2024 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Max Verstappen started the 2024 F1 season in dominant fashion in Bahrain last weekend, shrugging off the civil war at Red Bull to take a dominant win ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez.

Verstappen is once again the favourite for victory at Jeddah, where he finished second to Perez last year.

As with last weekend's Sakhir event, the Saudi street race will take place on Saturday. The change has been made in account of the Ramadan, which starts on Sunday 10 March.

2024 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session lOCAL TIME GMT CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 16:30 13:30 14:30 08:30 05:30 00:30¹ 22:30 19:00 FP2 20:00 17:00 18:00 12:00 09:00 04:00¹ 02:00¹ 22:30 FP3 16:30 13:30 14:30 08:30 05:30 00:30¹ 22:30 19:00 Quali 20:00 17:00 18:00 12:00 09:00 04:00¹ 02:00¹ 22:30 Race 20:00 17:00 18:00 12:00 09:00 04:00¹ 02:00¹ 22:30

2024 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP session timings in Saudi Arabia

Thursday 7th March 2024

Free Practice 1: 16:30 - 17:30 local time

Free Practice 2: 20:00 - 21:00 local time

Friday 8th March 2024

Free Practice 3: 16:30 - 17:30 local time

Qualifying: 20:00 - 21:00 local time

Saturday 9th March 2024

Race: 20:00 local time

2024 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP session timings in the UK/Portugal

Thursday 7th March 2024

Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 GMT

Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 GMT

Friday 8th March 2024

Free Practice 3: 13:30 - 14:30 GMT

Qualifying: 17:00 - 18:00 GMT

Saturday 9th March 2024

Race: 17:00 GMT

2024 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP session timings in Europe

Thursday 7th March 2024

Free Practice 1: 14:30 - 15:30 CET

Free Practice 2: 18:00 - 19:00 CET

Friday 8th March 2024

Free Practice 3: 14:30 - 15:30 CET

Qualifying: 18:00 - 19:00 CET

Saturday 9th March 2024

Race: 18:00 CET

2024 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Thursday 7th March 2024

Free Practice 1: 08:30 - 09:30 ET

Free Practice 2: 12:00 - 13:00 ET

Friday 8th March 2024

Free Practice 3: 08:30 - 09:30 ET

Qualifying: 12:00 - 13:00 ET

Saturday 9th March 2024

Race: 12:00 ET

2024 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Thursday 7th March 2024

Free Practice 1: 05:30 - 06:30 PT

Free Practice 2: 09:00 - 10:00 PT

Friday 8th March 2024

Free Practice 3: 05:30 - 06:30 PT

Qualifying: 09:00 - 10:00 PT

Saturday 9th March 2024

Race: 09:00 PT

2024 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP session timings in Australia

Friday 8th March 2024

Free Practice: 00:30 - 01:30 AEDT

Free Practice 2: 04:00 - 05:00 AEDT

Saturday 9th March 2024

Free Practice 3: 00:30 - 01:30 AEDT

Qualifying: 04:00 - 05:00 AEDT

Sunday 10th March 2024

Race: 04:00 AEDT

2024 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP session timings in Japan

Thursday 7th March 2024

Free Practice 1: 22:30 - 23:30 JST

Friday 8th March 2024

Free Practice 2: 02:00 - 03:00 JST

Free Practice 3: 22:30 - 23:30 JST

Saturday 9th March 2024

Qualifying: 02:00 - 03:00 JST

Sunday 10th March 2024

Race: 02:00 JST

2024 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP session timings in Africa

Thursday 7th March 2024

Free Practice 1: 15:30 - 16:30 SAT / 16:30 - 17:30 EAT

Free Practice 2: 19:00 - 20:00 SAT / 20:00 - 21:00 EAT

Friday 8th March 2024

Free Practice 3: 15:30 - 16:30 SAT / 16:30 - 17:30 EAT

Qualifying: 19:00 - 20:00 SAT / 20:00 - 21:00 EAT

Saturday 9th March 2024

Race: 19:00 SAT / 20:00 EAT

2024 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP session timings in India

Thursday 7th March 2024

Free Practice 1: 19:00 - 20:00 IST

Free Practice 2: 22:30 - 23:30 IST

Friday 8th March 2024

Free Practice 3: 19:00 - 20:00 IST

Qualifying: 22:30 - 23:30 IST

Saturday 9th March 2024

Race: 22:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.