.014
View full results

What happened in Australian Grand Prix Q2? 

Ferrrari remained quickest in Q2, with Sainz again topping the charts and Leclerc moving up to second. Verstappen was two tenths off the pace in third, as Red Bull continued to lag behind on medium tyres.

Knocked out at this point were Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), Alex Albon (Williams), Valtteri Bottas (Sauber), Kevin Magnussen (Haas) and Esteban Ocon (Alpine).

Australian GP Q2 results: Sainz fastest from Leclerc

1
 - 
4
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 6

1'16.189

249.390
2 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 9

+0.115

1'16.304

0.115 249.014
3 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 6

+0.198

1'16.387

0.083 248.743
4 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 5

+0.412

1'16.601

0.214 248.048
5 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 7

+0.442

1'16.631

0.030 247.951
6 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 9

+0.521

1'16.710

0.079 247.696
7 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 6

+0.561

1'16.750

0.040 247.567
8 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 9

+0.591

1'16.780

0.030 247.470
9 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 6

+0.602

1'16.791

0.011 247.435
10 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 7

+0.712

1'16.901

0.110 247.081
11 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 6

+0.771

1'16.960

0.059 246.891
12 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 6

+0.978

1'17.167

0.207 246.229
13 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 6

+1.151

1'17.340

0.173 245.678
14 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 6

+1.238

1'17.427

0.087 245.402
15 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 10

+1.508

1'17.697

0.270 244.549
View full results

What happened in Australian Grand Prix Q3? 

On his first run, Verstappen set a benchmark of 1m16.048s to put Red Bull on top and reverse the trend seen in practice and first two legs of qualifying. Sainz held second place, three tenths down on Verstappen.

As the second runs began, Verstappen improved to a 1m15.915s, granting him a third consecutive pole of 2024. Sainz couldn't even break the 1m16s barrier as he ended up second, while Perez showed vastly improved form to take third.

Leclerc was classifed fifth, behind the top McLaren on Lando Norris. 

Australian GP Q3 results: Verstappen takes pole 

1
 - 
4
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 6

1'15.915

250.290
2 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 6

+0.270

1'16.185

0.270 249.403
3 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 6

+0.359

1'16.274

0.089 249.112
4 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 6

+0.400

1'16.315

0.041 248.978
5 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 5

+0.520

1'16.435

0.120 248.587
6 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 6

+0.657

1'16.572

0.137 248.142
7 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 7

+0.809

1'16.724

0.152 247.651
8 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 6

+0.873

1'16.788

0.064 247.444
9 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 5

+1.157

1'17.072

0.284 246.533
10 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 6

+1.637

1'17.552

0.480 245.007
View full results

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Verstappen: "Little tickles" to car the key to F1 Australian GP pole
Next article Leclerc targets Perez in F1 Australian GP, as Verstappen "too strong"

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
Vinales "closes the circle" with first Aprilia win in Portugal MotoGP sprint

Vinales "closes the circle" with first Aprilia win in Portugal MotoGP sprint

MotoGP
Portugal GP
Vinales "closes the circle" with first Aprilia win in Portugal MotoGP sprint
F1 Australian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel

F1 Australian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel

Formula 1
Australian GP
F1 Australian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Prime
Prime
WEC
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Latest news

Ilott leads third test session plagued by red flags at Thermal

Ilott leads third test session plagued by red flags at Thermal

Indy IndyCar
Thermal
Ilott leads third test session plagued by red flags at Thermal
Bagnaia “f****d up” by not considering fuel load in Portugal MotoGP sprint error

Bagnaia “f****d up” by not considering fuel load in Portugal MotoGP sprint error

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP
Bagnaia “f****d up” by not considering fuel load in Portugal MotoGP sprint error
Vinales "closes the circle" with first Aprilia win in Portugal MotoGP sprint

Vinales "closes the circle" with first Aprilia win in Portugal MotoGP sprint

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP
Vinales "closes the circle" with first Aprilia win in Portugal MotoGP sprint
Marquez now “has the speed” on Ducati MotoGP bike after maiden podium

Marquez now “has the speed” on Ducati MotoGP bike after maiden podium

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP
Marquez now “has the speed” on Ducati MotoGP bike after maiden podium

Prime

Discover prime content
The top 10 Ferrari F1 rookies

The top 10 Ferrari F1 rookies

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Marcus Simmons
The top 10 Ferrari F1 rookies
Could Mercedes be the biggest beneficiary of Red Bull's F1 instability?

Could Mercedes be the biggest beneficiary of Red Bull's F1 instability?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Could Mercedes be the biggest beneficiary of Red Bull's F1 instability?
Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time

Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time
Did F1 win the battle but lose the war with its new rules era?

Did F1 win the battle but lose the war with its new rules era?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jonathan Noble
Did F1 win the battle but lose the war with its new rules era?
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA