2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 heads to the United States for the sixth round of the 2024 season. Here's how you can watch the 2024 Miami Grand Prix on TV.
F1 makes its third visit to the Miami this weekend, as it continues to build on the success of the inaugural event in 2022.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the last two editions of the Miami GP and is once again the favourite for victory, with the RB20 proving to be near-unbeatable in 2024.
2024 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEsT
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
16:30
|
17:30
|
18:30
|
12:30
|
09:30
|
02:30¹
|
01:30¹
|
22:00
|
Shootout
|
20:30
|
21:30
|
22:30
|16:30
|
13:30
|06:30¹
|
05:30¹
|02:00¹
|
Sprint
|
16:00
|
17:00
|
18:00
|
12:00
|09:00
|
02:00¹
|01:00¹
|
21:30
|Quali
|
20:00
|
21:00
|
22:00
|
16:00
|
13:00
|06:00¹
|
05:00¹
|
01:30¹
|
Race
|
20:00
|
21:00
|
22:00
|
16:00
|
13:00
|
06:00¹
|
05:00¹
|01:30¹
2024 Formula 1 Miami GP session timings in the UK/Portugal
Friday 3rd May 2024
- Free Practice 1: 17:30 - 18:30 BST
- Sprint shootout: 21:30 - 22:14 BST
Saturday 4th May 2024
- Sprint: 17:00 BST
- Qualifying: 21:00 - 22:00 BST
Sunday 5th May 2024
- Race: 21:00 BST
2024 Formula 1 Miami GP session timings in Europe
Friday 3rd May 2024
- Free Practice 1: 18:30 - 19:30 CEST
- Sprint shootout: 22:30 - 23:14 CEST
Saturday 4th May 2024
- Sprint: 18:00 CEST
- Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 CEST
Sunday 5th May 2024
- Race: 22:00 CEST
2024 Formula 1 Miami GP session timings in the US (Eastern Time)
Friday 3rd May 2024
- Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 ET
- Sprint shootout: 16:30 - 17:14 ET
Saturday 4th May 2024
- Sprint: 12:00 ET
- Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 ET
Sunday 5th May 2024
- Race: 16:00 ET
2024 Formula 1 Miami GP session timings in the US (Pacific Time)
Friday 3rd May 2024
- Free Practice 1: 09:30 - 10:30 PT
- Sprint shootout: 13:30 - 14:14 PT
Saturday 4th May 2024
- Sprint: 09:00 PT
- Qualifying: 13:00 - 14:00 PT
Sunday 5th May 2024
- Race: 13:00 PT
2024 Formula 1 Miami GP session timings in Australia
Saturday 4th May 2024
- Free Practice: 02:30 - 03:30 AEST
- Sprint shootout: 06:30 - 07:14 AEST
Sunday 5th May 2024
- Sprint: 02:00 AEST
- Qualifying: 06:00 - 07:00 AEST
Monday 6th May 2024
- Race: 06:00 AEST
2024 Formula 1 Miami GP session timings in Japan
Saturday 4th May 2024
- Free Practice 1: 01:30 - 02:30 JST
- Sprint shootout: 05:30 - 06:14 JST
Sunday 5th May 2024
- Sprint: 01:00 JST
- Qualifying: 05:00 - 06:00 JST
Monday 6th May 2024
- Race: 05:00 JST
2024 Formula 1 Miami GP session timings in Africa
Friday 3rd May 2024
- Free Practice 1: 18:30 - 19:30 SAT / 19:30 - 20:30 EAT
- Sprint shootout: 22:30 - 23:14 SAT / 23:30 - 00:14¹ EAT
Saturday 4th May 2024
- Sprint: 18:00 SAT / 19:00 EAT
- Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 SAT / 23:00 - 00:00¹ EAT
Sunday 5th May 2024
- Race: 22:00 SAT / 23:00 EAT
2024 Formula 1 Miami GP session timings in India
Friday 3rd May 2024
- Free Practice 1: 22:00 - 23:00 IST
Saturday 4th May 2024
- Sprint shootout: 02:00 - 02:44 IST
- Sprint: 21:30 IST
Sunday 5th May 2024
- Qualifying: 01:30 - 02:30 IST
Sunday 5th May 2024
- Race: 01:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
