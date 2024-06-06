All Series
Formula 1 Canadian GP

2024 F1 Canadian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 heads to Montreal this weekend for the ninth round of the 2024 season. Here's how you can watch the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix on TV.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:

Red  Bull's Max Verstappen continues to lead the championship heading to Canada, but the previous race at Moncao exposed a key weakness of the RB20 over bumps and kerbs that could allow McLaren and Ferrari to get another win in the 2024 season.

2024 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

17:30

18:30

19:30

13:30

10:30

03:30¹

02:30¹

23:00

FP2

21:00

22:00

23:00

 17:00

14:00

 07:00¹

06:00¹

 02:30¹

FP3

16:30

17:30

18:30

12:30

 09:30

02:30¹

 01:30¹

22:00
Quali

20:00

21:00

22:00

16:00

13:00

 06:00¹

05:00¹

01:30¹

Race 

18:00

19:00

20:00

14:00

11:00

04:00¹

03:00

 23:30

2024 Formula 1 Canadian GP session timings in Montreal

Friday 7th June 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 local time
  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 local time

Saturday 8th June 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 local time
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 local time

Sunday 9th June 2024

  • Race: 14:00 local time

2024 Formula 1 Canadian GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 7th June 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 18:30 - 19:30 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 BST

Saturday 8th June 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 17:30 - 18:30 BST
  • Qualifying: 21:00 - 22:00 BST

Sunday 9th June 2024

  • Race: 19:00 BST

2024 Formula 1 Canadian GP session timings in Europe

Friday 7th June 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 19:30 - 20:30 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 CEST

Saturday 8th June 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 18:30 - 19:30 CEST
  • Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 CEST

Sunday 9th June 2024

  • Race: 20:00 CEST

2024 Formula 1 Canadian GP session timings in the US (Eastern Time) 

Friday 7th June 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 ET 
  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 ET 

Saturday 8th June 2024

  • Free Practice 12:30 - 13:30 ET 
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 ET 

Sunday 9th June 2024

  • Race: 14:00 ET 

2024 Formula 1 Canadian GP session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Friday 7th June 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 10:30 - 11:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 PT

Saturday 8th June 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 09:30 - 10:30 PT
  • Qualifying: 13:00 - 14:00 PT 

Sunday 9th June 2024

  • Race:  11:00 PT

2024 Formula 1 Canadian GP session timings in Australia

Saturday 8th June 2024

  • Free Practice: 03:30 - 04:30 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 07:00 - 08:00 AEST

Sunday 9th June 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 02:30 - 03:30 AEST
  • Qualifying: 06:00 - 07:00 AEST

Monday 10th June 2024

  • Race: 04:00 AEST

2024 Formula 1 Canadian GP session timings in Japan

Saturday 8th June 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 02:30 - 03:30 JST
  • Free Practice 2: 06:00 - 07:00 JST

Sunday 9th June 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 01:30 - 02:30 JST 
  • Qualifying: 05:00 - 06:00 JST

Monday 10th June 2024

  • Race: 03:00 JST

2024 Formula 1 Canadian GP session timings in Africa

Friday 7th June 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 19:30 - 20:30 SAT / 20:30 - 21:30 EAT
  • Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 SAT / 00:00¹ - 01:00¹ EAT 

Saturday 8th June 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 18:30 - 19:30 SAT / 19:30 - 20:30 EAT
  • Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 SAT / 23:00 - 00:00 EAT

Sunday 9th June 2024

  • Race: 20:00 SAT / 21:00 EAT

2024 Formula 1 Canadian GP session timings in India

Friday 7th June 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 23:00 - 00:00 IST

Saturday 8th June 2024

  • Free Practice 2: 02:30 - 03:30 IST 
  • Free Practice 3: 22:00 - 23:00 IST

Sunday 9th June 2024

  • Qualifying: 01:30 - 02:30 IST
  • Race: 23:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

