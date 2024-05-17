All Series
Formula 1 Emilia Romagna GP

F1 Imola GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, TV channel

Imola plays host to the seventh round of the 2024 Formula 1 season on 17-19 May. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on TV.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber C44, Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber C44

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc set the pace in Friday practice, making Ferrari the favourite to take pole position on home turf.

Red Bull, meanwhile, suffered with the updated version of RB20, with reigning champion Max Verstappen finishing the two sessions in fifth and seventh.

What time does qualifying for the Imola Grand Prix start?

The qualifying for the Imola Grand Prix, also known as the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, will begin at 4pm local time (+2 GMT) on Saturday at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari

  • Date: Saturday, 18 May, 2024
  • Start time: 14:00 GMT / 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 16:00 SAT / 17:00 EAT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT / 00:00 AEST (Sunday) / 23:00 JST / 19:30 IST  

2024 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

11:30

12:30

13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

FP2

15:00

16:00

17:00

 11:00

08:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP3

10:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

 03:30

20:30

 19:30

16:00
Quali

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Estonia: Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay 
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN2
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
  • India - FanCode
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Imola throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

Imola GP - FP1 results:

1
 - 
4
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 30

1'16.990

229.541
2 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 28

+0.104

1'17.094

0.104 229.231
3 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 25

+0.130

1'17.120

0.026 229.154
4 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 23

+0.243

1'17.233

0.113 228.819
5 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 21

+0.250

1'17.240

0.007 228.798
6 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 29

+0.398

1'17.388

0.148 228.360
7 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 27

+0.418

1'17.408

0.020 228.301
8 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 17

+0.612

1'17.602

0.194 227.731
9 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 25

+0.817

1'17.807

0.205 227.131
10 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 18

+0.877

1'17.867

0.060 226.956
11 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 21

+0.915

1'17.905

0.038 226.845
12 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 22

+1.082

1'18.072

0.167 226.360
13 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 26

+1.152

1'18.142

0.070 226.157
14 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 29

+1.622

1'18.612

0.470 224.805
15 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 50 Haas 31

+1.677

1'18.667

0.055 224.648
16 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 23

+1.837

1'18.827

0.160 224.192
17 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 18

+2.139

1'19.129

0.302 223.336
18 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 22

+2.911

1'19.901

0.772 221.178
19 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 8

+3.060

1'20.050

0.149 220.767
20 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 20

+4.069

1'21.059

1.009 218.018
View full results

Imola GP - FP2 results:

1
 - 
4
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 29

1'15.906

232.819
2 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 30

+0.192

1'16.098

0.192 232.232
3 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 32

+0.380

1'16.286

0.188 231.659
4 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 29

+0.391

1'16.297

0.011 231.626
5 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 32

+0.405

1'16.311

0.014 231.583
6 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 30

+0.517

1'16.423

0.112 231.244
7 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 23

+0.541

1'16.447

0.024 231.171
8 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 25

+0.646

1'16.552

0.105 230.854
9 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 28

+0.920

1'16.826

0.274 230.031
10 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 29

+0.932

1'16.838

0.012 229.995
11 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 32

+1.061

1'16.967

0.129 229.610
12 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 30

+1.074

1'16.980

0.013 229.571
13 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 26

+1.085

1'16.991

0.011 229.538
14 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 31

+1.102

1'17.008

0.017 229.487
15 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 32

+1.158

1'17.064

0.056 229.321
16 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 28

+1.182

1'17.088

0.024 229.249
17 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 32

+1.223

1'17.129

0.041 229.127
18 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 23

+1.229

1'17.135

0.006 229.110
19 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 28

+1.700

1'17.606

0.471 227.719
20 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 22

+1.942

1'17.848

0.242 227.011
View full results

