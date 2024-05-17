2024 F1 Imola Grand Prix session timings and preview

Following the cancellation of last year's race due to flooding in the region, Imola makes its much-awaited return to the grand prix calendar on 17-19 May.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen is the most successful driver at Imola in the modern era of F1, having won tthe last two editions of the Emilia Romagna GP. Prior to that, Lewis Hamilton was victorious in the 2020 event at the Italian venue.

2024 Formula 1 Imola Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 FP2 15:00 16:00 17:00 11:00 08:00 01:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30 FP3 10:30 11:30 12:30 06:30 03:30 20:30 19:30 16:00 Quali 14:00 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 00:00¹ 23:00 19:30 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30

2024 Formula 1 Imola GP session timings in the UK/Portugal

Friday 17th May 2024

Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 BST

Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 BST

Saturday 18th May 2024

Free Practice 3: 11:30 - 12:30 BST

Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 BST

Sunday 19th May 2024

Race: 14:00 BST

2024 Formula 1 Imola GP session timings in Europe

Friday 17th May 2024

Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 CEST

Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 CEST

Saturday 18th May 2024

Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 CEST

Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 CEST

Sunday 19th May 2024

Race: 15:00 CEST

2024 Formula 1 Imola GP session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Friday 17th May 2024

Free Practice 1: 07:30 - 08:30 ET

Free Practice 2: 11:00 - 12:00 ET

Saturday 18th May 2024

Free Practice 06:30 - 07:30 ET

Qualifying: 10:00 - 11:00 ET

Sunday 19th May 2024

Race: 09:00 ET

2024 Formula 1 Imola GP session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Thursday 4th April 2024

Free Practice 1: 04:30 - 05:30 PT

Free Practice 2: 08:00 - 09:00 PT

Friday 17th May 2024

Free Practice 3: 03:30 - 04:30 PT

Qualifying: 07:00 - 08:00 PT

Saturday 19th May 2024

Race: 06:00 PT

2024 Formula 1 Imola GP session timings in Australia

Friday 17th May 2024

Free Practice: 21:30 - 22:30 AEST

Saturday 18th May 2024

Free Practice 2: 01:00 - 02:00 AEST

Free Practice 3: 20:30 - 21:30 AEST

Sunday 19th May 2024

Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST

Race: 23:00 AEST

2024 Formula 1 Imola GP session timings in Japan

Friday 17th May 2024

Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 JST

Saturday 18th May 2024

Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 JST

Free Practice 3: 19:30 - 20:30 JST

Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 JST

Sunday 19th May 2024

Race: 22:00 JST

2024 Formula 1 Imola GP session timings in Africa

Friday 17th May 2024

Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 SAT / 14:30 - 15:30 EAT

Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 SAT / 17:00 - 18:00 EAT

Saturday 18th May 2024

Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 SAT / 13:30 - 14:30 EAT

Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 SAT / 16:00 - 17:00 EAT

Sunday 19th May 2024

Race: 14:00 SAT / 15:00 EAT

2024 Formula 1 Imola GP session timings in India

Friday 17th May 2024

Free Practice 1: 17:00 - 18:00 IST

Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:30 IST

Saturday 18th May 2024

Free Practice 3: 16:00 - 17:00 IST

Qualifying: 19:30 - 20:30 IST

Sunday 19th May 2024

Race: 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.