All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Formula 1 Miami GP

F1 Miami GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel

The 2024 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on 05 May. Here's how you can watch the sixth race of the 2024 F1 season on TV.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, Daniel Ricciardo, VCARB 01, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, and the rest of the field at the start of the Sprint rac

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start the race from pole position as he chases his fifth win of the season, and third consecutive triumph in Miami.

What time does the Miami  Grand Prix start?

The Miami GP will begin at 4pm local time (-4 GMT) at the Miami International Autodrome around the Hard Rock Stadium.

  • Date: Sunday, 05 May, 2024
  • Start time: 20:00 GMT  / 21:00 BST / 22:00 CEST  / 22:00 SAT / 23:00 EAT  / 16:00 ET / 13:00 PT / 06:00 AEST (Monday) / 05:00 JST (Monday) / 01:30 IST (Monday)

2024 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEsT

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

16:30

17:30

18:30

12:30

09:30

02:30¹

01:30¹

22:00

Shootout

20:30

21:30

22:30

 16:30

13:30

 06:30¹

05:30¹

 02:00¹

Sprint

16:00

17:00

18:00

12:00

 09:00

02:00¹

 01:00¹

21:30
Quali

20:00

21:00

22:00

16:00

13:00

 06:00¹

05:00¹

01:30¹

Race 

20:00

21:00

22:00

16:00

13:00

06:00¹

05:00¹

 01:30¹

How can I watch the Miami Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Estonia: Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay 
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ABC
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
  • India - FanCode
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Miami Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Miami Grand Prix - Starting grid:

1
 - 
3
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull

1'27.241

223.326
2 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.141

1'27.382

222.965
3 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.214

1'27.455

222.779
4 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.219

1'27.460

222.766
5 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes

+0.353

1'27.594

222.426
6 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes

+0.434

1'27.675

222.220
7 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.826

1'28.067

221.231
8 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.866

1'28.107

221.131
9 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari

+0.905

1'28.146

221.033
10 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull

+0.951

1'28.192

220.917
11 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes

+0.981

1'28.222

220.842
12 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault

+1.083

1'28.324

220.587
13 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault

+1.130

1'28.371

220.470
14 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes

+1.172

1'28.413

220.365
15 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes

+1.186

1'28.427

220.330
16 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari

+1.222

1'28.463

220.241
17 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes

+1.246

1'28.487

220.181
18 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull

+1.376

1'28.617

219.858
19 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari

+1.378

1'28.619

219.853
20 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari

+1.583

1'28.824

219.346
View full results

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Miami GP stewards to raise F1 rules issue with FIA as Magnussen cleared
Next article Stella: "Unacceptable" Magnussen F1 tactics should be bannable offences

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
Acosta: Michelin needs to address "strange" vibration issues on 2024 MotoGP bikes

Acosta: Michelin needs to address "strange" vibration issues on 2024 MotoGP bikes

MotoGP
Acosta: Michelin needs to address "strange" vibration issues on 2024 MotoGP bikes
F1 Miami GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, TV channel

F1 Miami GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, TV channel

Formula 1
Miami GP
F1 Miami GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, TV channel
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Prime
Prime
WEC
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Latest news

Miami F1 track layout and tyres make it hard to judge McLaren updates - Norris

Miami F1 track layout and tyres make it hard to judge McLaren updates - Norris

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Miami F1 track layout and tyres make it hard to judge McLaren updates - Norris
Ford's Red Bull F1 commitment "unchanged" despite Newey exit

Ford's Red Bull F1 commitment "unchanged" despite Newey exit

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Ford's Red Bull F1 commitment "unchanged" despite Newey exit
Leclerc convinced Ferrari is closer to Red Bull on F1 race pace in Miami

Leclerc convinced Ferrari is closer to Red Bull on F1 race pace in Miami

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Leclerc convinced Ferrari is closer to Red Bull on F1 race pace in Miami
The rider making a breakthrough to awaken MotoGP's "sleeping giant"

The rider making a breakthrough to awaken MotoGP's "sleeping giant"

MGP MotoGP
The rider making a breakthrough to awaken MotoGP's "sleeping giant"

Prime

Discover prime content
What a regretful Senna misunderstanding revealed about his approach to F1

What a regretful Senna misunderstanding revealed about his approach to F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
What a regretful Senna misunderstanding revealed about his approach to F1
The Senna legacy aiding those who need it the most

The Senna legacy aiding those who need it the most

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By James Allen
The Senna legacy aiding those who need it the most
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
By Jonathan Noble
How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA