2024 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 heads to Hungaroring this weekend for the 13th round of the 2024 season. Here's how you can watch the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix on TV.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, battle for the lead at the start
Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the last two F1 races in Hungary in 2022-23, but Lewis Hamilton remains the most successful driver at the Hungaroring with eight victories - including six with his current team Mercedes.
2024 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
13:30
|
07:30
|
04:30
|
21:30
|
20:30
|
17:00
|
FP2
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
17:00
|11:00
|
08:00
|01:00¹
|
00:00¹
|20:30
|
FP3
|
10:30
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
06:30
|03:30
|
20:30
|19:30
|
16:00
|Quali
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
10:00
|
07:00
|00:00¹
|
23:00
|
19:30
|
Race
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
2024 Formula 1 Hungarian GP session timings in the UK/Portugal
Friday 19th July 2024
- Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 BST
- Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 BST
Saturday 20th July 2024
- Free Practice 3: 11:30 - 12:30 BST
- Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 BST
Sunday 21st July 2024
- Race: 14:00 BST
2024 Formula 1 Hungarian GP session timings in Europe
Friday 19th July 2024
- Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 CEST
- Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 CEST
Saturday 20th July 2024
- Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 CEST
- Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 CEST
Sunday 21st July 2024
- Race: 15:00 CEST
2024 Formula 1 Hungarian GP session timings in the US (Eastern Time)
Friday 19th July 2024
- Free Practice 1: 07:30 - 08:30 ET
- Free Practice 2: 11:00 - 12:00 ET
Saturday 20th July 2024
- Free Practice 3: 06:30 - 07:30 ET
- Qualifying: 10:00 - 11:00 ET
Sunday 21st July 2024
- Race: 09:00 ET
2024 Formula 1 Hungarian GP session timings in the US (Pacific Time)
Friday 19th July 2024
- Free Practice 1: 04:30 - 05:30 PT
- Free Practice 2: 08:00 - 09:00 PT
Saturday 20th July 2024
- Free Practice 3: 03:30 - 04:30 PT
- Qualifying: 07:00 - 08:00 PT
Sunday 21st July 2024
- Race: 06:00 PT
2024 Formula 1 Hungarian GP session timings in Australia
Friday 19th July 2024
- Free Practice 1: 21:30 - 22:30 AEST
Saturday 20th July 2024
- Free Practice 2: 01:00 - 02:00 AEST
- Free Practice 3: 20:30 - 21:30 AEST
Sunday 21st July 2024
- Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST
- Race: 23:00 AEST
2024 Formula 1 Hungarian GP session timings in Japan
Friday 19th July 2024
- Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 JST
Saturday 20th July 2024
- Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 JST
- Free Practice 3: 19:30 - 20:30 JST
- Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 JST
Sunday 21st July 2024
- Race: 22:00 JST
2024 Formula 1 Hungarian GP session timings in Africa
Friday 19th July 2024
- Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 SAT / 14:30 - 15:30 EAT
- Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 SAT / 18:00 - 19:00 EAT
Saturday 20th July 2024
- Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 SAT / 13:30 - 14:30 EAT
- Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 SAT / 17:00 - 18:00 EAT
Sunday 21st July 2024
- Race: 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT
2024 Formula 1 Hungarian GP session timings in India
Friday 19th July 2024
- Free Practice 1: 17:00 - 18:00 IST
- Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:30 IST
Saturday 20th July 2024
- Free Practice 3: 16:00 - 17:00 IST
- Qualifying: 19:30 - 20:30 IST
Sunday 21st July 2024
- Race: 18:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
