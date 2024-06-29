F1 Austrian GP qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes pole

Verstappen will start ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris and Mercedes’ George Russell after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.

Austrian Grand Prix grid: Verstappen on pole from Norris

What happened in Austrian Grand Prix Q1?

Russell set the benchmark with a lap time of 1m05.614s, which was quickly beaten by Verstappen’s 1m05.336s and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, who set the P1 benchmark at 1m05.263s on fresh soft tyres.

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri jumped up to second, 0.048s behind Sainz and 0.025s ahead of Verstappen.

Falling at the first hurdle were Alex Albon (Williams), Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Valtteri Bottas (Sauber), Logan Sargeant (Williams) and Zhou Guanyu (Sauber).

Austrian GP Q1 results: Sainz fastest from Piastri

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Delay Laps 1 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'05.263 6 2 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'05.311 0.048 6 3 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'05.336 0.073 6 4 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'05.450 0.187 9 5 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'05.508 0.245 9 6 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'05.509 0.246 8 7 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'05.541 0.278 6 8 22 Yuki Tsunoda RB/Honda RBPT 1'05.563 0.300 9 9 3 Daniel Ricciardo RB/Honda RBPT 1'05.569 0.306 9 10 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'05.574 0.311 9 11 63 George Russell Mercedes 1'05.585 0.322 6 12 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'05.587 0.324 9 13 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'05.596 0.333 9 14 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'05.598 0.335 9 15 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'05.656 0.393 9 16 23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'05.736 0.473 9 17 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'05.819 0.556 9 18 77 Valtteri Bottas Sauber/Ferrari 1'05.847 0.584 9 19 2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'05.856 0.593 9 20 24 Zhou Guanyu Sauber/Ferrari 1'06.061 0.798 9

What happened in Austrian Grand Prix Q2?

Verstappen set the pace at 1m04.469s, setting two laps good enough for P1. He ended up over half a second clear of the rest, led by Sainz and Russell who set the same time of 1m05.016s.

Knocked out at this point were Daniel Ricciardo (RB), Kevin Magnussen (Haas), Pierre Gasly (Alpine), Yuki Tsunoda (RB) and Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin).

Austrian GP Q2 results: Verstappen fastest from Sainz

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Delay Laps 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'04.469 6 2 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'05.016 0.547 6 3 63 George Russell Mercedes 1'05.016 0.547 6 4 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'05.053 0.584 6 5 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'05.070 0.601 5 6 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'05.103 0.634 5 7 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'05.104 0.635 8 8 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'05.144 0.675 6 9 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'05.262 0.793 6 10 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'05.274 0.805 9 11 3 Daniel Ricciardo RB/Honda RBPT 1'05.289 0.820 6 12 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'05.347 0.878 6 13 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'05.359 0.890 9 14 22 Yuki Tsunoda RB/Honda RBPT 1'05.412 0.943 6 15 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'05.639 1.170 6

What happened in Austrian Grand Prix Q3?

Q3 was delayed as marshals swept the track at Turn 6.

On the first runs, Verstappen set provisional pole with 1m04.426s, with Norris 0.361s in arrears but well clear of the others.

On the final runs, Verstappen improved to 1m04.314s to take his fourth pole position for the Austrian GP in a row.

Norris retained second from Piastri’s challenge but was 0.404s off pole. Piastri lost his third-fastest lap due to exceeding track limits.

That means Russell will start third ahead of Sainz and Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) who is under investigation by stewards for knocking over his rear jack as he left the garage.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc went off at Turn 9, bouncing across the grass and damaging his floor, and could only manage sixth. Piastri slumped to seventh due to his penalty, which looked marginal.

Sergio Perez (Red Bull), Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) and Esteban Ocon (Alpine) round out the top 10.

Austrian GP Q3 results: Verstappen takes pole