2024 F1 Chinese GP sprint qualifying results: Lando Norris takes pole

Norris will start ahead of Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) and Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three quickfire segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.

Per the new sprint weekend format, these sessions set the grid for Saturday’s sprint and have no impact on Sunday’s main event.

Chinese GP sprint qualifying results: Norris on pole from Hamilton

What happened in Chinese GP SQ1?

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez set the pace at 1m36.110s on the mandatory medium tyres, over a quarter of a second clear of Norris as light rain fell at the start of the session but the track remained dry enough for slicks throughout.

As in free practice, grass at the trackside caught fire due to sparks from the cars right at the end of the session.

Falling at the first hurdle were the Alpines of Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon, Alex Albon (Williams), Yuki Tsunoda (RB) and Logan Sargeant (Williams).

Chinese GP Grand Prix SQ1 results: Perez fastest from Norris

What happened in Chinese GP SQ2?

The trackside conflagration meant a slightly delayed start to SQ2, with heavier rain predicted to hit the track in the middle of the session.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen set the fastest time at 1m35.606s, a tenth clear of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, just before the rain arrived.

Knocked out at this point were George Russell (Mercedes, who missed out by 0.038s), the Haas duo of Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen, Daniel Ricciardo (RB) and Lance Stroll (Aston Martin).

Chinese GP Grand Prix SQ2 results: Verstappen fastest from Leclerc

What happened in Chinese GP SQ3?

With the track now wet enough for intermediate tyres, and continuous drizzle falling, SQ3 saw plenty of action from the start. Norris went off first, before Leclerc suffered a wild spin and dinging his car’s nose on the barrier.

Perez set the bar at 2m00.455s in treacherous conditions, briefly going a remarkable 2s clear of the chasing pack at the time. Sauber’s Valtteri Bottas then got within a second of him to hold P2 with two minutes remaining.

Verstappen went off at the final corner, as did Norris – who took P2 despite running wide – but both had their times deleted. Alonso grabbed P1 with 2m00.213s, 0.162s ahead of Perez.

Hamilton snatched the top spot with 1m59.321s, six tenths clear of Alonso. Norris set a time good enough for pole, a 1m57.540s, which was initially deleted for exceeding track limits, but then reinstated.

So he qualified on pole, 1.261s ahead of Hamilton, who shaved a further tenth off his time.

Alonso will start third, ahead of Verstappen, Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), Perez, Leclerc, Oscar Piastri (McLaren), Bottas and Zhou Guanyu (Sauber).

Chinese GP SQ3 results: Norris takes sprint pole