F1 Bahrain GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will line up on pole position ahead of the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc after topping Friday's qualifying session at Sakhir.

George Russell will start the race from third in the top Mercedes, six places ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), Sergio Perez (Red Bull), Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) and the McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will start between them.

What time does the Bahrain Grand Prix start?

The Bahrain GP will begin at 6pm local time (+3 GMT) at the Bahrain International Circuit on Sunday.

Date : Saturday, 2 March 2024

: Saturday, 2 March 2024 Start time: 18:00 local time / 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET / 17:00 SAT / 18:00 EAT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT / 02:00 AEDT (Sunday) / 00:00 JST (Sunday) / 20:30 IST

2024 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

SESSION LOCAL TIME GMT CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 14:30 11:30 12:30 06:30 03:30 22:30 20:30 17:00 FP2 18:00 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 02:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30 FP3 15:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 06:30 23:30 21:30 18:00 Quali 19:00 16:00 17:00 11:00 08:00 03:00¹ 01:00¹ 21:30 Race 18:00 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 02:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30

How can I watch the Bahrain Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports

Croatia - Sport Klub

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Estonia: Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra

Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay

Poland - Viaplay

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - F1 DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN2

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent

India - FanCode

Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN

Malaysia - beIN SPORTS

Indonesia- beIN SPORTS

Singapore - beIN SPORTS

Thailand - beIN SPORTS

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten

New Zealand - Sky

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Starting grid: