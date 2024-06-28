All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Results
Formula 1 Austrian GP

2024 F1 Austrian GP sprint qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole

Reigning champion scores first pole in three races for Red Bull, ahead of McLaren duo

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Upd:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took pole position for Saturday’s Formula 1 sprint at the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix in the Red Bull Ring.

Verstappen will start ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri after the qualifying session, which is split into three quickfire segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.

These sessions set the grid for Saturday’s sprint and have no impact on Sunday’s main event. 

Austrian GP sprint qualifying results: Verstappen on pole from Norris

Cla   Nº   Driver   Car / Engine   Time   Delay 
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'04.686  
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'04.779 0.093
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'04.987 0.301
63 George Russell Mercedes 1'05.054 0.368
55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'05.126 0.440
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'05.270 0.584
11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'06.008 1.322
31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'06.101 1.415
10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'06.624 1.938
10  16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari - -
11  20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'05.806 1.120
12  18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'05.847 1.161
13  14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'05.878 1.192
14  22 Yuki Tsunoda RB/Honda RBPT 1'05.960 1.274
15  2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes - -
16  3 Daniel Ricciardo RB/Honda RBPT 1'06.581 1.895
17  27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'06.583 1.897
18  77 Valtteri Bottas Sauber/Ferrari 1'06.725 2.039
19  23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'06.754 2.068
20  24 Zhou Guanyu Sauber/Ferrari 1'07.197 2.511
Read Also:

What happened in Austrian GP SQ1?

Verstappen set the quickest time at 1m05.690s on the mandated medium tyres, 0.074s faster than George Russell of Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) lost his opening lap time when he had big moments at Turn 1 and Turn 6, the latter resulting in him exceeding track limits. He had to run again and made it through despite another scrappy lap.

Read Also:

Yuki Tsunoda (RB) suffered a huge spin at Turn 9 but just kept it out of the barrier and made it through.

Falling at the first hurdle were Daniel Ricciardo (RB), Nico Hulkenberg (Haas), Valtteri Bottas (Sauber), Alex Albon (Williams) and Zhou Guanyu (Sauber).

Austrian GP Grand Prix SQ1 results: Verstappen fastest from Russell

Cla   Nº   Driver   Car / Engine   Time   Delay 
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'05.690  
63 George Russell Mercedes 1'05.764 0.074
55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'05.781 0.091
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'05.786 0.096
18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'06.037 0.347
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'06.081 0.391
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'06.149 0.459
11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'06.256 0.566
31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'06.343 0.653
10  20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'06.387 0.697
11  10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'06.465 0.775
12  14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'06.487 0.797
13  44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'06.504 0.814
14  2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'06.518 0.828
15  22 Yuki Tsunoda RB/Honda RBPT 1'06.557 0.867
16  3 Daniel Ricciardo RB/Honda RBPT 1'06.581 0.891
17  27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'06.583 0.893
18  77 Valtteri Bottas Sauber/Ferrari 1'06.725 1.035
19  23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'06.754 1.064
20  24 Zhou Guanyu Sauber/Ferrari 1'07.197 1.507

What happened in Austrian GP SQ2?

Verstappen set the fastest time at 1m05.186s, 0.139s clear of Russell.

Knocked out at this point were Kevin Magnussen (Haas), the Aston Martins of Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso, Tsunoda and Logan Sargeant (Williams). 

Austrian GP Grand Prix SQ2 results: Verstappen fastest from Russell

Cla  Driver   Car / Engine   Time   Delay 
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'05.186  
63 George Russell Mercedes 1'05.325 0.139
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'05.379 0.193
55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'05.435 0.249
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'05.526 0.340
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'05.539 0.353
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'05.561 0.375
11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'05.612 0.426
31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'05.686 0.500
10  10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'05.757 0.571
11  20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'05.806 0.620
12  18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'05.847 0.661
13  14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'05.878 0.692
14  22 Yuki Tsunoda RB/Honda RBPT 1'05.960 0.774
15  2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes - -

What happened in Austrian GP SQ3?

Teams elected for just one run on the soft tyres, making it a frantic dash in the battle for pole as they all left the pits with under 3m remaining.

Hamilton set the benchmark at 1m05.270s after running wide at Turn 3, which Russell, Piastri, Norris and Verstappen all beat, the latter taking pole with 1m04.686s.

Norris, who was 0.093s off pole, will start second from team-mate Piastri, Russell, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, Hamilton, Sergio Perez (Red Bull) and the Alpines of Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc didn’t make the line in time after his car faltered at the end of the pitlane on his out lap. He will start 10th.

Read Also:

Austrian GP SQ3 results: Verstappen takes sprint pole

Cla   Nº   Driver   Car / Engine   Time   Delay 
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'04.686  
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'04.779 0.093
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'04.987 0.301
63 George Russell Mercedes 1'05.054 0.368
55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'05.126 0.440
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'05.270 0.584
11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'06.008 1.322
31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'06.101 1.415
10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'06.624 1.938
10  16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari - -
Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F1 Austrian GP: Verstappen pips Norris by 0.093s to grab sprint pole
Next article Leclerc explains issue that led to setting no time in SQ3 in Austria

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Charles Bradley
More from
Charles Bradley
Westbrook rues ‘killer’ IMSA penalty after hitting tire reader in pitlane

Westbrook rues ‘killer’ IMSA penalty after hitting tire reader in pitlane

IMSA
Watkins Glen
Westbrook rues ‘killer’ IMSA penalty after hitting tire reader in pitlane
Meyer Shank Racing returns to IMSA with new Acura GTP deal

Meyer Shank Racing returns to IMSA with new Acura GTP deal

IMSA
Meyer Shank Racing returns to IMSA with new Acura GTP deal
How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

Latest news

Evans demands action as spectator controlling issues cancel Rally Poland stages

Evans demands action as spectator controlling issues cancel Rally Poland stages

WRC WRC
Rally Poland
Evans demands action as spectator controlling issues cancel Rally Poland stages
Door to manufacturer influx in GTP opened by rules extension, says IMSA boss

Door to manufacturer influx in GTP opened by rules extension, says IMSA boss

IMSA IMSA
Door to manufacturer influx in GTP opened by rules extension, says IMSA boss
Mid-point of 2024 IndyCar season marks end of an era

Mid-point of 2024 IndyCar season marks end of an era

Indy IndyCar
Mid-point of 2024 IndyCar season marks end of an era
F1 Austrian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel

F1 Austrian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP
F1 Austrian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel

Prime

Discover prime content
Why an era-ending McLaren's pioneering traits couldn't halt Mansell's juggernaut

Why an era-ending McLaren's pioneering traits couldn't halt Mansell's juggernaut

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why an era-ending McLaren's pioneering traits couldn't halt Mansell's juggernaut
The ruthless marker Norris laid down with his Verstappen squeeze at Barcelona

The ruthless marker Norris laid down with his Verstappen squeeze at Barcelona

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Spanish GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The ruthless marker Norris laid down with his Verstappen squeeze at Barcelona
Does McLaren now have Formula 1's fastest package?

Does McLaren now have Formula 1's fastest package?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Spanish GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Does McLaren now have Formula 1's fastest package?
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Spanish GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA