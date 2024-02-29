2024 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings and preview

The Bahrain GP will run to a different schedule from most races, with the race taking place on Saturday night.

Accordingly, the first of the two practice sessions will be held on Thursday, followed by FP3 and qualifying on Friday.

2024 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session lOCAL TIME GMT CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 14:30 11:30 12:30 06:30 03:30 22:30 20:30 17:00 FP2 18:00 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 02:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30 FP3 15:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 06:30 23:30 21:30 18:00 Quali 19:00 16:00 17:00 11:00 08:00 03:00¹ 01:00¹ 21:30 Race 18:00 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 02:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30

2024 Formula 1 Bahrain GP session timings in Bahrain

Thursday 29th February 2024

Free Practice 1: 14:30 - 15:30 local time

Free Practice 2: 18:00 - 19:00 local time

Friday 1st March 2024

Free Practice 3: 15:30 - 16:30 local time

Qualifying: 19:00 - 20:00 local time

Saturday 2nd March 2024

Race: 18:00 local time

2024 Formula 1 Bahrain GP session timings in the UK/Portugal

Thursday 29th February 2024

Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 GMT

Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 GMT

Friday 1st March 2024

Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 GMT

Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 GMT

Saturday 2nd March 2024

Race: 15:00 GMT

2024 Formula 1 Bahrain GP session timings in Europe

Thursday 29th February 2024

Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 CET

Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 CET

Friday 1st March 2024

Free Practice 3: 13:30 - 14:30 CET

Qualifying: 17:00 - 18:00 CET

Saturday 2nd March 2024

Race: 16:00 CET

2024 Formula 1 Bahrain GP session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Thursday 29th February 2024

Free Practice 1: 06:30 - 07:30 ET

Free Practice 2: 10:00 - 11:00 ET

Friday 1st March 2024

Free Practice 3: 07:30 - 08:30 ET

Qualifying: 11:00 - 12:00 ET

Saturday 2nd March 2024

Race: 10:00 ET

2024 Formula 1 Bahrain GP session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Thursday 29th February 2024

Free Practice 1: 03:30 - 04:30 PT

Free Practice 2: 07:00 - 08:00 PT

Friday 1st March 2024

Free Practice 3: 06:30 - 07:30 PT

Qualifying: 08:00 - 09:00 PT

Saturday 2nd March 2024

Race: 07:00 PT

2024 Formula 1 Bahrain GP session timings in Australia

Thursday 29th February 2024

Free Practice: 22:30 - 23:30 AEDT

Friday 1st March 2024

Free Practice 2: 02:00 - 03:00 AEDT

Free Practice 3: 23:30 - 00:30 AEDT

Saturday 2nd March 2024

Qualifying: 03:00 - 04:00 AEDT

Sunday 3rd March 2024

Race: 02:00 AEDT

2024 Formula 1 Bahrain GP session timings in Japan

Thursday 29th February 2024

Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 JST

Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 JST

Friday 1st March 2024

Free Practice 3: 21:30 - 22:30 JST

Saturday 2nd March 2024

Qualifying: 01:00 - 02:00 JST

Sunday 3rd March 2024

Race: 22:00 JST

2024 Formula 1 Bahrain GP session timings in Africa

Thursday 29th February 2024

Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 SAT / 14:30 - 15:30 EAT

Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 SAT / 18:00 - 19:00 EAT

Friday 1st March 2024

Free Practice 3: 14:30 - 15:30 SAT /15:30 - 16:30 EAT

Qualifying: 18:00 - 19:00 SAT / 19:00 - 20:00 EAT

Saturday 2nd March 2024

Race: 17:00 SAT / 18:00 EAT

2024 Formula 1 Bahrain GP session timings in India

Thursday 29th February 2024

Free Practice 1: 17:00 - 18:00 IST

Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:30 IST

Friday 1st March 2024

Free Practice 3: 18:00 - 19:00 IST

Qualifying: 21:30 - 22:30 IST

Saturday 2nd March 2024

Race: 20:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.