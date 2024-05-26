All Series
Formula 1 Monaco GP

F1 Monaco GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel

The 2024 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on 26 May. Here's how you can watch the eighth race of the 2024 F1 season on TV.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc will start his home race from pole position, with McLaren's Oscar Piastri joining him on the front row.

Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) and in-form Lando Norris (McLaren) will line up third and fourth respectively.

Reigning champion Max Verstappen will take the start from sixth on the grid after a difficult qualifying for the Red Bull driver.

What time does the Monaco Grand Prix start?

The Monaco GP will begin at 3pm local time (+2 GMT) at Circuit de Monaco.

  • Date: Sunday, 26 May, 2024
  • Start time: 13:00 GMT  / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST  / 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT  / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST 

2024 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

11:30

12:30

13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

FP2

15:00

16:00

17:00

 11:00

08:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP3

10:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

 03:30

20:30

 19:30

16:00
Quali

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch the Monaco Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Estonia: Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay 
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ABC
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
  • India - FanCode
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Monaco Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Starting grid:

1
 - 
3
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari

1'10.270

170.957
2 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes

+0.154

1'10.424

170.583
3 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.248

1'10.518

170.356
4 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes

+0.272

1'10.542

170.298
5 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.273

1'10.543

170.296
6 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.297

1'10.567

170.238
7 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.351

1'10.621

170.108
8 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull

+0.588

1'10.858

169.539
9 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes

+0.678

1'10.948

169.324
10 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault

+1.041

1'11.311

168.462
11 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault

+1.015

1'11.285

168.523
12 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull

+1.212

1'11.482

168.059
13 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes

+1.293

1'11.563

167.868
14 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes

+1.749

1'12.019

166.805
15 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes

+1.750

1'12.020

166.803
16 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull

+1.790

1'12.060

166.711
17 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari

+2.242

1'12.512

165.671
18 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari

+2.758

1'13.028

164.501
19 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari

20 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari

View full results

