F1 Saudi Arabian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will once again start from pole position after topping Friday's qualifying session at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

His Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc will line up alongside him in second.

Carlos Sainz will sit out the race after getting a surgery done for appendicitis, with his place in the second Ferrari to be taken over by reserve driver Oliver Bearman.

As with the Bahrain GP, the Saudi F1 race will also take place on Saturday.

What time does the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix start?

The Saudi Arabian GP will begin at 8pm local time (+3 GMT) at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on Saturday.

Date : Saturday, 9 March 2024

: Saturday, 9 March 2024 Start time: 20:00 local time / 17:00 GMT / 18:00 CET / 19:00 SAT / 20:00 EAT / 12:00 ET / 09:00 PT / 04:00 AEDT (Sunday) / 02:00 JST (Sunday) / 22:30 IST

2024 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session lOCAL TIME GMT CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 16:30 13:30 14:30 08:30 05:30 00:30¹ 22:30 19:00 FP2 20:00 17:00 18:00 12:00 09:00 04:00¹ 02:00¹ 22:30 FP3 16:30 13:30 14:30 08:30 05:30 00:30¹ 22:30 19:00 Quali 20:00 17:00 18:00 12:00 09:00 04:00¹ 02:00¹ 22:30 Race 20:00 17:00 18:00 12:00 09:00 04:00¹ 02:00¹ 22:30

How can I watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports

Croatia - Sport Klub

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Estonia: Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra

Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay

Poland - Viaplay

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - F1 DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN2

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent

India - FanCode

Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN

Malaysia - beIN SPORTS

Indonesia- beIN SPORTS

Singapore - beIN SPORTS

Thailand - beIN SPORTS

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten

New Zealand - Sky

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Starting grid: