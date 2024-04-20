All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Formula 1 Chinese GP
Results

2024 F1 Chinese GP sprint results: Verstappen wins from fourth on grid

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won Saturday’s Chinese Grand Prix sprint race from fourth on the grid in Shanghai, after sweeping past his rivals with ease.

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Upd:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

MercedesLewis Hamilton grabbed the lead at the start, when pole-winner Lando Norris (McLaren) was slow away from the startline. After battling with Hamilton through Turn 1, Norris slid wide and off the track, tumbling a further five places.

Promoted to third, Verstappen bided his time early on and then cruised past Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) and Hamilton to notch yet another F1 victory.

F1 Chinese GP sprint results

1
 - 
5
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Chassis Engine
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 19

-

8 Red Bull Red Bull
2 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 19

+13.043

13.043

13.043 7 Mercedes Mercedes
3 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 19

+15.258

15.258

2.215 6 Red Bull Red Bull
4 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 19

+17.486

17.486

2.228 5 Ferrari Ferrari
5 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 19

+20.696

20.696

3.210 4 Ferrari Ferrari
6 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 19

+22.088

22.088

1.392 3 McLaren Mercedes
7 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 19

+24.713

24.713

2.625 2 McLaren Mercedes
8 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 19

+25.696

25.696

0.983 1 Mercedes Mercedes
9 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 19

+31.951

31.951

6.255 Sauber Ferrari
10 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 19

+37.398

37.398

5.447 Haas Ferrari
11 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 19

+37.840

37.840

0.442 RB Red Bull
12 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 19

+38.295

38.295

0.455 Sauber Ferrari
13 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 19

+39.841

39.841

1.546 Alpine Renault
14 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 19

+40.299

40.299

0.458 Aston Martin Mercedes
15 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 19

+40.838

40.838

0.539 Alpine Renault
16 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 19

+41.870

41.870

1.032 RB Red Bull
17 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 19

+42.998

42.998

1.128 Williams Mercedes
18 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 19

+46.352

46.352

3.354 Williams Mercedes
19 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 19

+49.630

49.630

3.278 Haas Ferrari
dnf Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 17

2 Collision Aston Martin Mercedes
View full results
Read Also:

2024 F1 Chinese GP sprint race report

Poleman Norris briefly led the charge to the opening corner, but he couldn’t stop the fast-starting Hamilton from grabbing the lead. Norris ran wide trying to counter, which allowed Alonso, Verstappen, Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), Sergio Perez (Red Bull) and Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) to also get ahead of him.

Hamilton led the opening lap from Alonso, Verstappen, Sainz, Perez, Leclerc, Norris – who lost six places in total – and Piastri.

Hamilton pulled clear of Alonso’s DRS range by lap four, with Verstappen complaining of a flat battery early on in third. Sainz pressured him in the early stages before dropping back towards Perez.

Verstappen DRS-ed past Alonso for second position on lap seven and immediately chased after Hamilton.

Hamilton locked up into the hairpin on the following tour, which allowed Verstappen to quickly close in. He passed him a lap later at the same spot.

Verstappen romped away to a dominant victory, while Perez toiled to pass Sainz. Leclerc then attacked Perez time and again into the hairpin.

Sainz barged his way past Alonso but his fellow Spaniard retaliated, gifting Perez third. The Ferraris touched at the hairpin before Leclerc passed Sainz at Turn 2, after Alonso was forced to pit with a puncture – and was eventually forced to retire due to damage.

Hamilton fell over 13s behind Verstappen, but kept ahead of Perez to cross the line in second.

Leclerc finished fourth but was audibly angry with Sainz, while Norris chased Sainz home for sixth, ahead of Piastri and George Russell (Mercedes), who started on softs.

F1 Chinese GP sprint fastest laps

1
 - 
3
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Lap Time Interval km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 3

1'40.331

195.588
2 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 3

+0.089

1'40.420

0.089 195.415
3 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 3

+0.206

1'40.537

0.117 195.187
4 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 4

+0.620

1'40.951

0.414 194.387
5 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 4

+0.631

1'40.962

0.011 194.366
6 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 4

+0.672

1'41.003

0.041 194.287
7 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 4

+0.734

1'41.065

0.062 194.168
8 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 3

+0.776

1'41.107

0.042 194.087
9 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 4

+1.171

1'41.502

0.395 193.332
10 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 5

+1.174

1'41.505

0.003 193.326
11 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 4

+1.686

1'42.017

0.512 192.356
12 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 4

+1.725

1'42.056

0.039 192.282
13 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 5

+1.761

1'42.092

0.036 192.214
14 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 4

+1.860

1'42.191

0.099 192.028
15 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 5

+1.893

1'42.224

0.033 191.966
16 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 6

+1.903

1'42.234

0.010 191.947
17 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 5

+1.927

1'42.258

0.024 191.902
18 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 5

+1.984

1'42.315

0.057 191.795
19 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 8

+2.058

1'42.389

0.074 191.657
20 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 7

+2.185

1'42.516

0.127 191.419
View full results
Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article F1 Chinese GP: Verstappen passes Hamilton to win first sprint of 2024
Next article Leclerc: Sainz “over the limit” in F1 Chinese GP sprint race defending

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Charles Bradley
More from
Charles Bradley
2024 F1 Chinese GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole

2024 F1 Chinese GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole

Formula 1
Chinese GP
2024 F1 Chinese GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole
2024 F1 Chinese GP sprint qualifying results: Lando Norris takes pole

2024 F1 Chinese GP sprint qualifying results: Lando Norris takes pole

Formula 1
Chinese GP
2024 F1 Chinese GP sprint qualifying results: Lando Norris takes pole
How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

Latest news

Jake Finch leads every lap in dominant Talladega ARCA win

Jake Finch leads every lap in dominant Talladega ARCA win

ARCA ARCA
Jake Finch leads every lap in dominant Talladega ARCA win
Fuoco explains secret behind "special" WEC Imola pole lap

Fuoco explains secret behind "special" WEC Imola pole lap

WEC WEC
Imola
Fuoco explains secret behind "special" WEC Imola pole lap
WRC Croatia: Relentless Neuville fends off Evans to hold narrow lead

WRC Croatia: Relentless Neuville fends off Evans to hold narrow lead

WRC WRC
Rally Croatia
WRC Croatia: Relentless Neuville fends off Evans to hold narrow lead
Peugeot 'scratching their heads' after poor Imola WEC qualifying in new-look 9X8

Peugeot 'scratching their heads' after poor Imola WEC qualifying in new-look 9X8

WEC WEC
Imola
Peugeot 'scratching their heads' after poor Imola WEC qualifying in new-look 9X8

Prime

Discover prime content
The short-term pain that hides a very real Williams improvement

The short-term pain that hides a very real Williams improvement

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The short-term pain that hides a very real Williams improvement
How a Shanghai to Sheffield journey paved the way for China’s F1 hero

How a Shanghai to Sheffield journey paved the way for China’s F1 hero

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Chinese GP
By GP Racing
How a Shanghai to Sheffield journey paved the way for China’s F1 hero
Why F1 2026 worst-case fears could be key to new rules success

Why F1 2026 worst-case fears could be key to new rules success

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Chinese GP
By Jonathan Noble
Why F1 2026 worst-case fears could be key to new rules success
How the F1 driver market situation sits for each team with 2025 openings

How the F1 driver market situation sits for each team with 2025 openings

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
How the F1 driver market situation sits for each team with 2025 openings
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA