F1 Austrian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start the race from pole position after a dominant performance in qualifying on his team's home turf. Lando Norris, who has emerged as his closest challenger in recent races, will line up second for McLaren.

What time does the Austrian Grand Prix start?

The Austrian GP will begin at 3pm local time (+2 GMT) at the Red Bull Ring

Date : Sunday, 23 June, 2024

: Sunday, 23 June, 2024 Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

2024 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 10:30 11:30 12:30 06:30 03:30 20:30 19:30 16:00 Shootout 14:30 15:30 16:30 10:30 07:30 00:30¹ 23:30 20:00 Sprint 10:00 11:00 12:00 06:00 03:00 20:00 19:00 15:30 Quali 14:00 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 00:00¹ 23:00 19:30 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30

How can I watch the Austrian Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports

Croatia - Sport Klub

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Estonia: Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra

Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay

Poland - Viaplay

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - F1 DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent

India - FanCode

Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN

Malaysia - beIN SPORTS

Indonesia- beIN SPORTS

Singapore - beIN SPORTS

Thailand - beIN SPORTS

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten

New Zealand - Sky

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Austrian Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Starting grid: