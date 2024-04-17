All Series
Formula 1 Chinese GP

2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 heads to Shanghai for the fifth round of the 2024 season. Here's how you can watch the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix on TV.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15, Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19, Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19, and the remainder of the field at the start

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The Shanghai International Circuit is gearing up to host F1 for the first time since 2019, following a four-year COVID-induced hiatus.

China will also stage the first sprint of 2024, and the format for this year has been tweaked.

The shootout for the sprint will now take place on Friday afternoon after a single practice session earlier in the day.

The sprint itself will be held on Saturday morning, with the main qualifying for the grand prix following later in the day.

2024 Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEsT

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

03:30

04:30

05:30

23:30

20:30

13:30

12:30

09:00

Shootout

07:30

08:30

09:30

 03:30

00:30

 17:30

16:30

 13:00

Sprint

03:00

04:00

05:00

23:00

 20:00

13:00

 12:00

08:30
Quali

07:00

08:00

09:00

03:00

00:00

 17:00

16:00

12:30

Race 

07:00

08:00

09:00

03:00

00:00

17:00

16:00

 12:30

2024 Formula 1 Chinese GP session timings in China

Friday 19th April 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 local time
  • Sprint shootout: 15:30 - 16:14 local time

Saturday 20th April 2024

  • Sprint: 11:00 local time
  • Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 local time

Sunday 21st April 2024

  • Race: 15:00 local time

2024 Formula 1 Chinese GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 19th April 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 04:30 - 05:30 BST
  • Sprint shootout: 08:30 - 09:14 BST

Saturday 20th April 2024

  • Sprint: 04:00 BST
  • Qualifying: 08:00 - 09:00 BST

Sunday 21st April 2024

  • Race: 08:00 BST

2024 Formula 1 Chinese GP session timings in Europe

Friday 19th April 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 05:30 - 06:30 CEST
  • Sprint shootout: 08:30 - 09:14 CEST

Saturday 20th April 2024

  • Sprint: 05:00 CEST
  • Qualifying: 08:00 - 09:00 CEST

Sunday 21st April 2024

  • Race: 08:00 CEST

2024 Formula 1 Chinese GP session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Thursday 18th April 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 23:30 - 00:30 ET 

Friday 19th April 2024

  • Sprint shootout: 03:30 - 04:14 ET 
  • Sprint: 23:00 ET 

Saturday 20th April 2024

  • Qualifying: 03:00 - 04:00 ET 

Sunday 21st April 2024

  • Race: 03:00 ET 

2024 Formula 1 Chinese GP session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Thursday 18th April 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 PT

Friday 19th April 2024

  • Sprint shootout: 00:30 - 01:14 PT
  • Sprint: 20:00 PT

Saturday 20th April 2024

  • Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 PT 

Sunday 21st April 2024

  • Race:  00:00 PT

2024 Formula 1 Chinese GP session timings in Australia

Friday 19th April 2024

  • Free Practice: 13:30 - 14:30 AEST
  • Sprint shootout: 17:30 - 18:14 AEST

Saturday 20th April 2024

  • Sprint: 13:00 AEST
  • Qualifying: 17:00 - 18:00 AEST

Sunday 21st April 2024

  • Race: 17:00 AEST

2024 Formula 1 Chinese GP session timings in Japan

Friday 19th April 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 JST
  • Sprint shootout: 16:30 - 17:14 JST

Saturday 20th April 2024

  • Sprint: 12:00 JST 
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 JST

Sunday 21st April 2024

  • Race: 16:00 JST

2024 Formula 1 Chinese GP session timings in Africa

Friday 19th April 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 05:30 - 06:30 SAT / 06:30 - 07:30 EAT
  • Sprint shootout: 09:30 - 10:14 SAT / 10:30 - 11:14 EAT 

Saturday 20th April 2024

  • Sprint: 05:00 SAT / 06:00 EAT
  • Qualifying: 09:00 - 10:00 SAT / 10:00 - 11:00 EAT

Sunday 21st April 2024

  • Race: 09:00 SAT / 10:00 EAT

2024 Formula 1 Chinese GP session timings in India

Friday 19th April 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 09:00 - 10:00 IST
  • Sprint shootout: 13:00 - 13:44 IST 

Saturday 20th April 2024

  • Sprint: 08:30 IST
  • Qualifying: 12:30 - 13:30 IST

Sunday 21st April 2024

  • Race: 12:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

