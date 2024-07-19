All Series
Formula 1 Hungarian GP

F1 Hungarian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel

Hungaroring plays host to the 12th round of the 2024 Formula 1 season on 19-21 July. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix on TV.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

McLaren's Lando Norris led the way in Friday practice, edging out championship leader Max Verstappen of Red Bull by 0.243s.

Carlos Sainz was a strong third for Ferrari, clocking a time that was just under four tenths off the outright pace.

What time does qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix start?

The qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix will begin at 4pm local time (+2  GMT) on Saturday at the Hungaroring.

  • Date: Saturday, 20 July, 2024
  • Start time: 14:00 GMT / 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 16:00 SAT / 17:00 EAT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT / 00:00 AEST (Sunday) / 23:00 JST / 19:30 IST  

2024 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

11:30

12:30

13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

FP2

15:00

16:00

17:00

 11:00

08:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP3

10:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

 03:30

20:30

 19:30

16:00
Quali

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Estonia: Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay 
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN Network
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
  • India - FanCode
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Hungaroring throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

Hungarian GP - FP1 results:

1
 - 
4
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 27

1'18.713

200.368
2 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 20

+0.276

1'18.989

0.276 199.668
3 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 29

+0.298

1'19.011

0.022 199.612
4 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 28

+0.424

1'19.137

0.126 199.294
5 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 24

+0.467

1'19.180

0.043 199.186
6 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 26

+0.498

1'19.211

0.031 199.108
7 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 26

+0.536

1'19.249

0.038 199.013
8 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 26

+0.547

1'19.260

0.011 198.985
9 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 25

+0.552

1'19.265

0.005 198.973
10 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 29

+0.574

1'19.287

0.022 198.917
11 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 22

+0.727

1'19.440

0.153 198.534
12 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 27

+0.865

1'19.578

0.138 198.190
13 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 24

+0.973

1'19.686

0.108 197.921
14 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 22

+1.081

1'19.794

0.108 197.653
15 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 28

+1.091

1'19.804

0.010 197.629
16 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 26

+1.172

1'19.885

0.081 197.428
17 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 26

+1.263

1'19.976

0.091 197.204
18 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 26

+1.310

1'20.023

0.047 197.088
19 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 27

+1.582

1'20.295

0.272 196.420
20 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 50 Haas Ferrari 27

+1.658

1'20.371

0.076 196.234
View full results

Hungarian GP - FP2 results:

1
 - 
4
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 24

1'17.788

202.751
2 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 20

+0.243

1'18.031

0.243 202.119
3 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 23

+0.397

1'18.185

0.154 201.721
4 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 23

+0.467

1'18.255

0.070 201.541
5 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 20

+0.506

1'18.294

0.039 201.440
6 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 24

+0.527

1'18.315

0.021 201.386
7 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 20

+0.575

1'18.363

0.048 201.263
8 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 20

+0.583

1'18.371

0.008 201.242
9 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 22

+0.726

1'18.514

0.143 200.876
10 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 23

+0.731

1'18.519

0.005 200.863
11 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 25

+0.798

1'18.586

0.067 200.692
12 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 21

+0.823

1'18.611

0.025 200.628
13 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 21

+0.830

1'18.618

0.007 200.610
14 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 25

+0.966

1'18.754

0.136 200.264
15 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 25

+1.003

1'18.791

0.037 200.170
16 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 24

+1.100

1'18.888

0.097 199.923
17 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 25

+1.391

1'19.179

0.291 199.189
18 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 8

+1.498

1'19.286

0.107 198.920
19 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 13

+1.818

1'19.606

0.320 198.120
20 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 25

+2.279

1'20.067

0.461 196.980
View full results

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Previous article F1 Hungarian GP: Norris fastest in red-flagged FP2 over Verstappen, Sainz
Next article Hamilton: Mercedes "hasn't felt good" in Hungary's high temperatures

