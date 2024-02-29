2024 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 visits the Middle East for the opening round of the 2024 season. Here's how you can watch the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix on TV.
The Bahrain GP will run to a different schedule from most races, with the race taking place on Saturday night.
Accordingly, the first of the two practice sessions will be held on Thursday, followed by FP3 and qualifying on Friday.
2024 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
lOCAL TIME
|
GMT
|
CET
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEDT
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
14:30
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
06:30
|
03:30
|
22:30
|
20:30
|
17:00
|
FP2
|
18:00
|
15:00
|
16:00
|10:00
|
07:00
|02:00¹
|
00:00¹
|20:30
|
FP3
|
15:30
|
12:30
|
13:30
|
07:30
|06:30
|
23:30
|21:30
|
18:00
|Quali
|19:00
|
16:00
|
17:00
|
11:00
|
08:00
|03:00¹
|
01:00¹
|
21:30
|
Race
|
18:00
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
10:00
|
07:00
|
02:00¹
|
00:00¹
|20:30
2024 Formula 1 Bahrain GP session timings in Bahrain
Thursday 29th February 2024
- Free Practice 1: 14:30 - 15:30 local time
- Free Practice 2: 18:00 - 19:00 local time
Friday 1st March 2024
- Free Practice 3: 15:30 - 16:30 local time
- Qualifying: 19:00 - 20:00 local time
Saturday 2nd March 2024
- Race: 18:00 local time
2024 Formula 1 Bahrain GP session timings in the UK/Portugal
Thursday 29th February 2024
- Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 GMT
- Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 GMT
Friday 1st March 2024
- Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 GMT
- Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 GMT
Saturday 2nd March 2024
- Race: 15:00 GMT
2024 Formula 1 Bahrain GP session timings in Europe
Thursday 29th February 2024
- Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 CET
- Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 CET
Friday 1st March 2024
- Free Practice 3: 13:30 - 14:30 CET
- Qualifying: 17:00 - 18:00 CET
Saturday 2nd March 2024
- Race: 16:00 CET
2024 Formula 1 Bahrain GP session timings in the US (Eastern Time)
Thursday 29th February 2024
- Free Practice 1: 06:30 - 07:30 ET
- Free Practice 2: 10:00 - 11:00 ET
Friday 1st March 2024
- Free Practice 3: 07:30 - 08:30 ET
- Qualifying: 11:00 - 12:00 ET
Saturday 2nd March 2024
- Race: 10:00 ET
2024 Formula 1 Bahrain GP session timings in the US (Pacific Time)
Thursday 29th February 2024
- Free Practice 1: 03:30 - 04:30 PT
- Free Practice 2: 07:00 - 08:00 PT
Friday 1st March 2024
- Free Practice 3: 06:30 - 07:30 PT
- Qualifying: 08:00 - 09:00 PT
Saturday 2nd March 2024
- Race: 07:00 PT
2024 Formula 1 Bahrain GP session timings in Australia
Thursday 29th February 2024
- Free Practice: 22:30 - 23:30 AEDT
Friday 1st March 2024
- Free Practice 2: 02:00 - 03:00 AEDT
- Free Practice 3: 23:30 - 00:30 AEDT
Saturday 2nd March 2024
- Qualifying: 03:00 - 04:00 AEDT
Sunday 3rd March 2024
- Race: 02:00 AEDT
2024 Formula 1 Bahrain GP session timings in Japan
Thursday 29th February 2024
- Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 JST
- Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 JST
Friday 1st March 2024
- Free Practice 3: 21:30 - 22:30 JST
Saturday 2nd March 2024
- Qualifying: 01:00 - 02:00 JST
Sunday 3rd March 2024
- Race: 22:00 JST
2024 Formula 1 Bahrain GP session timings in Africa
Thursday 29th February 2024
- Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 SAT / 14:30 - 15:30 EAT
- Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 SAT / 18:00 - 19:00 EAT
Friday 1st March 2024
- Free Practice 3: 14:30 - 15:30 SAT /15:30 - 16:30 EAT
- Qualifying: 18:00 - 19:00 SAT / 19:00 - 20:00 EAT
Saturday 2nd March 2024
- Race: 17:00 SAT / 18:00 EAT
2024 Formula 1 Bahrain GP session timings in India
Thursday 29th February 2024
- Free Practice 1: 17:00 - 18:00 IST
- Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:30 IST
Friday 1st March 2024
- Free Practice 3: 18:00 - 19:00 IST
- Qualifying: 21:30 - 22:30 IST
Saturday 2nd March 2024
- Race: 20:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
