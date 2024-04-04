2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 heads to Suzuka for the fourth round of the 2024 season. Here's how you can watch the 2024 Japanese Grand Prix on TV.
Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
The iconic Suzuka fixture has been moved to the early part of the season this year as part of an Asia-Oceania flyaway leg that also includes races in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Australia and China.
Red Bull won the last edition of the Japanese GP, home to its engine supplier Honda, but Ferrari arrives to the race on the back of its stunning victory in Melbourne a fortnight ago.
2024 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEsT
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEDT
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
02:30
|
03:30
|
04:30
|
22:30
|
19:30
|
13:30
|
11:30
|
08:00
|
FP2
|
06:00
|
07:00
|
08:00
|02:00
|
23:00
|17:00
|
15:00
|11:30
|
FP3
|
02:30
|
03:30
|
04:30
|
22:30
|19:30
|
13:30
|11:30
|
08:00
|Quali
|
06:00
|
07:00
|
08:00
|
02:00
|
23:00
|17:00
|
15:00
|
11:30
|
Race
|
05:00
|
06:00
|
07:00
|
01:00
|
22:00
|
15:00
|
14:00
|10:30
2024 Formula 1 Japanese GP session timings in the UK/Portugal
Friday 5th April 2024
- Free Practice 1: 03:30 - 04:30 BST
- Free Practice 2: 07:00 - 08:00 BST
Saturday 6th April 2024
- Free Practice 3: 03:30 - 04:30 BST
- Qualifying: 07:00 - 08:00 BST
Sunday 7th April 2024
- Race: 06:00 BST
2024 Formula 1 Japanese GP session timings in Europe
Friday 5th April 2024
- Free Practice 1: 04:30 - 05:30 CEST
- Free Practice 2: 08:00 - 09:00 CEST
Saturday 6th April 2024
- Free Practice 3: 04:30 - 05:30 CEST
- Qualifying: 08:00 - 09:00 CEST
Sunday 7th April 2024
- Race: 07:00 CEST
2024 Formula 1 Japanese GP session timings in the US (Eastern Time)
Thursday 4th April 2024
- Free Practice 1: 22:30 - 23:30 ET
Friday 5th April 2024
- Free Practice 2: 02:00 - 03:00 ET
- Free Practice 3: 22:30 - 23:30 ET
Saturday 6th April 2024
- Qualifying: 02:00 - 03:00 ET
Sunday 7th April 2024
- Race: 01:00 ET
2024 Formula 1 Japanese GP session timings in the US (Pacific Time)
Thursday 4th April 2024
- Free Practice 1: 19:30 - 20:30 PT
- Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 PT
Friday 5th April 2024
- Free Practice 3: 19:30 - 20:30 PT
- Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 PT
Saturday 6th April 2024
- Race: 22:00 PT
2024 Formula 1 Japanese GP session timings in Australia
Friday 5th April 2024
- Free Practice: 13:30 - 14:30 AEDT
- Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 AEDT
Saturday 6th April 2024
- Free Practice 3: 13:30 - 14:30 AEDT
- Qualifying: 17:00 - 18:00 AEDT
Sunday 7th April 2024
- Race: 15:00 AEST*
* please note daylight saving ends in Australia on Sunday morning
2024 Formula 1 Japanese GP session timings in Japan
Friday 5th April 2024
- Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 JST
- Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 JST
Saturday 6th April 2024
- Free Practice 3: 11:30 - 12:30 JST
- Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 JST
Sunday 7th April 2024
- Race: 14:00 JST
2024 Formula 1 Japanese GP session timings in Africa
Friday 5th April 2024
- Free Practice 1: 04:30 - 05:30 SAT / 05:30 - 06:30 EAT
- Free Practice 2: 08:00 - 09:00 SAT / 09:00 - 10:00 EAT
Saturday 6th April 2024
- Free Practice 3: 04:30 - 05:30 SAT / 05:30 - 06:30 EAT
- Qualifying: 08:00 - 09:00 SAT / 09:00 - 10:00 EAT
Sunday 7th April 2024
- Race: 07:00 SAT / 08:00 EAT
2024 Formula 1 Japanese GP session timings in India
Friday 5th April 2024
- Free Practice 1: 08:00 - 9:00 IST
- Free Practice 2: 11:30 - 12:30 IST
Saturday 6th April 2024
- Free Practice 3: 08:00 - 09:00 IST
- Qualifying: 11:30 - 12:30 IST
Sunday 7th April 2024
- Race: 10:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
F1 live: Follow final Japanese GP practice as it happens
Christian Eckes rallies late for NASCAR Truck win at Martinsville
Toto Wolff explains reasons behind Japan F1 U-turn decision
Austin Hill to run partial Cup schedule for RCR this year
Prime
How an F1 underachiever become a Japanese political player
Is Ferrari's revolution closing the gap to Red Bull?
The factors set to influence the chances of an F1 Suzuka repeat in 2024
The driver Red Bull has so far overlooked in its F1 future plans
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments