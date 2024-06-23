F1 Spanish GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel
The 2024 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on 23 June. Here's how you can watch the 10th race of the 2024 F1 season on TV.
McLaren's Lando Norris will start the race from pole position ahead of Red Bull ace Max Verstappen. Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will share the second row of the grid.
What time does the Spanish Grand Prix start?
The Spanish GP will begin at 3pm local time (+2 GMT) at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
- Date: Sunday, 23 June, 2024
- Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST
2024 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
13:30
|
07:30
|
04:30
|
21:30
|
20:30
|
17:00
|
FP2
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
17:00
|11:00
|
08:00
|01:00¹
|
00:00¹
|20:30
|
FP3
|
10:30
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
06:30
|03:30
|
20:30¹
|19:30
|
16:00
|Quali
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
10:00
|
07:00
|00:00¹
|
23:00
|
19:30
|
Race
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
How can I watch the Spanish Grand Prix?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Estonia: Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
- India - FanCode
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream the F1 Spanish Grand Prix?
Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.
Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.
F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Starting grid:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Time
|km/h
|1
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
1'11.383
|234.862
|2
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
+0.020
1'11.403
|234.796
|3
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.318
1'11.701
|233.821
|4
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.320
1'11.703
|233.814
|5
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.348
1'11.731
|233.723
|6
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.353
1'11.736
|233.706
|7
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+0.474
1'11.857
|233.313
|8
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+0.742
1'12.125
|232.446
|9
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
|10
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+0.745
1'12.128
|232.436
|11
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
+0.678
1'12.061
|232.652
|12
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
+0.844
1'12.227
|232.118
|13
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+0.927
1'12.310
|231.851
|14
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+0.989
1'12.372
|231.653
|15
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
+1.355
1'12.738
|230.487
|16
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+1.554
1'12.937
|229.858
|17
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+1.602
1'12.985
|229.707
|18
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+1.692
1'13.075
|229.424
|19
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+1.770
1'13.153
|229.179
|20
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+2.126
1'13.509
|228.070
|View full results
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
NASCAR says wet weather racing at New Hampshire was "very successful"
Chase Briscoe on Loudon runner-up: "The rain saved us for sure"
IndyCar Laguna Seca: Palou beats Herta after Corkscrew pass
NASCAR Cup NHMS: Bell wins on rain tires in weekend sweep
Prime
Why flexi-wings are a hot topic again in F1
Why it's not just the FIA's bizarre superlicence tinkering undermining the modern path to F1
Why consensus on F1's impending active aero revolution remains some way off
The turmoil of F1's 2026 rules shift
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments