2024 F1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 heads to Spielberg this weekend for the 11th round of the 2024 season. Here's how you can watch the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix on TV.
Max Verstappen has won of the last three races at the Red Bull Ring, and four in total, making him the favourite for victory this weekend.
However, Verstappen has been facing a serious challenge from Lando Norris in recent races in the upgraded McLaren, suggesting another close fight could be on the cards.
2024 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
10:30
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
06:30
|
03:30
|
20:30
|
19:30
|
16:00
|
Shootout
|
14:30
|
15:30
|
16:30
|10:30
|
07:30
|00:30¹
|
23:30
|20:00
|
Sprint
|
10:00
|
11:00
|
12:00
|
06:00
|03:00
|
20:00
|19:00
|
15:30
|Quali
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
10:00
|
07:00
|00:00¹
|
23:00
|
19:30
|
Race
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
2024 Formula 1 Austrian GP session timings in the UK/Portugal
Friday 27th June 2024
- Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 BST
- Sprint Shootout: 15:30 - 16:14 BST
Saturday 28th June 2024
- Sprint: 11:00 BST
- Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 BST
Sunday 29th June 2024
- Race: 14:00 BST
2024 Formula 1 Austrian GP session timings in Europe
Friday 27th June 2024
- Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 CEST
- Sprint Shootout: 16:30 - 17:14 CEST
Saturday 28th June 2024
- Sprint: 12:00 CEST
- Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 CEST
Sunday 29th June 2024
- Race: 15:00 CEST
2024 Formula 1 Austrian GP session timings in the US (Eastern Time)
Friday 27th June 2024
- Free Practice 1: 06:30 - 07:30 ET
- Sprint Shootout: 10:30 - 11:14 ET
Saturday 28th June 2024
- Sprint: 06:00 ET
- Qualifying: 10:00 - 11:00 ET
Sunday 29th June 2024
- Race: 09:00 ET
2024 Formula 1 Austrian GP session timings in the US (Pacific Time)
Friday 27th June 2024
- Free Practice 1: 03:30 - 04:30 PT
- Sprint Shootout: 07:30 - 08:14 PT
Saturday 28th June 2024
- Sprint: 03:00 PT
- Qualifying: 07:00 - 08:00 PT
Sunday 29th June 2024
- Race: 06:00 PT
2024 Formula 1 Austrian GP session timings in Australia
Friday 27th June 2024
- Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 AEST
Saturday 28th June 2024
- Sprint Shootout: 00:30 AEST
- Sprint: 20:00 AEST
Sunday 29th June 2024
- Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST
- Race: 23:00 AEST
2024 Formula 1 Austrian GP session timings in Japan
Friday 27th June 2024
- Free Practice 1: 19:30 - 20:30 JST
- Sprint Shootout: 23:30 - 00:14 JST
Saturday 28th June 2024
- Sprint: 19:00 JST
- Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 JST
Sunday 29th June 2024
- Race: 22:00 JST
2024 Formula 1 Austrian GP session timings in Africa
Friday 27th June 2024
- Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 SAT / 13:30 - 14:30 EAT
- Sprint Shootout: 16:30 - 17:14 SAT / 17:30 - 18:14 EAT
Saturday 28th June 2024
- Sprint: 12:00 SAT / 13:00 EAT
- Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 SAT / 17:00 - 18:00 EAT
Sunday 29th June 2024
- Race: 15:00 SAT / 14:00 EAT
2024 Formula 1 Austrian GP session timings in India
Friday 27th June 2024
- Free Practice 1: 16:00 - 17:00 IST
- Sprint Shootout: 20:00 - 20:44 IST
Saturday 28th June 2024
- Sprint: 15:30 IST
- Qualifying: 19:30 - 20:30 IST
Sunday 29th June 2024
- Race: 18:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
2024 NASCAR at Nashville schedule, entry list, and how to watch
Westbrook rues ‘killer’ IMSA penalty after hitting tire reader in pitlane
Why IndyCar’s Race Control should tweak yellow flag policy during pit cycles
WRC Poland: Tanak tops head-to-head super special to lead
Prime
Why an era-ending McLaren's pioneering traits couldn't halt Mansell's juggernaut
The ruthless marker Norris laid down with his Verstappen squeeze at Barcelona
Does McLaren now have Formula 1's fastest package?
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments