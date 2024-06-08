2024 F1 Canadian GP qualifying results: George Russell takes pole

Russell will start ahead of Verstappen, despite the dead heat, and McLaren’s Lando Norris after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.

Canadian Grand Prix grid: Russell on pole from Verstappen

What happened in Canadian Grand Prix Q1?

Verstappen set the benchmark at 1m13.368s on a dry but very ‘green’ track after earlier rain showers, beaten by Russell’s 1m13.242s at the halfway point for Mercedes.

As the track ramped up in grip, Norris took P1 with a couple of minutes to go before Hamilton and then Verstappen beat him, the latter’s 1m12.360s sticking for the quickest time. Yuki Tsuonda jumped to second, ahead of Hamilton.

Falling at the first hurdle were Sergio Perez (Red Bull), Valtteri Bottas (Sauber), Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) and Zhou Guanyu (Sauber).

Canadian GP Q1 results: Verstappen fastest from Tsunoda

What happened in Canadian Grand Prix Q2?

Rain spots at the start of Q2 focused everyone’s attention to get a banker lap in, Piastri setting the early pace at 1m12.462s, which was beaten by Russell’s 1m12.323s.

As the rain amounted to very little, Norris again took P1 with 1m12.210s with two minutes remaining but Hamilton beat that with 1m11.979s and Russell went faster still at 1m11.742s.

Knocked out at this point were the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, Logan Sargeant (who made his first Q2 appearance of 2024 for Williams), Kevin Magnussen (Haas) and Pierre Gasly (Alpine).

Canadian GP Q2 results: Russell fastest from Hamilton

What happened in Canadian Grand Prix Q3?

On the first runs, with the sun now coming out, Russell set the pace with 1m12.000s, 0.28s faster than Hamilton.

On the final runs, Verstappen set exactly the same time as Russell – who didn’t improve on his original time. Norris was just 0.021s off pole, but will start third, ahead of team-mate Piastri.

Daniel Ricciardo qualified fifth, ahead of Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin), Hamilton, Tsunoda, Lance Stroll (Aston) and Alex Albon (Williams).

Canadian GP Q3 results: Russell takes pole