2024 F1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 heads to Barcelona this weekend for the 10th round of the 2024 season. Here's how you can watch the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix on TV.
After a mixed run in the last few races, Red Bull is expected to surge back to the front in Barcelona, a track that plays into the strengths of the RB20. Max Verstappen has also won the last two editions of the Spanish GP with Red Bull.
2024 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
13:30
|
07:30
|
04:30
|
21:30
|
20:30
|
17:00
|
FP2
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
17:00
|11:00
|
08:00
|01:00¹
|
00:00¹
|20:30
|
FP3
|
10:30
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
06:30
|03:30
|
20:30¹
|19:30
|
16:00
|Quali
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
10:00
|
07:00
|00:00¹
|
23:00
|
19:30
|
Race
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
2024 Formula 1 Spanish GP session timings in the UK/Portugal
Friday 21st June 2024
- Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 BST
- Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 BST
Saturday 22nd June 2024
- Free Practice 3: 11:30 - 12:30 BST
- Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 BST
Sunday 23rd June 2024
- Race: 14:00 BST
2024 Formula 1 Spanish GP session timings in Europe
Friday 21st June 2024
- Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 CEST
- Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 CEST
Saturday 22nd June 2024
- Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 CEST
- Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 CEST
Sunday 23rd June 2024
- Race: 15:00 CEST
2024 Formula 1 Spanish GP session timings in the US (Eastern Time)
Friday 21st June 2024
- Free Practice 1: 07:30 - 08:30 ET
- Free Practice 2: 11:00 - 12:00 ET
Saturday 22nd June 2024
- Free Practice 06:30 - 07:30 ET
- Qualifying: 10:00 - 11:00 ET
Sunday 23rd June 2024
- Race: 09:00 ET
2024 Formula 1 Spanish GP session timings in the US (Pacific Time)
Friday 21st June 2024
- Free Practice 1: 04:30 - 05:30 PT
- Free Practice 2: 11:00 - 12:00 PT
Saturday 22nd June 2024
- Free Practice 3: 03:30 - 04:30 PT
- Qualifying: 10:00 - 11:00 PT
Sunday 23rd June 2024
- Race: 09:00 PT
2024 Formula 1 Spanish GP session timings in Australia
Friday 21st June 2024
- Free Practice 1: 21:30 - 22:30 AEST
Saturday 22nd June 2024
- Free Practice 2: 01:00 - 02:00 AEST
- Free Practice 3: 20:30 - 20:30 AEST
Sunday 23rd June 2024
- Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST
- Race: 23:00 AEST
2024 Formula 1 Spanish GP session timings in Japan
Friday 21st June 2024
- Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 JST
Saturday 22nd June 2024
- Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 JST
- Free Practice 3: 19:30 - 20:30 JST
- Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 JST
Sunday 23rd June 2024
- Race: 22:00 JST
2024 Formula 1 Spanish GP session timings in Africa
Friday 21st June 2024
- Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 SAT / 14:30 - 15:30 EAT
- Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 SAT / 18:00 - 19:00 EAT
Saturday 22nd June 2024
- Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 SAT / 13:30 - 14:30 EAT
- Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 SAT / 17:00 - 18:00 EAT
Sunday 23rd June 2024
- Race: 15:00 SAT / 14:00 EAT
2024 Formula 1 Spanish GP session timings in India
Friday 21st June 2024
- Free Practice 1: 17:00 - 00:00 IST
- Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:30 IST
Saturday 22nd June 2024
- Free Practice 3: 16:00 - 07:00 IST
- Qualifying: 19:30 - 20:30 IST
Sunday 23rd June 2024
- Race: 18:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
