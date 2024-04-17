2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 heads to Shanghai for the fifth round of the 2024 season. Here's how you can watch the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix on TV.
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
The Shanghai International Circuit is gearing up to host F1 for the first time since 2019, following a four-year COVID-induced hiatus.
China will also stage the first sprint of 2024, and the format for this year has been tweaked.
The shootout for the sprint will now take place on Friday afternoon after a single practice session earlier in the day.
The sprint itself will be held on Saturday morning, with the main qualifying for the grand prix following later in the day.
2024 Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEsT
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
03:30
|
04:30
|
05:30
|
23:30
|
20:30
|
13:30
|
12:30
|
09:00
|
Shootout
|
07:30
|
08:30
|
09:30
|03:30
|
00:30
|17:30
|
16:30
|13:00
|
Sprint
|
03:00
|
04:00
|
05:00
|
23:00
|20:00
|
13:00
|12:00
|
08:30
|Quali
|
07:00
|
08:00
|
09:00
|
03:00
|
00:00
|17:00
|
16:00
|
12:30
|
Race
|
07:00
|
08:00
|
09:00
|
03:00
|
00:00
|
17:00
|
16:00
|12:30
2024 Formula 1 Chinese GP session timings in China
Friday 19th April 2024
- Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 local time
- Sprint shootout: 15:30 - 16:14 local time
Saturday 20th April 2024
- Sprint: 11:00 local time
- Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 local time
Sunday 21st April 2024
- Race: 15:00 local time
2024 Formula 1 Chinese GP session timings in the UK/Portugal
Friday 19th April 2024
- Free Practice 1: 04:30 - 05:30 BST
- Sprint shootout: 08:30 - 09:14 BST
Saturday 20th April 2024
- Sprint: 04:00 BST
- Qualifying: 08:00 - 09:00 BST
Sunday 21st April 2024
- Race: 08:00 BST
2024 Formula 1 Chinese GP session timings in Europe
Friday 19th April 2024
- Free Practice 1: 05:30 - 06:30 CEST
- Sprint shootout: 08:30 - 09:14 CEST
Saturday 20th April 2024
- Sprint: 05:00 CEST
- Qualifying: 08:00 - 09:00 CEST
Sunday 21st April 2024
- Race: 08:00 CEST
2024 Formula 1 Chinese GP session timings in the US (Eastern Time)
Thursday 18th April 2024
- Free Practice 1: 23:30 - 00:30 ET
Friday 19th April 2024
- Sprint shootout: 03:30 - 04:14 ET
- Sprint: 23:00 ET
Saturday 20th April 2024
- Qualifying: 03:00 - 04:00 ET
Sunday 21st April 2024
- Race: 03:00 ET
2024 Formula 1 Chinese GP session timings in the US (Pacific Time)
Thursday 18th April 2024
- Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 PT
Friday 19th April 2024
- Sprint shootout: 00:30 - 01:14 PT
- Sprint: 20:00 PT
Saturday 20th April 2024
- Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 PT
Sunday 21st April 2024
- Race: 00:00 PT
2024 Formula 1 Chinese GP session timings in Australia
Friday 19th April 2024
- Free Practice: 13:30 - 14:30 AEST
- Sprint shootout: 17:30 - 18:14 AEST
Saturday 20th April 2024
- Sprint: 13:00 AEST
- Qualifying: 17:00 - 18:00 AEST
Sunday 21st April 2024
- Race: 17:00 AEST
2024 Formula 1 Chinese GP session timings in Japan
Friday 19th April 2024
- Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 JST
- Sprint shootout: 16:30 - 17:14 JST
Saturday 20th April 2024
- Sprint: 12:00 JST
- Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 JST
Sunday 21st April 2024
- Race: 16:00 JST
2024 Formula 1 Chinese GP session timings in Africa
Friday 19th April 2024
- Free Practice 1: 05:30 - 06:30 SAT / 06:30 - 07:30 EAT
- Sprint shootout: 09:30 - 10:14 SAT / 10:30 - 11:14 EAT
Saturday 20th April 2024
- Sprint: 05:00 SAT / 06:00 EAT
- Qualifying: 09:00 - 10:00 SAT / 10:00 - 11:00 EAT
Sunday 21st April 2024
- Race: 09:00 SAT / 10:00 EAT
2024 Formula 1 Chinese GP session timings in India
Friday 19th April 2024
- Free Practice 1: 09:00 - 10:00 IST
- Sprint shootout: 13:00 - 13:44 IST
Saturday 20th April 2024
- Sprint: 08:30 IST
- Qualifying: 12:30 - 13:30 IST
Sunday 21st April 2024
- Race: 12:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Porsche lodges appeal over da Costa's Misano Formula E disqualification
Ricky Taylor looking for redemption at Long Beach
How Senna’s early Pacific GP exit raised his Benetton suspicions
What could have been: When Villeneuve’s shock return thwarted an F1 rookie
Prime
What's been going wrong for Leclerc in F1's tiny margins qualifying game
What the Chinese GP's highlights reveal about its first F1 race for five years
The secrets of F1 turbocharging explained
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments