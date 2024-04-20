2024 F1 Chinese GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole
Max Verstappen took Red Bull’s 100th F1 pole position in the Chinese Grand Prix, the fifth round of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship.
Verstappen will start ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez and Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.
Chinese Grand Prix grid: Verstappen on pole from Perez
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Time
|km/h
|1
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
1'33.660
|209.519
|2
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
+0.322
1'33.982
|208.801
|3
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+0.488
1'34.148
|208.433
|4
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.505
1'34.165
|208.395
|5
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.613
1'34.273
|208.157
|6
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.629
1'34.289
|208.121
|7
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.637
1'34.297
|208.104
|8
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.773
1'34.433
|207.804
|9
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+0.944
1'34.604
|207.428
|10
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
+1.005
1'34.665
|207.295
|11
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+1.178
1'34.838
|206.917
|12
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+1.274
1'34.934
|206.707
|13
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+1.563
1'35.223
|206.080
|14
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+1.581
1'35.241
|206.041
|15
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+1.803
1'35.463
|205.562
|16
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
+1.845
1'35.505
|205.471
|17
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+1.856
1'35.516
|205.448
|18
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+1.913
1'35.573
|205.325
|19
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+2.086
1'35.746
|204.954
|20
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+2.698
1'36.358
|203.653
What happened in Chinese Grand Prix Q1?
Verstappen set the pace with a lap time of 1m34.742s, 0.055s faster than Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari and a tenth clear of Lando Norris (McLaren).
Falling at the first hurdle were local hero Zhou Guanyu (Sauber), Kevin Magnussen (Haas), sprint race runner-up Lewis Hamilton (who locked up at the hairpin in his Mercedes), Yuki Tsunoda (RB) and Logan Sargeant (who spun his Williams).
Chinese GP Q1 results: Verstappen fastest from Leclerc
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|6
|
1'34.742
|207.126
|2
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|8
|
+0.055
1'34.797
|0.055
|207.006
|3
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|6
|
+0.100
1'34.842
|0.045
|206.908
|4
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|6
|
+0.228
1'34.970
|0.128
|206.629
|5
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|5
|
+0.272
1'35.014
|0.044
|206.533
|6
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|9
|
+0.326
1'35.068
|0.054
|206.416
|7
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|9
|
+0.342
1'35.084
|0.016
|206.381
|8
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|3
|
+0.374
1'35.116
|0.032
|206.312
|9
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|6
|
+0.427
1'35.169
|0.053
|206.197
|10
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|9
|
+0.545
1'35.287
|0.118
|205.942
|11
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|5
|
+0.592
1'35.334
|0.047
|205.840
|12
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|9
|
+0.614
1'35.356
|0.022
|205.793
|13
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|8
|
+0.642
1'35.384
|0.028
|205.732
|14
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|6
|
+0.701
1'35.443
|0.059
|205.605
|15
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|7
|
+0.715
1'35.457
|0.014
|205.575
|16
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|8
|
+0.763
1'35.505
|0.048
|205.471
|17
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|6
|
+0.774
1'35.516
|0.011
|205.448
|18
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|6
|
+0.831
1'35.573
|0.057
|205.325
|19
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|9
|
+1.004
1'35.746
|0.173
|204.954
|20
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|7
|
+1.616
1'36.358
|0.612
|203.653
What happened in Chinese Grand Prix Q2?
Verstappen topped this session with a time of 1m33.794s, 0.232s quicker than Perez.
Carlos Sainz spun his Ferrari into the wall on the exit of the final turn, causing a red flag. He managed to tour back to the pits, minus his front wing, and rejoined the session to finish an impressive third.
Knocked out at this point were Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Daniel Ricciardo (RB), Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Alex Albon (Williams) and Pierre Gasly (Alpine).
Chinese GP Q2 results: Verstappen fastest from Perez
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|12
|
1'33.794
|209.220
|2
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|13
|
+0.232
1'34.026
|0.232
|208.703
|3
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|10
|
+0.574
1'34.368
|0.342
|207.947
|4
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|14
|
+0.605
1'34.399
|0.031
|207.879
|5
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|9
|
+0.666
1'34.460
|0.061
|207.745
|6
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|14
|
+0.815
1'34.609
|0.149
|207.417
|7
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|9
|
+0.858
1'34.652
|0.043
|207.323
|8
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|10
|
+0.865
1'34.659
|0.007
|207.308
|9
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|15
|
+0.873
1'34.667
|0.008
|207.290
|10
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|12
|
+0.975
1'34.769
|0.102
|207.067
|11
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|12
|
+1.044
1'34.838
|0.069
|206.917
|12
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|12
|
+1.140
1'34.934
|0.096
|206.707
|13
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|15
|
+1.429
1'35.223
|0.289
|206.080
|14
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|14
|
+1.447
1'35.241
|0.018
|206.041
|15
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|15
|
+1.669
1'35.463
|0.222
|205.562
What happened in Chinese Grand Prix Q3?
On the first runs, Verstappen set the pole position benchmark at 1m33.977s, four tenths ahead of Alonso.
On the final runs, Verstappen improved to 1m33.660s to seal pole by 0.322s over Perez, also half a second clear of Alonso, Norris, Oscar Piastri (McLaren) and the Ferraris of Leclerc and Sainz.
George Russell (Mercedes) will start eighth from Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) and Valtteri Bottas (Sauber).
Chinese GP Q3 results: Verstappen takes pole
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|18
|
1'33.660
|209.519
|2
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|19
|
+0.322
1'33.982
|0.322
|208.801
|3
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|15
|
+0.488
1'34.148
|0.166
|208.433
|4
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|15
|
+0.505
1'34.165
|0.017
|208.395
|5
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|16
|
+0.613
1'34.273
|0.108
|208.157
|6
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|20
|
+0.629
1'34.289
|0.016
|208.121
|7
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|17
|
+0.637
1'34.297
|0.008
|208.104
|8
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|20
|
+0.773
1'34.433
|0.136
|207.804
|9
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|21
|
+0.944
1'34.604
|0.171
|207.428
|10
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|15
|
+1.005
1'34.665
|0.061
|207.295
