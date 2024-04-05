All Series
Formula 1 Japanese GP

F1 Japanese GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, TV channel

Suzuka plays host to the fourth round of the 2024 Formula 1 season on 05-07 March. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix on TV on Saturday.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524

Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen set the pace for Red Bull in FP1, which was the only representative session on Friday, as he posted a time of 1m30.056s in his RB20.

Sergio Perez finished just under two tenths down in second, followed by Australian GP winner Carlos Sainz in the Ferrari.

Mercedes ended up a strong fourth and fifth, with George Russell leading team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

What time does qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix start?

The qualifying for the Japanese GP will begin at 3pm local time (+9 GMT) on Saturday.

  • Date: Saturday, 6 April 2024
  • Start time: 06:00 GMT / 07:00 BST / 08:00 CET / 08:00 SAT / 09:00 EAT / 02:00 ET / 23:00 PT (Friday) / 17:00 AEDT / 15:00 JST / 11:30 IST 

2024 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEsT

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

02:30

03:30

04:30

22:30

19:30

13:30

11:30

08:00

FP2

06:00

07:00

08:00

 02:00

23:00

 17:00

15:00

 11:30

FP3

02:30

03:30

04:30

22:30

 19:30

13:30

 11:30

08:00
Quali

06:00

07:00

08:00

02:00

23:00

 17:00

15:00

11:30

Race 

05:00

06:00

07:00

01:00

22:00

15:00

14:00

 10:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Estonia: Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay 
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN2
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
  • India - FanCode
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Suzuka throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Friday.

Japanese GP - FP1 results:

1
 - 
4
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 18

1'30.056

232.135
2 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 18

+0.181

1'30.237

0.181 231.669
3 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 20

+0.213

1'30.269

0.032 231.587
4 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 18

+0.474

1'30.530

0.261 230.920
5 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 23

+0.487

1'30.543

0.013 230.886
6 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 18

+0.502

1'30.558

0.015 230.848
7 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 20

+0.543

1'30.599

0.041 230.744
8 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 23

+1.109

1'31.165

0.566 229.311
9 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 20

+1.174

1'31.230

0.065 229.148
10 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 22

+1.184

1'31.240

0.010 229.123
11 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 19

+1.879

1'31.935

0.695 227.391
12 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 18

+1.887

1'31.943

0.008 227.371
13 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 19

+1.902

1'31.958

0.015 227.334
14 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 17

+1.998

1'32.054

0.096 227.097
15 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 17

+1.999

1'32.055

0.001 227.094
16 Japan A. Iwasa RB 40 RB Red Bull 22

+2.047

1'32.103

0.048 226.976
17 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 23

+2.221

1'32.277

0.174 226.548
18 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 18

+2.582

1'32.638

0.361 225.665
19 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 21

+2.747

1'32.803

0.165 225.264
20 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 10

+3.148

1'33.204

0.401 224.295
View full results

Japanese GP - FP2 results:

1
 - 
4
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 7

1'34.725

220.693
2 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 6

+0.501

1'35.226

0.501 219.532
3 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 4

+4.035

1'38.760

3.534 211.676
4 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 8

+6.221

1'40.946

2.186 207.092
5 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 9

+7.188

1'41.913

0.967 205.127
6 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 3

+10.252

1'44.977

3.064 199.140
7 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 3

+17.854

1'52.579

7.602 185.693
8 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 3

+24.388

1'59.113

6.534 175.507
9 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 4

+55.747

2'30.472

31.359 138.930
10 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 7

11 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 7

12 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 5

13 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 5

14 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 0

15 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 0

16 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 0

17 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 0

18 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 0

19 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 0

20 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 0

View full results

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
