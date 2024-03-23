F1 Australian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start the race from pole position after upsetting Ferrari's Carlos Sainz in Saturday's qualifying.

Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez was due to line up third but a three-place penalty for impeding Nico Hulkenberg in Q1 leaves him sixth on the grid.

This means McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will take the start from third and fifth respectively, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc splitting the two.

What time does the Australian Grand Prix start?

The Australian GP will begin at 3pm local time (+11 GMT) at the Albert Park Circuit on Sunday.

Date : Sunday, 24 March 2024

: Sunday, 24 March 2024 Start time: 04:00 GMT / 05:00 CET / 06:00 SAT / 07:00 EAT / 00:00 ET / 21:00 PT (Saturday) / 15:00 AEDT / 13:00 JST / 09:30 IST

Session GMT CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 01:30 02:30 21:30 18:30 12:30 10:30 07:00 FP2 05:00 06:00 01:00 22:00 16:00 14:00 10:30 FP3 01:30 02:30 21:30 18:30 12:30 10:30 07:00 Quali 05:00 06:00 01:00 22:00 16:00 14:00 10:30 Race 04:00 05:00 00:00 21:00 15:00 13:00 09:30

How can I watch the Australian Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports

Croatia - Sport Klub

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Estonia: Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra

Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay

Poland - Viaplay

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - F1 DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN2

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent

India - FanCode

Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN

Malaysia - beIN SPORTS

Indonesia- beIN SPORTS

Singapore - beIN SPORTS

Thailand - beIN SPORTS

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten

New Zealand - Sky

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Australian Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Australian Grand Prix - Starting grid: