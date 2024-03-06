All Series
Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP

2024 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 remains in the Middle East for the second round of the 2024 season. Here's how you can watch the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on TV.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Fireworks light the sky at the end of the race

Fireworks light the sky at the end of the race

Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen started the 2024 F1 season in dominant fashion in Bahrain last weekend, shrugging off the civil war at Red Bull to take a dominant win ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez.

Verstappen is once again the favourite for victory at Jeddah, where he finished second to Perez last year.

As with last weekend's Sakhir event, the Saudi street race will take place on Saturday. The change has been made in account of the Ramadan, which starts on Sunday 10 March.

2024 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

lOCAL TIME

GMT

CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

16:30

13:30

14:30

08:30

05:30

00:30¹

22:30

19:00

FP2

20:00

17:00

18:00

 12:00

09:00

 04:00¹

02:00¹

 22:30

FP3

16:30

13:30

14:30

08:30

 05:30

00:30¹

 22:30

19:00
Quali 20:00

17:00

18:00

12:00

09:00

 04:00¹

02:00¹

22:30

Race 

20:00

17:00

18:00

12:00

09:00

04:00¹

02:00¹

 22:30

2024 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP session timings in Saudi Arabia

Thursday 7th March 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 16:30 - 17:30 local time
  • Free Practice 2: 20:00 - 21:00 local time

Friday 8th March 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 16:30 - 17:30 local time
  • Qualifying: 20:00 - 21:00 local time

Saturday 9th March 2024

  • Race: 20:00 local time

2024 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Thursday 7th March 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 GMT
  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 GMT

Friday 8th March 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 13:30 - 14:30 GMT
  • Qualifying: 17:00 - 18:00 GMT

Saturday 9th March 2024

  • Race: 17:00 GMT

2024 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP session timings in Europe

Thursday 7th March 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 14:30 - 15:30 CET
  • Free Practice 2: 18:00 - 19:00 CET

Friday 8th March 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 14:30 - 15:30 CET
  • Qualifying: 18:00 - 19:00 CET

Saturday 9th March 2024

  • Race: 18:00 CET

2024 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Thursday 7th March 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 08:30 - 09:30 ET 
  • Free Practice 2: 12:00 - 13:00 ET 

Friday 8th March 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 08:30 - 09:30 ET 
  • Qualifying: 12:00 - 13:00 ET 

Saturday 9th March 2024

  • Race: 12:00 ET 

2024 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Thursday 7th March 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 05:30 - 06:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 09:00 - 10:00 PT

Friday 8th March 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 05:30 - 06:30 PT
  • Qualifying: 09:00 - 10:00 PT 

Saturday 9th March 2024

  • Race:  09:00 PT

2024 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP session timings in Australia

Friday 8th March 2024

  • Free Practice: 00:30 - 01:30 AEDT
  • Free Practice 2: 04:00 - 05:00 AEDT

Saturday 9th March 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 00:30 - 01:30 AEDT
  • Qualifying: 04:00 - 05:00 AEDT

Sunday 10th March 2024

  • Race: 04:00 AEDT

2024 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP session timings in Japan

Thursday 7th March 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 22:30 - 23:30 JST

Friday 8th March 2024

  • Free Practice 2: 02:00 - 03:00 JST
  • Free Practice 3: 22:30 - 23:30 JST 

Saturday 9th March 2024

  • Qualifying: 02:00 - 03:00 JST

Sunday 10th March 2024

  • Race: 02:00 JST

2024 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP session timings in Africa

Thursday 7th March 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 15:30 - 16:30 SAT / 16:30 - 17:30 EAT
  • Free Practice 2: 19:00 - 20:00 SAT / 20:00 - 21:00 EAT 

Friday 8th March 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 15:30 - 16:30 SAT / 16:30 - 17:30 EAT
  • Qualifying: 19:00 - 20:00 SAT / 20:00 - 21:00 EAT

Saturday 9th March 2024

  • Race: 19:00 SAT / 20:00 EAT

2024 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP session timings in India

Thursday 7th March 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 19:00 - 20:00 IST
  • Free Practice 2: 22:30 - 23:30 IST 

Friday 8th March 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 19:00 - 20:00 IST
  • Qualifying: 22:30 - 23:30 IST

Saturday 9th March 2024

  • Race: 22:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Previous article Russell calls for "total transparency" in FIA's Ben Sulayem F1 case
Next article Audi set to complete Sauber F1 takeover

Rachit Thukral
