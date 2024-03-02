All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Formula 1 Bahrain GP

F1 Bahrain GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel

The 2024 Formula 1 Bahrain Prix takes place this Saturday on 2 March. Here's how you can watch the first race of the 2024 F1 season on TV.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20

Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will line up on pole position ahead of the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc after topping Friday's qualifying session at Sakhir.

George Russell will start the race from third in the top Mercedes, six places ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), Sergio Perez (Red Bull), Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) and the McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will start between them.

What time does the Bahrain Grand Prix start?

The Bahrain GP will begin at 6pm local time (+3 GMT) at the Bahrain International Circuit on Sunday.

  • Date: Saturday, 2 March 2024
  • Start time: 18:00 local time / 15:00 GMT  / 16:00 CET  / 17:00 SAT / 18:00 EAT  / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT  / 02:00 AEDT (Sunday) / 00:00 JST (Sunday) / 20:30 IST

2024 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

SESSION

LOCAL TIME

GMT

CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

14:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

03:30

22:30

20:30

17:00

FP2

18:00

15:00

16:00

 10:00

07:00

 02:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP3

15:30

12:30

13:30

07:30

 06:30

23:30

 21:30

18:00
Quali 19:00

16:00

17:00

11:00

08:00

 03:00¹

01:00¹

21:30

Race 

18:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

02:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

How can I watch the Bahrain Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Estonia: Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay 
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN2
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN
Read Also:

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
  • India - FanCode
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Starting grid:

1
 - 
3
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull

1'29.179

218.472
2 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.228

1'29.407

217.915
3 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.306

1'29.485

217.725
4 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.328

1'29.507

217.672
5 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.358

1'29.537

217.599
6 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes

+0.363

1'29.542

217.587
7 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes

+0.435

1'29.614

217.412
8 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes

+0.504

1'29.683

217.245
9 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.531

1'29.710

217.179
10 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari

+1.323

1'30.502

215.279
11 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull

+0.950

1'30.129

216.170
12 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes

+1.021

1'30.200

216.000
13 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes

+1.042

1'30.221

215.949
14 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull

+1.099

1'30.278

215.813
15 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari

+1.350

1'30.529

215.215
16 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari

+1.577

1'30.756

214.676
17 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari

+1.578

1'30.757

214.674
18 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes

+1.591

1'30.770

214.643
19 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault

+1.614

1'30.793

214.589
20 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault

+1.769

1'30.948

214.223
View full results
Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article 2024 F1 Bahrain GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole
Next article F1 live: The Bahrain GP as it happened

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
#93 Peugeot disqualified from Qatar WEC opener after fuel drama

#93 Peugeot disqualified from Qatar WEC opener after fuel drama

WEC
Losail

#93 Peugeot disqualified from Qatar WEC opener after fuel drama #93 Peugeot disqualified from Qatar WEC opener after fuel drama

WEC Qatar: Porsche claims maiden Hypercar win despite late drama

WEC Qatar: Porsche claims maiden Hypercar win despite late drama

WEC
Losail

WEC Qatar: Porsche claims maiden Hypercar win despite late drama WEC Qatar: Porsche claims maiden Hypercar win despite late drama

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Latest news

Nemechek cruises to dominant NASCAR Xfinity win at Las Vegas

Nemechek cruises to dominant NASCAR Xfinity win at Las Vegas

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Las Vegas

Nemechek cruises to dominant NASCAR Xfinity win at Las Vegas Nemechek cruises to dominant NASCAR Xfinity win at Las Vegas

Jos Verstappen: Red Bull F1 team risks being “torn apart” if Horner stays

Jos Verstappen: Red Bull F1 team risks being “torn apart” if Horner stays

F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Jos Verstappen: Red Bull F1 team risks being “torn apart” if Horner stays Jos Verstappen: Red Bull F1 team risks being “torn apart” if Horner stays

#93 Peugeot disqualified from Qatar WEC opener after fuel drama

#93 Peugeot disqualified from Qatar WEC opener after fuel drama

WEC WEC
Losail

#93 Peugeot disqualified from Qatar WEC opener after fuel drama #93 Peugeot disqualified from Qatar WEC opener after fuel drama

Joey Logano earns third straight front row start with Vegas pole

Joey Logano earns third straight front row start with Vegas pole

NAS NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas

Joey Logano earns third straight front row start with Vegas pole Joey Logano earns third straight front row start with Vegas pole

Prime

Discover prime content
The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Matt Kew

The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival

The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge

The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival

What's overtaken Drive to Survive as F1's biggest fan engagement tool?

What's overtaken Drive to Survive as F1's biggest fan engagement tool?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jonathan Noble

What's overtaken Drive to Survive as F1's biggest fan engagement tool? What's overtaken Drive to Survive as F1's biggest fan engagement tool?

How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up

How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge

How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up

View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA