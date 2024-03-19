2024 F1 Australian Grand Prix session timings and preview

After a two-week break, F1 returns to action this weekend at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne.

While the opening two races ran on Saturday, the Australian GP sees F1 revert to a more traditional schedule, with the grand prix taking place on Sunday.

However, it's going to be an early start for most people around the globe, so remember to set your alarm to not miss any action.

2024 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 01:30 02:30 21:30 18:30 12:30 10:30 07:00 FP2 05:00 06:00 01:00 22:00 16:00 14:00 10:30 FP3 01:30 02:30 21:30 18:30 12:30 10:30 07:00 Quali 05:00 06:00 01:00 22:00 16:00 14:00 10:30 Race 04:00 05:00 00:00 21:00 15:00 13:00 09:30

2024 Formula 1 Australian GP session timings in the UK/Portugal

Friday 22nd March 2024

Free Practice 1: 01:30 - 02:30 GMT

Free Practice 2: 05:00 - 06:00 GMT

Saturday 23rd March 2024

Free Practice 3: 01:30 - 02:30 GMT

Qualifying: 05:00 - 06:00 GMT

Sunday 24th March 2024

Race: 04:00 GMT

2024 Formula 1 Australian GP session timings in Europe

Friday 22nd March 2024

Free Practice 1: 02:30 - 03:30 CET

Free Practice 2: 06:00 - 07:00 CET

Saturday 23rd March 2024

Free Practice 3: 02:30 - 03:30 CET

Qualifying: 06:00 - 07:00 CET

Sunday 24th March 2024

Race: 05:00 CET

2024 Formula 1 Australian GP session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Thursday 21st March 2024

Free Practice 1: 21:30 - 22:30 ET

Friday 22nd March 2024

Free Practice 2: 01:00 - 02:00 ET

Free Practice 3: 21:30 - 22:30 ET

Saturday 23rd March 2024

Qualifying: 01:00 - 02:00 ET

Sunday 24th March 2024

Race: 00:00 ET

2024 Formula 1 Australian GP session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Thursday 21st March 2024

Free Practice 1: 18:30 - 19:30 PT

Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 PT

Friday 22nd March 2024

Free Practice 3: 18:30 - 19:30 PT

Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 PT

Saturday 23rd March 2024

Race: 21:00 PT

2024 Formula 1 Australian GP session timings in Australia

Friday 22nd March 2024

Free Practice: 12:30 - 13:30 AEDT

Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 AEDT

Saturday 23rd March 2024

Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 AEDT

Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 AEDT

Sunday 24th March 2024

Race: 15:00 AEDT

2024 Formula 1 Australian GP session timings in Japan

Friday 22nd March 2024

Free Practice 1: 10:30 - 11:30 JST

Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 JST

Saturday 23rd March 2024

Free Practice 3: 10:30 - 11:30 JST

Qualifying: 14:00 - 15:00 JST

Sunday 24th March 2024

Race: 13:00 JST

2024 Formula 1 Australian GP session timings in Africa

Friday 22nd March 2024

Free Practice 1: 03:30 - 04:30 SAT / 04:30 - 05:30 EAT

Free Practice 2: 07:00 - 08:00 SAT / 08:00 - 09:00 EAT

Saturday 23rd March 2024

Free Practice 3: 03:30 - 04:30 SAT / 04:30 - 05:30 EAT

Qualifying: 07:00 - 08:00 SAT / 08:00 - 09:00 EAT

Sunday 24th March 2024

Race: 06:00 SAT / 07:00 EAT

2024 Formula 1 Australian GP session timings in India

Friday 22nd March 2024

Free Practice 1: 07:00 - 08:00 IST

Free Practice 2: 10:30 - 11:30 IST

Saturday 23rd March 2024

Free Practice 3: 07:00 - 08:00 IST

Qualifying: 10:30 - 11:30 IST

Sunday 24th March 2024

Race: 09:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.