F1 Spanish GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel
Barcelona plays host to the 10th round of the 2024 Formula 1 season on 21-23 June. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix on TV.
Lewis Hamilton set the pace for Mercedes in Friday practice, narrowly beating the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz by 0.022s.
Lando Norris and Pierre Gasly put McLaren and Alpine third and fourth respectively, while pre-round favourite Max Verstappen was fourth in the lead Red Bull.
What time does qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix start?
The qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix will begin at 4pm local time (+2 GMT) on Saturday at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
- Date: Saturday, 22 June, 2024
- Start time: 14:00 GMT / 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 16:00 SAT / 17:00 EAT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT / 00:00 AEST (Sunday) / 23:00 JST / 19:30 IST
2024 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
13:30
|
07:30
|
04:30
|
21:30
|
20:30
|
17:00
|
FP2
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
17:00
|11:00
|
08:00
|01:00¹
|
00:00¹
|20:30
|
FP3
|
10:30
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
06:30
|03:30
|
20:30¹
|19:30
|
16:00
|Quali
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
10:00
|
07:00
|00:00¹
|
23:00
|
19:30
|
Race
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
How can I watch qualifying?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Estonia: Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN Network
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
- India - FanCode
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream qualifying?
Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.
Live commentary
Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Barcelona throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.
Spanish GP - FP1 results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|27
|
1'14.228
|225.860
|2
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|27
|
+0.024
1'14.252
|0.024
|225.787
|3
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|31
|
+0.344
1'14.572
|0.320
|224.818
|4
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|31
|
+0.386
1'14.614
|0.042
|224.692
|5
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|28
|
+0.464
1'14.692
|0.078
|224.457
|6
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|29
|
+0.639
1'14.867
|0.175
|223.933
|7
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|28
|
+0.683
1'14.911
|0.044
|223.801
|8
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|30
|
+0.858
1'15.086
|0.175
|223.279
|9
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|26
|
+0.994
1'15.222
|0.136
|222.876
|10
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|25
|
+1.189
1'15.417
|0.195
|222.300
|11
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|26
|
+1.206
1'15.434
|0.017
|222.249
|12
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|24
|
+1.244
1'15.472
|0.038
|222.138
|13
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|21
|
+1.256
1'15.484
|0.012
|222.102
|14
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|28
|
+1.284
1'15.512
|0.028
|222.020
|15
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|30
|
+1.352
1'15.580
|0.068
|221.820
|16
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|24
|
+1.388
1'15.616
|0.036
|221.714
|17
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|30
|
+1.416
1'15.644
|0.028
|221.632
|18
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|25
|
+1.524
1'15.752
|0.108
|221.316
|19
|O. Bearman Haas F1 Team
|50
|Haas
|Ferrari
|29
|
+1.637
1'15.865
|0.113
|220.987
|20
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|21
|
+1.688
1'15.916
|0.051
|220.838
|View full results
Spanish GP - FP2 results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|28
|
1'13.264
|228.832
|2
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|30
|
+0.022
1'13.286
|0.022
|228.764
|3
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|31
|
+0.055
1'13.319
|0.033
|228.661
|4
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|27
|
+0.179
1'13.443
|0.124
|228.274
|5
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|29
|
+0.240
1'13.504
|0.061
|228.085
|6
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|22
|
+0.333
1'13.597
|0.093
|227.797
|7
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|28
|
+0.358
1'13.622
|0.025
|227.719
|8
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|28
|
+0.458
1'13.722
|0.100
|227.411
|9
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|30
|
+0.502
1'13.766
|0.044
|227.275
|10
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|30
|
+0.660
1'13.924
|0.158
|226.789
|11
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|32
|
+0.757
1'14.021
|0.097
|226.492
|12
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|29
|
+0.789
1'14.053
|0.032
|226.394
|13
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|23
|
+0.817
1'14.081
|0.028
|226.309
|14
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|28
|
+0.827
1'14.091
|0.010
|226.278
|15
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|31
|
+0.947
1'14.211
|0.120
|225.912
|16
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|29
|
+0.993
1'14.257
|0.046
|225.772
|17
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|21
|
+1.081
1'14.345
|0.088
|225.505
|18
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|28
|
+1.138
1'14.402
|0.057
|225.332
|19
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|34
|
+1.543
1'14.807
|0.405
|224.112
|20
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|33
|
+1.806
1'15.070
|0.263
|223.327
|View full results
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Briscoe reacts to Bell leaking his future NASCAR plans
NASCAR Cup NHMS: Hocevar leads brief practice; Sunday start time changed
IndyCar Laguna Seca: Herta paces second practice amid three red flags
Correa loses F2 podium in myriad of post-race penalties
Prime
Why flexi-wings are a hot topic again in F1
Why it's not just the FIA's bizarre superlicence tinkering undermining the modern path to F1
Why consensus on F1's impending active aero revolution remains some way off
The turmoil of F1's 2026 rules shift
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments