Results
Formula 1 Spanish GP

2024 F1 Spanish GP qualifying results: Lando Norris takes pole

McLaren’s Lando Norris took pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix, the 10th round of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Upd:
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Norris will start ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.

Spanish Grand Prix grid: Norris on pole from Verstappen

1
 - 
3
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes

1'11.383

234.862
2 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.020

1'11.403

234.796
3 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.318

1'11.701

233.821
4 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.320

1'11.703

233.814
5 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.348

1'11.731

233.723
6 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.353

1'11.736

233.706
7 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault

+0.474

1'11.857

233.313
8 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault

+0.742

1'12.125

232.446
9 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes

10 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes

+0.745

1'12.128

232.436
11 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.678

1'12.061

232.652
12 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari

+0.844

1'12.227

232.118
13 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari

+0.927

1'12.310

231.851
14 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes

+0.989

1'12.372

231.653
15 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari

+1.355

1'12.738

230.487
16 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari

+1.554

1'12.937

229.858
17 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull

+1.602

1'12.985

229.707
18 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull

+1.692

1'13.075

229.424
19 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes

+1.770

1'13.153

229.179
20 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes

+2.126

1'13.509

228.070
What happened in Spanish Grand Prix Q1?

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc set the early pace at 1m12.257s, 0.049s quicker than Verstappen. But they were both beaten by the late-running Hamilton, who zipped around in 1m12.143s after a poor first run.

Falling at the first hurdle were Kevin Magnussen (Haas), the RBs of Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo, and the Williams duo of Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant.

Spanish GP Q1 results: Hamilton fastest from Leclerc

1
 - 
4
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 6

1'12.143

232.388
2 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 3

+0.114

1'12.257

0.114 232.021
3 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 3

+0.163

1'12.306

0.049 231.864
4 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 3

+0.243

1'12.386

0.080 231.608
5 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 3

+0.260

1'12.403

0.017 231.553
6 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 4

+0.313

1'12.456

0.053 231.384
7 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 6

+0.317

1'12.460

0.004 231.371
8 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 6

+0.334

1'12.477

0.017 231.317
9 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 6

+0.362

1'12.505

0.028 231.228
10 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 6

+0.508

1'12.651

0.146 230.763
11 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 6

+0.548

1'12.691

0.040 230.636
12 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 6

+0.565

1'12.708

0.017 230.582
13 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 6

+0.615

1'12.758

0.050 230.424
14 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 9

+0.737

1'12.880

0.122 230.038
15 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 9

+0.738

1'12.881

0.001 230.035
16 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 6

+0.794

1'12.937

0.056 229.858
17 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 9

+0.842

1'12.985

0.048 229.707
18 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 9

+0.932

1'13.075

0.090 229.424
19 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 6

+1.010

1'13.153

0.078 229.179
20 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 9

+1.366

1'13.509

0.356 228.070
What happened in Spanish Grand Prix Q2?

Verstappen set the benchmark in this session with 1m11.653s, 0.139s ahead of Hamilton.

Knocked out at this point were Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin), Valtteri Bottas (Sauber), Nico Hulkenberg (Haas), Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) and Zhou Guanyu (Sauber).

Spanish GP Q2 results: Verstappen fastest from Hamilton

1
 - 
4
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 3

1'11.653

233.977
2 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 6

+0.139

1'11.792

0.139 233.524
3 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 6

+0.159

1'11.812

0.020 233.459
4 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 3

+0.219

1'11.872

0.060 233.264
5 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 3

+0.221

1'11.874

0.002 233.258
6 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 5

+0.358

1'12.011

0.137 232.814
7 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 3

+0.385

1'12.038

0.027 232.727
8 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 6

+0.401

1'12.054

0.016 232.675
9 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 6

+0.426

1'12.079

0.025 232.594
10 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 6

+0.456

1'12.109

0.030 232.498
11 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 6

+0.475

1'12.128

0.019 232.436
12 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 6

+0.574

1'12.227

0.099 232.118
13 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 6

+0.657

1'12.310

0.083 231.851
14 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 6

+0.719

1'12.372

0.062 231.653
15 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 6

+1.085

1'12.738

0.366 230.487
What happened in Spanish Grand Prix Q3?

On the first runs, Verstappen grabbed P1 with 1m11.673s, 0.123s clear of Norris with the Mercedes duo of Hamilton and George Russell right behind.

On the final runs, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz got to within 0.063s of provisional pole, while Leclerc got to within 0.058s. Verstappen increased his advantage to 1m11.403s, aided by a tow from team-mate Sergio Perez, but that wasn’t enough to deny Norris, who unleashed 1m11.383s to snatch the top spot by 0.02s.

Hamilton will start third, three tenths off the front row but ahead of Russell, Leclerc, Sainz, Pierre Gasly (Alpine), Perez and Esteban Ocon (Alpine).

Oscar Piastri went off on his only fresh-tyre run for McLaren, so he will start ninth as Perez has a three-place grid penalty from the Canadian GP, when he drove his damaged car back to the pits to avoid a safety car.

Perez will start 11th.

Spanish GP Q3 results: Norris takes pole

1
 - 
4
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 6

1'11.383

234.862
2 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 6

+0.020

1'11.403

0.020 234.796
3 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 6

+0.318

1'11.701

0.298 233.821
4 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 6

+0.320

1'11.703

0.002 233.814
5 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 6

+0.348

1'11.731

0.028 233.723
6 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 6

+0.353

1'11.736

0.005 233.706
7 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 6

+0.474

1'11.857

0.121 233.313
8 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 6

+0.678

1'12.061

0.204 232.652
9 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 6

+0.742

1'12.125

0.064 232.446
10 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 5

