Formula 1 British GP

2024 F1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 heads to Silverstone this weekend for the 12th round of the 2024 season. Here's how you can watch the 2024 British Grand Prix on TV.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, the rest of the field at the start

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

The Silverstone race takes place a week after McLaren's Lando Norris and Red Bull's Max Verstappen came to blows while battling for the lead in Austria, handing the victory to Mercedes ace George Russell.

2024 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

11:30

12:30

13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

FP2

15:00

16:00

17:00

 11:00

08:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP3

10:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

 03:30

20:30

 19:30

16:00
Quali

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

00:00¹

23:00

 19:30

2024 Formula 1 British GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 5th July 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 BST

Saturday 6th July 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 11:30 - 12:30 BST
  • Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 BST

Sunday 7th July 2024

  • Race: 15:00 BST

2024 Formula 1 British GP session timings in Europe

Friday 5th July 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 CEST

Saturday 6th July 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 CEST
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 CEST

Sunday 7th July 2024

  • Race: 16:00 CEST

2024 Formula 1 British GP session timings in the US (Eastern Time) 

Friday 5th July 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 07:30 - 08:30 ET 
  • Free Practice 2: 11:00 - 12:00 ET 

Saturday 6th July 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 06:30 - 07:30 ET 
  • Qualifying: 10:00 - 11:00 ET 

Sunday 7th July 2024

  • Race: 10:00 ET 

2024 Formula 1 British GP session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Friday 5th July 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 04:30 - 05:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 08:00 - 09:00 PT

Saturday 6th July 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 03:30 - 04:30 PT
  • Qualifying: 07:00 - 08:00 PT 

Sunday 7th July 2024

  • Race:  07:00 PT

2024 Formula 1 British GP session timings in Australia

Friday 5th July 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 21:30 - 22:30 AEST

Saturday 6th July 2024

  • Free Practice 2: 01:00 - 02:00 AEST
  • Free Practice 3: 20:30 - 21:30 AEST

Sunday 7th July 2024

  • Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST

Monday 8th July 2024

  • Race: 00:00 AEST

2024 Formula 1 British GP session timings in Japan

Friday 5th July 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 JST

Saturday 6th July 2024

  • Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 JST
  • Free Practice 3: 19:30 - 20:30 JST 
  • Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 JST

Sunday 7th July 2024

  • Race: 23:00 JST

2024 Formula 1 British GP session timings in Africa

Friday 5th July 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 SAT / 14:30 - 15:30 EAT
  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 SAT / 18:00 - 19:00 EAT 

Saturday 6th July 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 SAT / 13:30 - 14:30 EAT
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 SAT / 17:00 - 18:00 EAT

Sunday 7th July 2024

  • Race: 16:00 SAT / 17:00 EAT

2024 Formula 1 British GP session timings in India

Friday 5th July 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 17:00 - 18:00 IST
  • Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:30 IST 

Saturday 6th July 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 16:00 - 17:00 IST
  • Qualifying: 19:30 - 20:30 IST

Sunday 7th July 2024

  • Race: 19:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

