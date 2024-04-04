All Series
Formula 1 Japanese GP

2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 heads to Suzuka for the fourth round of the 2024 season. Here's how you can watch the 2024 Japanese Grand Prix on TV.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, the rest of the field at the start

Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

The iconic Suzuka fixture has been moved to the early part of the season this year as part of an Asia-Oceania flyaway leg that also includes races in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Australia and China.

Red Bull won the last edition of the Japanese GP, home to its engine supplier Honda, but Ferrari arrives to the race on the back of its stunning victory in Melbourne a fortnight ago.

2024 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEsT

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

02:30

03:30

04:30

22:30

19:30

13:30

11:30

08:00

FP2

06:00

07:00

08:00

 02:00

23:00

 17:00

15:00

 11:30

FP3

02:30

03:30

04:30

22:30

 19:30

13:30

 11:30

08:00
Quali

06:00

07:00

08:00

02:00

23:00

 17:00

15:00

11:30

Race 

05:00

06:00

07:00

01:00

22:00

15:00

14:00

 10:30

2024 Formula 1 Japanese GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 5th April 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 03:30 - 04:30 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 07:00 - 08:00 BST

Saturday 6th April 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 03:30 - 04:30 BST
  • Qualifying: 07:00 - 08:00 BST

Sunday 7th April 2024

  • Race: 06:00 BST

2024 Formula 1 Japanese GP session timings in Europe

Friday 5th April 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 04:30 - 05:30 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 08:00 - 09:00 CEST

Saturday 6th April 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 04:30 - 05:30 CEST
  • Qualifying: 08:00 - 09:00 CEST

Sunday 7th April 2024

  • Race: 07:00 CEST

2024 Formula 1 Japanese GP session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Thursday 4th April 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 22:30 - 23:30 ET 

Friday 5th April 2024

  • Free Practice 2: 02:00 - 03:00 ET 
  • Free Practice 3: 22:30 - 23:30 ET 

Saturday 6th April 2024

  • Qualifying: 02:00 - 03:00 ET 

Sunday 7th April 2024

  • Race: 01:00 ET 

2024 Formula 1 Japanese GP session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Thursday 4th April 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 19:30 - 20:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 PT

Friday 5th April 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 19:30 - 20:30 PT
  • Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 PT 

Saturday 6th April 2024

  • Race:  22:00 PT

2024 Formula 1 Japanese GP session timings in Australia

Friday 5th April 2024

  • Free Practice: 13:30 - 14:30 AEDT
  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 AEDT

Saturday 6th April 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 13:30 - 14:30 AEDT
  • Qualifying: 17:00 - 18:00 AEDT

Sunday 7th April 2024

  • Race: 15:00 AEST*

* please note daylight saving ends in Australia on Sunday morning

2024 Formula 1 Japanese GP session timings in Japan

Friday 5th April 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 JST
  • Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 JST

Saturday 6th April 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 11:30 - 12:30 JST 
  • Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 JST

Sunday 7th April 2024

  • Race: 14:00 JST

2024 Formula 1 Japanese GP session timings in Africa

Friday 5th April 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 04:30 - 05:30 SAT / 05:30 - 06:30 EAT
  • Free Practice 2: 08:00 - 09:00 SAT / 09:00 - 10:00 EAT 

Saturday 6th April 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 04:30 - 05:30 SAT / 05:30 - 06:30 EAT
  • Qualifying: 08:00 - 09:00 SAT / 09:00 - 10:00 EAT

Sunday 7th April 2024

  • Race: 07:00 SAT / 08:00 EAT

2024 Formula 1 Japanese GP session timings in India

Friday 5th April 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 08:00 - 9:00 IST
  • Free Practice 2: 11:30 - 12:30 IST 

Saturday 6th April 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 08:00 - 09:00 IST
  • Qualifying: 11:30 - 12:30 IST

Sunday 7th April 2024

  • Race: 10:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Perez fears repeat Alonso F1 incidents won't get punished
Why Norris feels his attacking style is hurting him in F1 qualifying

