2024 F1 Australian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 heads to Melbourne for the third round of the 2024 season. Here's how you can watch the 2024 Australian Grand Prix on TV.
Watch: F1 2024 Australian Grand Prix Preview - Everything You Need To Know
After a two-week break, F1 returns to action this weekend at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne.
While the opening two races ran on Saturday, the Australian GP sees F1 revert to a more traditional schedule, with the grand prix taking place on Sunday.
However, it's going to be an early start for most people around the globe, so remember to set your alarm to not miss any action.
2024 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
CET
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEDT
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
01:30
|
02:30
|
21:30
|
18:30
|
12:30
|
10:30
|
07:00
|
FP2
|
05:00
|
06:00
|01:00
|
22:00
|16:00
|
14:00
|10:30
|
FP3
|
01:30
|
02:30
|
21:30
|18:30
|
12:30
|10:30
|
07:00
|Quali
|
05:00
|
06:00
|
01:00
|
22:00
|16:00
|
14:00
|
10:30
|
Race
|
04:00
|
05:00
|
00:00
|
21:00
|
15:00
|
13:00
|09:30
2024 Formula 1 Australian GP session timings in the UK/Portugal
Friday 22nd March 2024
- Free Practice 1: 01:30 - 02:30 GMT
- Free Practice 2: 05:00 - 06:00 GMT
Saturday 23rd March 2024
- Free Practice 3: 01:30 - 02:30 GMT
- Qualifying: 05:00 - 06:00 GMT
Sunday 24th March 2024
- Race: 04:00 GMT
2024 Formula 1 Australian GP session timings in Europe
Friday 22nd March 2024
- Free Practice 1: 02:30 - 03:30 CET
- Free Practice 2: 06:00 - 07:00 CET
Saturday 23rd March 2024
- Free Practice 3: 02:30 - 03:30 CET
- Qualifying: 06:00 - 07:00 CET
Sunday 24th March 2024
- Race: 05:00 CET
2024 Formula 1 Australian GP session timings in the US (Eastern Time)
Thursday 21st March 2024
- Free Practice 1: 21:30 - 22:30 ET
Friday 22nd March 2024
- Free Practice 2: 01:00 - 02:00 ET
- Free Practice 3: 21:30 - 22:30 ET
Saturday 23rd March 2024
- Qualifying: 01:00 - 02:00 ET
Sunday 24th March 2024
- Race: 00:00 ET
2024 Formula 1 Australian GP session timings in the US (Pacific Time)
Thursday 21st March 2024
- Free Practice 1: 18:30 - 19:30 PT
- Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 PT
Friday 22nd March 2024
- Free Practice 3: 18:30 - 19:30 PT
- Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 PT
Saturday 23rd March 2024
- Race: 21:00 PT
2024 Formula 1 Australian GP session timings in Australia
Friday 22nd March 2024
- Free Practice: 12:30 - 13:30 AEDT
- Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 AEDT
Saturday 23rd March 2024
- Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 AEDT
- Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 AEDT
Sunday 24th March 2024
- Race: 15:00 AEDT
2024 Formula 1 Australian GP session timings in Japan
Friday 22nd March 2024
- Free Practice 1: 10:30 - 11:30 JST
- Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 JST
Saturday 23rd March 2024
- Free Practice 3: 10:30 - 11:30 JST
- Qualifying: 14:00 - 15:00 JST
Sunday 24th March 2024
- Race: 13:00 JST
2024 Formula 1 Australian GP session timings in Africa
Friday 22nd March 2024
- Free Practice 1: 03:30 - 04:30 SAT / 04:30 - 05:30 EAT
- Free Practice 2: 07:00 - 08:00 SAT / 08:00 - 09:00 EAT
Saturday 23rd March 2024
- Free Practice 3: 03:30 - 04:30 SAT / 04:30 - 05:30 EAT
- Qualifying: 07:00 - 08:00 SAT / 08:00 - 09:00 EAT
Sunday 24th March 2024
- Race: 06:00 SAT / 07:00 EAT
2024 Formula 1 Australian GP session timings in India
Friday 22nd March 2024
- Free Practice 1: 07:00 - 08:00 IST
- Free Practice 2: 10:30 - 11:30 IST
Saturday 23rd March 2024
- Free Practice 3: 07:00 - 08:00 IST
- Qualifying: 10:30 - 11:30 IST
Sunday 24th March 2024
- Race: 09:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
