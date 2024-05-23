All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Formula 1 Monaco GP

2024 F1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 heads to Monte Carlo this weekend for the eighth round of the 2024 season. Here's how you can watch the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix on TV.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Monaco remains the crown jewel of the F1 calendar and continues to attract fans and stars alike, despite critisism from various quarters about racing being a bit of a procession.

Qualifying will be extremely important this Saturday, as overtaking opportunities are limited around the tight 3.3km circuit in the Principality. 

2024 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

11:30

12:30

13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

FP2

15:00

16:00

17:00

 11:00

08:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP3

10:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

 03:30

20:30

 19:30

16:00
Quali

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

2024 Formula 1 Monaco GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 24th May 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 BST

Saturday 25th May 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 11:30 - 12:30 BST
  • Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 BST

Sunday 26th May 2024

  • Race: 14:00 BST

2024 Formula 1 Monaco GP session timings in Europe

Friday 24th May 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 CEST

Saturday 25th May 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 CEST
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 CEST

Sunday 26th May 2024

  • Race: 15:00 CEST

2024 Formula 1 Monaco GP session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Friday 24th May 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 07:30 - 08:30 ET 
  • Free Practice 2: 11:00 - 12:00 ET 

Saturday 25th May 2024

  • Free Practice 06:30 - 07:30 ET 
  • Qualifying: 10:00 - 11:00 ET 

Sunday 26th May 2024

  • Race: 09:00 ET 

2024 Formula 1 Monaco GP session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Friday 24th May 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 04:30 - 05:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 08:00 - 09:00 PT

Saturday 25th May 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 03:30 - 04:30 PT
  • Qualifying: 07:00 - 08:00 PT 

Sunday 26th May 2024

  • Race:  06:00 PT

2024 Formula 1 Monaco GP session timings in Australia

Friday 24th May 2024

  • Free Practice: 21:30 - 22:30 AEST

Saturday 25th May 2024

  • Free Practice 2: 01:00 - 02:00 AEST
  • Free Practice 3: 20:30 - 21:30 AEST

Sunday 26th May 2024

  • Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST
  • Race: 23:00 AEST

2024 Formula 1 Monaco GP session timings in Japan

Friday 24th May 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 JST

Saturday 25th May 2024

  • Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 JST
  • Free Practice 3: 19:30 - 20:30 JST 
  • Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 JST

Sunday 26th May 2024

  • Race: 22:00 JST

2024 Formula 1 Monaco GP session timings in Africa

Friday 24th May 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 SAT / 14:30 - 15:30 EAT
  • Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 SAT / 17:00 - 18:00 EAT 

Saturday 25th May 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 SAT / 13:30 - 14:30 EAT
  • Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 SAT / 16:00 - 17:00 EAT

Sunday 26th May 2024

  • Race: 14:00 SAT / 15:00 EAT

2024 Formula 1 Monaco GP session timings in India

Friday 24th May 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 17:00 - 18:00 IST
  • Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:30 IST 

Saturday 25th May 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 16:00 - 17:00 IST
  • Qualifying: 19:30 - 20:30 IST

Sunday 26th May 2024

  • Race: 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article RB targets improvements to F1 starts that are "hurting" says Ricciardo
Next article F1 abandons rain wheel cover idea after latest test

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
Barcelona MotoGP upgrades highlighting philosophy differences at Yamaha and Honda

Barcelona MotoGP upgrades highlighting philosophy differences at Yamaha and Honda

MotoGP
Catalan GP
Barcelona MotoGP upgrades highlighting philosophy differences at Yamaha and Honda
2024 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

2024 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP
Catalan GP
2024 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Prime
Prime
WEC
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Latest news

Palou “struggling a little bit more” compared to last year’s Indy 500

Palou “struggling a little bit more” compared to last year’s Indy 500

Indy IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Palou “struggling a little bit more” compared to last year’s Indy 500
Ty Gibbs believes he's "definitely close" to first Cup win

Ty Gibbs believes he's "definitely close" to first Cup win

NAS NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
Ty Gibbs believes he's "definitely close" to first Cup win
How NASCAR's longest race became a proving ground for rising stars

How NASCAR's longest race became a proving ground for rising stars

NAS NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
How NASCAR's longest race became a proving ground for rising stars
F1 says Thailand, South Korea and Indonesia eyeing races

F1 says Thailand, South Korea and Indonesia eyeing races

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
F1 says Thailand, South Korea and Indonesia eyeing races

Prime

Discover prime content
The wider significance of Andretti’s Symonds signing

The wider significance of Andretti’s Symonds signing

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jonathan Noble
The wider significance of Andretti’s Symonds signing
Why F1's artificial racing tools are to blame for Imola race snoozefest

Why F1's artificial racing tools are to blame for Imola race snoozefest

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Why F1's artificial racing tools are to blame for Imola race snoozefest
Did Aston Martin's Imola F1 updates really fail?

Did Aston Martin's Imola F1 updates really fail?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Did Aston Martin's Imola F1 updates really fail?
Imola Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Imola Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Imola Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA