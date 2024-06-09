All Series
Formula 1 Canadian GP

F1 Canadian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel

The 2024 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on 9 June. Here's how you can watch the ninth race of the 2024 F1 season on TV.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Mercedes driver George Russell will start the race from pole position ahead of championship leader Max Verstappen (Red Bull).

Ferrari lacked the pace to contend at the front in qualifying, leaving Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz 11th and 12th on the grid.

What time does the Canadian Grand Prix start?

The Canadian GP will begin at 2pm local time (-4 GMT) at Circuit de Gilles Villeneuve.

  • Date: Sunday, 9 June, 2024
  • Start time: 18:00 GMT  / 19:00 BST / 20:00 CEST  / 20:00 SAT / 21:00 EAT  / 14:00 ET / 11:00 PT / 04:00 AEST / 03:00 JST / 23:30 IST 

2024 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

17:30

18:30

19:30

13:30

10:30

03:30¹

02:30¹

23:00

FP2

21:00

22:00

23:00

 17:00

14:00

 07:00¹

06:00¹

 02:30¹

FP3

16:30

17:30

18:30

12:30

 09:30

02:30¹

 01:30¹

22:00
Quali

20:00

21:00

22:00

16:00

13:00

 06:00¹

05:00¹

01:30¹

Race 

18:00

19:00

20:00

14:00

11:00

04:00¹

03:00

 23:30

How can I watch the Canadian Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Estonia: Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay 
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPNEWS
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
  • India - FanCode
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Canadian Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Starting grid:

1
 - 
3
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes

1'12.000

218.050
2 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.000

1'12.000

218.050
3 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes

+0.021

1'12.021

217.986
4 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes

+0.103

1'12.103

217.738
5 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull

+0.178

1'12.178

217.512
6 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes

+0.228

1'12.228

217.361
7 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.280

1'12.280

217.205
8 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull

+0.414

1'12.414

216.803
9 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes

+0.701

1'12.701

215.947
10 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes

+0.796

1'12.796

215.665
11 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.691

1'12.691

215.977
12 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.728

1'12.728

215.867
13 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes

+0.736

1'12.736

215.843
14 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari

+0.916

1'12.916

215.310
15 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault

+0.940

1'12.940

215.239
16 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull

+1.326

1'13.326

214.106
17 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari

+1.366

1'13.366

213.990
18 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari

+1.978

1'13.978

212.219
19 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari

+2.292

1'14.292

211.322
20 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault

+1.435

1'13.435

213.789
View full results

