Formula 1 Chinese GP
Results

2024 F1 Chinese GP sprint qualifying results: Lando Norris takes pole

McLaren’s Lando Norris took pole position for Saturday’s Formula 1 sprint at the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai in a wet and wild qualifying session.

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Upd:
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Norris will start ahead of Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) and Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three quickfire segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3. 

Per the new sprint weekend format, these sessions set the grid for Saturday’s sprint and have no impact on Sunday’s main event. 

Cla Driver  Car / Engine   Time   Gap 
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'57.940  
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'59.201 1.261
14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'59.915 1.975
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 2'00.028 2.088
55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 2'00.214 2.274
11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 2'00.375 2.435
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 2'00.566 2.626
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 2'00.990 3.050
77 Valtteri Bottas Sauber/Ferrari 2'01.044 3.104
10  24 Zhou Guanyu Sauber/Ferrari 2'03.537 5.597
11  63 George Russell Mercedes 1'36.345 -21.595
12  20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'36.473 -21.467
13  27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'36.478 -21.462
14  3 Daniel Ricciardo RB/Honda RBPT 1'36.553 -21.387
15  18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'36.677 -21.263
16  10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'37.632 -20.308
17  31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'37.720 -20.220
18  23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'37.812 -20.128
19  22 Yuki Tsunoda RB/Honda RBPT 1'37.892 -20.048
20  2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'37.923 -20.017
Red Bull’s Sergio Perez set the pace at 1m36.110s on the mandatory medium tyres, over a quarter of a second clear of Norris as light rain fell at the start of the session but the track remained dry enough for slicks throughout.

As in free practice, grass at the trackside caught fire due to sparks from the cars right at the end of the session.

Falling at the first hurdle were the Alpines of Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon, Alex Albon (Williams), Yuki Tsunoda (RB) and Logan Sargeant (Williams). 

1
 - 
4
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 4

1'36.110

204.178
2 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 5

+0.274

1'36.384

0.274 203.598
3 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 4

+0.346

1'36.456

0.072 203.446
4 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 6

+0.427

1'36.537

0.081 203.275
5 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 7

+0.432

1'36.542

0.005 203.264
6 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 6

+0.609

1'36.719

0.177 202.892
7 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 6

+0.773

1'36.883

0.164 202.549
8 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 6

+0.814

1'36.924

0.041 202.463
9 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 5

+0.851

1'36.961

0.037 202.386
10 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 6

+0.923

1'37.033

0.072 202.236
11 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 7

+1.002

1'37.112

0.079 202.071
12 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 6

+1.071

1'37.181

0.069 201.928
13 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 6

+1.200

1'37.310

0.129 201.660
14 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 6

+1.211

1'37.321

0.011 201.637
15 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 7

+1.434

1'37.544

0.223 201.176
16 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 6

+1.522

1'37.632

0.088 200.995
17 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 6

+1.610

1'37.720

0.088 200.814
18 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 6

+1.702

1'37.812

0.092 200.625
19 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 6

+1.782

1'37.892

0.080 200.461
20 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 6

+1.813

1'37.923

0.031 200.398
View full results

What happened in Chinese GP SQ2?

The trackside conflagration meant a slightly delayed start to SQ2, with heavier rain predicted to hit the track in the middle of the session.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen set the fastest time at 1m35.606s, a tenth clear of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, just before the rain arrived.

Knocked out at this point were George Russell (Mercedes, who missed out by 0.038s), the Haas duo of Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen, Daniel Ricciardo (RB) and Lance Stroll (Aston Martin).

1
 - 
4
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 3

1'35.606

205.254
2 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 4

+0.105

1'35.711

0.105 205.029
3 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 3

+0.175

1'35.781

0.070 204.879
4 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 3

+0.247

1'35.853

0.072 204.725
5 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 3

+0.441

1'36.047

0.194 204.312
6 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 4

+0.446

1'36.052

0.005 204.301
7 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 4

+0.450

1'36.056

0.004 204.293
8 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 3

+0.513

1'36.119

0.063 204.159
9 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 4

+0.681

1'36.287

0.168 203.803
10 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 4

+0.701

1'36.307

0.020 203.760
11 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 4

+0.739

1'36.345

0.038 203.680
12 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 4

+0.867

1'36.473

0.128 203.410
13 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 4

+0.872

1'36.478

0.005 203.399
14 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 3

+0.947

1'36.553

0.075 203.241
15 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 3

+1.071

1'36.677

0.124 202.981
What happened in Chinese GP SQ3?

With the track now wet enough for intermediate tyres, and continuous drizzle falling, SQ3 saw plenty of action from the start. Norris went off first, before Leclerc suffered a wild spin and dinging his car’s nose on the barrier.

Perez set the bar at 2m00.455s in treacherous conditions, briefly going a remarkable 2s clear of the chasing pack at the time. Sauber’s Valtteri Bottas then got within a second of him to hold P2 with two minutes remaining.

Verstappen went off at the final corner, as did Norris – who took P2 despite running wide – but both had their times deleted. Alonso grabbed P1 with 2m00.213s, 0.162s ahead of Perez.

Hamilton snatched the top spot with 1m59.321s, six tenths clear of Alonso. Norris set a time good enough for pole, a 1m57.540s, which was initially deleted for exceeding track limits, but then reinstated.

So he qualified on pole, 1.261s ahead of Hamilton, who shaved a further tenth off his time.

Alonso will start third, ahead of Verstappen, Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), Perez, Leclerc, Oscar Piastri (McLaren), Bottas and Zhou Guanyu (Sauber).

Chinese GP SQ3 results: Norris takes sprint pole

1
 - 
4
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 5

1'57.940

166.386
2 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 5

+1.261

1'59.201

1.261 164.626
3 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 5

+1.975

1'59.915

0.714 163.645
4 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 5

+2.088

2'00.028

0.113 163.491
5 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 5

+2.274

2'00.214

0.186 163.238
6 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 5

+2.435

2'00.375

0.161 163.020
7 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 5

+2.626

2'00.566

0.191 162.762
8 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 5

+3.050

2'00.990

0.424 162.191
9 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 5

+3.104

2'01.044

0.054 162.119
10 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 5

+5.597

2'03.537

2.493 158.847
View full results
View more

