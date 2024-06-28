2024 F1 Austrian GP sprint qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole
Reigning champion scores first pole in three races for Red Bull, ahead of McLaren duo
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took pole position for Saturday’s Formula 1 sprint at the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix in the Red Bull Ring.
Verstappen will start ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri after the qualifying session, which is split into three quickfire segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.
These sessions set the grid for Saturday’s sprint and have no impact on Sunday’s main event.
Austrian GP sprint qualifying results: Verstappen on pole from Norris
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Delay
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'04.686
|2
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'04.779
|0.093
|3
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'04.987
|0.301
|4
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'05.054
|0.368
|5
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1'05.126
|0.440
|6
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'05.270
|0.584
|7
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'06.008
|1.322
|8
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|1'06.101
|1.415
|9
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|1'06.624
|1.938
|10
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|-
|-
|11
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'05.806
|1.120
|12
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'05.847
|1.161
|13
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'05.878
|1.192
|14
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB/Honda RBPT
|1'05.960
|1.274
|15
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams/Mercedes
|-
|-
|16
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB/Honda RBPT
|1'06.581
|1.895
|17
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'06.583
|1.897
|18
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber/Ferrari
|1'06.725
|2.039
|19
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'06.754
|2.068
|20
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber/Ferrari
|1'07.197
|2.511
What happened in Austrian GP SQ1?
Verstappen set the quickest time at 1m05.690s on the mandated medium tyres, 0.074s faster than George Russell of Mercedes.
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) lost his opening lap time when he had big moments at Turn 1 and Turn 6, the latter resulting in him exceeding track limits. He had to run again and made it through despite another scrappy lap.
Yuki Tsunoda (RB) suffered a huge spin at Turn 9 but just kept it out of the barrier and made it through.
Falling at the first hurdle were Daniel Ricciardo (RB), Nico Hulkenberg (Haas), Valtteri Bottas (Sauber), Alex Albon (Williams) and Zhou Guanyu (Sauber).
Austrian GP Grand Prix SQ1 results: Verstappen fastest from Russell
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Delay
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'05.690
|2
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'05.764
|0.074
|3
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1'05.781
|0.091
|4
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'05.786
|0.096
|5
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'06.037
|0.347
|6
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'06.081
|0.391
|7
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'06.149
|0.459
|8
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'06.256
|0.566
|9
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|1'06.343
|0.653
|10
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'06.387
|0.697
|11
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|1'06.465
|0.775
|12
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'06.487
|0.797
|13
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'06.504
|0.814
|14
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'06.518
|0.828
|15
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB/Honda RBPT
|1'06.557
|0.867
|16
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB/Honda RBPT
|1'06.581
|0.891
|17
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'06.583
|0.893
|18
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber/Ferrari
|1'06.725
|1.035
|19
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'06.754
|1.064
|20
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber/Ferrari
|1'07.197
|1.507
What happened in Austrian GP SQ2?
Verstappen set the fastest time at 1m05.186s, 0.139s clear of Russell.
Knocked out at this point were Kevin Magnussen (Haas), the Aston Martins of Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso, Tsunoda and Logan Sargeant (Williams).
Austrian GP Grand Prix SQ2 results: Verstappen fastest from Russell
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Delay
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'05.186
|2
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'05.325
|0.139
|3
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'05.379
|0.193
|4
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1'05.435
|0.249
|5
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'05.526
|0.340
|6
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'05.539
|0.353
|7
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'05.561
|0.375
|8
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'05.612
|0.426
|9
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|1'05.686
|0.500
|10
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|1'05.757
|0.571
|11
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'05.806
|0.620
|12
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'05.847
|0.661
|13
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'05.878
|0.692
|14
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB/Honda RBPT
|1'05.960
|0.774
|15
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams/Mercedes
|-
|-
What happened in Austrian GP SQ3?
Teams elected for just one run on the soft tyres, making it a frantic dash in the battle for pole as they all left the pits with under 3m remaining.
Hamilton set the benchmark at 1m05.270s after running wide at Turn 3, which Russell, Piastri, Norris and Verstappen all beat, the latter taking pole with 1m04.686s.
Norris, who was 0.093s off pole, will start second from team-mate Piastri, Russell, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, Hamilton, Sergio Perez (Red Bull) and the Alpines of Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc didn’t make the line in time after his car faltered at the end of the pitlane on his out lap. He will start 10th.
Austrian GP SQ3 results: Verstappen takes sprint pole
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Delay
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'04.686
|2
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'04.779
|0.093
|3
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'04.987
|0.301
|4
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'05.054
|0.368
|5
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1'05.126
|0.440
|6
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'05.270
|0.584
|7
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'06.008
|1.322
|8
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|1'06.101
|1.415
|9
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|1'06.624
|1.938
|10
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|-
|-
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Evans demands action as spectator controlling issues cancel Rally Poland stages
Door to manufacturer influx in GTP opened by rules extension, says IMSA boss
Mid-point of 2024 IndyCar season marks end of an era
F1 Austrian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel
Prime
Why an era-ending McLaren's pioneering traits couldn't halt Mansell's juggernaut
The ruthless marker Norris laid down with his Verstappen squeeze at Barcelona
Does McLaren now have Formula 1's fastest package?
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments