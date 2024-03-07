F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, TV channel
Jeddah plays host to the second round of the 2024 Formula 1 season on 7-9 March. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Friday.
The F1 race in Saudi runs to a similar schedule to Bahrain, which means qualifying will take place a day earlier than usual on Friday.
What time does qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix start?
The qualifying for the Saudi Arabian GP will begin at 8pm local time (+3 GMT) on Friday.
- Date: Friday, 8 March 2024
- Start time: 20:00 local time / 17:00 GMT / 18:00 CET / 19:00 SAT / 20:00 EAT / 12:00 ET / 09:00 PT / 04:00 AEDT (Saturday) / 02:00 JST (Saturday) / 22:30 IST
2024 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
lOCAL TIME
|
GMT
|
CET
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEDT
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
16:30
|
13:30
|
14:30
|
08:30
|
05:30
|
00:30¹
|
22:30
|
19:00
|
FP2
|
20:00
|
17:00
|
18:00
|12:00
|
09:00
|04:00¹
|
02:00¹
|22:30
|
FP3
|
16:30
|
13:30
|
14:30
|
08:30
|05:30
|
00:30¹
|22:30
|
19:00
|Quali
|20:00
|
17:00
|
18:00
|
12:00
|
09:00
|04:00¹
|
02:00¹
|
22:30
|
Race
|
20:00
|
17:00
|
18:00
|
12:00
|
09:00
|
04:00¹
|
02:00¹
|22:30
How can I watch qualifying?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Estonia: Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN2
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
- India - FanCode
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream qualifying?
Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.
Live commentary
Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Jeddah throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Friday.
Saudi Arabian GP - FP1 results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|24
|
1'29.659
|247.899
|2
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|24
|
+0.186
1'29.845
|0.186
|247.386
|3
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|23
|
+0.209
1'29.868
|0.023
|247.322
|4
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|23
|
+0.280
1'29.939
|0.071
|247.127
|5
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|24
|
+0.371
1'30.030
|0.091
|246.877
|6
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|24
|
+0.505
1'30.164
|0.134
|246.510
|7
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|26
|
+0.572
1'30.231
|0.067
|246.327
|8
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|21
|
+0.577
1'30.236
|0.005
|246.314
|9
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|18
|
+0.921
1'30.580
|0.344
|245.378
|10
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|26
|
+1.088
1'30.747
|0.167
|244.927
|11
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|26
|
+1.124
1'30.783
|0.036
|244.829
|12
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|25
|
+1.258
1'30.917
|0.134
|244.469
|13
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|27
|
+1.286
1'30.945
|0.028
|244.393
|14
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|27
|
+1.307
1'30.966
|0.021
|244.337
|15
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|22
|
+1.318
1'30.977
|0.011
|244.307
|16
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|25
|
+1.377
1'31.036
|0.059
|244.149
|17
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|25
|
+1.387
1'31.046
|0.010
|244.122
|18
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|24
|
+1.472
1'31.131
|0.085
|243.895
|19
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|19
|
+1.752
1'31.411
|0.280
|243.147
|20
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|18
|
+1.918
1'31.577
|0.166
|242.707
|View full results
Saudi Arabian GP - FP2 results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|28
|
1'28.827
|250.221
|2
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|24
|
+0.230
1'29.057
|0.230
|249.574
|3
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|27
|
+0.331
1'29.158
|0.101
|249.292
|4
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|25
|
+0.353
1'29.180
|0.022
|249.230
|5
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|27
|
+0.473
1'29.300
|0.120
|248.895
|6
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|27
|
+0.509
1'29.336
|0.036
|248.795
|7
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|26
|
+0.628
1'29.455
|0.119
|248.464
|8
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|22
|
+0.677
1'29.504
|0.049
|248.328
|9
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|29
|
+0.701
1'29.528
|0.024
|248.261
|10
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|27
|
+0.767
1'29.594
|0.066
|248.079
|11
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|28
|
+0.839
1'29.666
|0.072
|247.879
|12
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|23
|
+0.931
1'29.758
|0.092
|247.625
|13
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|27
|
+0.950
1'29.777
|0.019
|247.573
|14
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|28
|
+0.962
1'29.789
|0.012
|247.540
|15
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|27
|
+1.074
1'29.901
|0.112
|247.231
|16
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|27
|
+1.107
1'29.934
|0.033
|247.141
|17
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|24
|
+1.158
1'29.985
|0.051
|247.001
|18
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|26
|
+1.250
1'30.077
|0.092
|246.748
|19
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|29
|
+1.261
1'30.088
|0.011
|246.718
|20
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|27
|
+1.326
1'30.153
|0.065
|246.540
|View full results
