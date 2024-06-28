2024 F1 Austrian GP sprint qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took pole position for Saturday’s Formula 1 sprint at the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix in the Red Bull Ring.

Verstappen will start ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri after the qualifying session, which is split into three quickfire segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.

These sessions set the grid for Saturday’s sprint and have no impact on Sunday’s main event.

Austrian GP sprint qualifying results: Verstappen on pole from Norris

What happened in Austrian GP SQ1?

Verstappen set the quickest time at 1m05.690s on the mandated medium tyres, 0.074s faster than George Russell of Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) lost his opening lap time when he had big moments at Turn 1 and Turn 6, the latter resulting in him exceeding track limits. He had to run again and made it through despite another scrappy lap.

Yuki Tsunoda (RB) suffered a huge spin at Turn 9 but just kept it out of the barrier and made it through.

Falling at the first hurdle were Daniel Ricciardo (RB), Nico Hulkenberg (Haas), Valtteri Bottas (Sauber), Alex Albon (Williams) and Zhou Guanyu (Sauber).

Austrian GP Grand Prix SQ1 results: Verstappen fastest from Russell

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Delay 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'05.690 2 63 George Russell Mercedes 1'05.764 0.074 3 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'05.781 0.091 4 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'05.786 0.096 5 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'06.037 0.347 6 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'06.081 0.391 7 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'06.149 0.459 8 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'06.256 0.566 9 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'06.343 0.653 10 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'06.387 0.697 11 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'06.465 0.775 12 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'06.487 0.797 13 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'06.504 0.814 14 2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'06.518 0.828 15 22 Yuki Tsunoda RB/Honda RBPT 1'06.557 0.867 16 3 Daniel Ricciardo RB/Honda RBPT 1'06.581 0.891 17 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'06.583 0.893 18 77 Valtteri Bottas Sauber/Ferrari 1'06.725 1.035 19 23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'06.754 1.064 20 24 Zhou Guanyu Sauber/Ferrari 1'07.197 1.507

What happened in Austrian GP SQ2?

Verstappen set the fastest time at 1m05.186s, 0.139s clear of Russell.

Knocked out at this point were Kevin Magnussen (Haas), the Aston Martins of Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso, Tsunoda and Logan Sargeant (Williams).

Austrian GP Grand Prix SQ2 results: Verstappen fastest from Russell

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Delay 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'05.186 2 63 George Russell Mercedes 1'05.325 0.139 3 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'05.379 0.193 4 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'05.435 0.249 5 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'05.526 0.340 6 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'05.539 0.353 7 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'05.561 0.375 8 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'05.612 0.426 9 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'05.686 0.500 10 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'05.757 0.571 11 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'05.806 0.620 12 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'05.847 0.661 13 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'05.878 0.692 14 22 Yuki Tsunoda RB/Honda RBPT 1'05.960 0.774 15 2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes - -

What happened in Austrian GP SQ3?

Teams elected for just one run on the soft tyres, making it a frantic dash in the battle for pole as they all left the pits with under 3m remaining.

Hamilton set the benchmark at 1m05.270s after running wide at Turn 3, which Russell, Piastri, Norris and Verstappen all beat, the latter taking pole with 1m04.686s.

Norris, who was 0.093s off pole, will start second from team-mate Piastri, Russell, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, Hamilton, Sergio Perez (Red Bull) and the Alpines of Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc didn’t make the line in time after his car faltered at the end of the pitlane on his out lap. He will start 10th.

Austrian GP SQ3 results: Verstappen takes sprint pole