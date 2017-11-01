Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Top List

33 world champions of Formula 1

shares
comments
33 world champions of Formula 1
By:
Translated by: Rachit Thukral
Nov 1, 2017, 12:33 PM

Lewis Hamilton claimed his fourth Formula 1 title in Mexico, equalling the tally of Alain Prost and Sebastian Vettel. But who else have been crowned champion in the past?

Since the F1 championship began in 1950, 33 drivers from 14 nationalities and 15 countries (UK includes both Britain and Scotland) have won the coveted F1 World Championship title.

Michael Schumacher is the most successful of all, having taken over the reins from Juan Manuel Fangio in 2002 and gone on to achieve seven titles.

Lewis Hamilton is now next in line on five, ahead of Alain Prost and Sebastian Vettel.

Slider
List

Michael Schumacher (1994, 1995, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004)

Michael Schumacher (1994, 1995, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004)
1/33

Photo by: Brousseau Photo

Benetton and Ferrari

Juan Manuel Fangio (1951, 1954, 1955, 1956, 1957)

Juan Manuel Fangio (1951, 1954, 1955, 1956, 1957)
2/33

Photo by: Daimler AG

Alfa Romeo, Mercedes, Ferrari and Maserati

Alain Prost (1985, 1986, 1989, 1993)

Alain Prost (1985, 1986, 1989, 1993)
3/33

Photo by: Motorsport Images

McLaren and Williams

Sebastian Vettel (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013)

Sebastian Vettel (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013)
4/33

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

Red Bull

Lewis Hamilton (2008, 2014, 2015, 2017)

Lewis Hamilton (2008, 2014, 2015, 2017)
5/33

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

McLaren and Mercedes

Jack Brabham (1959, 1960, 1966)

Jack Brabham (1959, 1960, 1966)
6/33

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Cooper and Brabham

Jackie Stewart (1969, 1971, 1973)

Jackie Stewart (1969, 1971, 1973)
7/33

Photo by: Lucien Harmegnies

Matra and Tyrrell

Niki Lauda (1975, 1977, 1984)

Niki Lauda (1975, 1977, 1984)
8/33

Photo by: Jean-Philippe Legrand

Ferrari and McLaren

Nelson Piquet (1981, 1983, 1987)

Nelson Piquet (1981, 1983, 1987)
9/33

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Brabham and Williams

Ayrton Senna (1988, 1990, 1991)

Ayrton Senna (1988, 1990, 1991)
10/33

Photo by: Sutton Images

McLaren

Alberto Ascari (1952, 1953)

Alberto Ascari (1952, 1953)
11/33

Photo by: Ferrari Media Center

Ferrari

Graham Hill (1962, 1968)

Graham Hill (1962, 1968)
12/33

Photo by: Motorsport Images

BRM and Lotus

Jim Clark (1963, 1965)

Jim Clark (1963, 1965)
13/33

Photo by: Patrice Vatan

Lotus

Emerson Fittipaldi (1972, 1974)

Emerson Fittipaldi (1972, 1974)
14/33

Photo by: Ford Motor Company

Lotus and McLaren

Mika Hakkinen (1998, 1999)

Mika Hakkinen (1998, 1999)
15/33

Photo by: Motorsport Images

McLaren

Fernando Alonso (2005, 2006)

Fernando Alonso (2005, 2006)
16/33

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Renault

Giuseppe Farina (1950)

Giuseppe Farina (1950)
17/33

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Alfa Romeo

Mike Hawthorn (1958)

Mike Hawthorn (1958)
18/33

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Ferrari

Phil Hill (1961)

Phil Hill (1961)
19/33

Photo by: Ferrari Media Center

Ferrari

John Surtees (1964)

John Surtees (1964)
20/33

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Ferrari

Denny Hulme (1967)

Denny Hulme (1967)
21/33

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Brabham

Jochen Rindt (1970)

Jochen Rindt (1970)
22/33

Photo by: Sutton Images

Lotus

James Hunt (1976)

James Hunt (1976)
23/33

Photo by: Ford Motor Company

McLaren

Mario Andretti (1978)

Mario Andretti (1978)
24/33

Photo by: José Miguel Barros

Lotus

Jody Scheckter (1979)

Jody Scheckter (1979)
25/33

Photo by: Jean-Philippe Legrand

Ferrari

Alan Jones (1980)

Alan Jones (1980)
26/33

Photo by: Jean-Philippe Legrand

Williams

Keke Rosberg (1982)

Keke Rosberg (1982)
27/33

Photo by: Motorsport Images

*El que aparece a la derecha es Michele Alboreto, Tyrell Ford), que ganó la carrera en la que Rosberg se coronó.

Nigel Mansell (1992)

Nigel Mansell (1992)
28/33

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Williams

Damon Hill (1996)

Damon Hill (1996)
29/33

Photo by: Renault

Williams

Jacques Villeneuve (1997)

Jacques Villeneuve (1997)
30/33

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Williams

Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari F2007 on the podium

Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari F2007 on the podium
31/33

Jenson Button (2009)

Jenson Button (2009)
32/33

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Brawn GP

Nico Rosberg (2016)

Nico Rosberg (2016)
33/33

Photo by: Mercedes AMG

Mercedes

Next article
Aston Martin "encouraged" by 2021 F1 engine plans

Previous article

Aston Martin "encouraged" by 2021 F1 engine plans

Next article

Giorgio Piola launches F1-inspired watch range as TV documentary airs

Giorgio Piola launches F1-inspired watch range as TV documentary airs
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Graham Hill , Emerson Fittipaldi , Lewis Hamilton Shop Now , Kimi Raikkonen Shop Now , Jenson Button Shop Now , Jack Brabham , Fernando Alonso Shop Now , Sebastian Vettel Shop Now , Nico Rosberg Shop Now , Keke Rosberg , Nigel Mansell , Mika Hakkinen , Jody Scheckter , Michael Schumacher Shop Now , Alain Prost , Niki Lauda , Mario Andretti , Jochen Rindt , Juan Manuel Fangio , Alan Jones , Jim Clark , John Surtees , Jackie Stewart , Jacques Villeneuve , James Hunt , Alberto Ascari , Nelson Piquet , Damon Hill , Phil Hill , Denny Hulme , Ayrton Senna Shop Now , Mike Hawthorn , Giuseppe Farina
Author Jose Carlos de Celis

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
FP1 Starts in
7 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
04:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
08:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
05:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
08:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
08:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
FIA F2

Correa explains severity of injuries, circumstances of Spa crash

2
WRC

Lappi shocked by Citroen's WRC withdrawal

3
USAC

USAC sanctions new Ford Focus midget series

4
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

5
NHRA

GM Racing interview with Warren Johnson

Latest videos

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch 01:21
Formula 1

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop. 02:09
Formula 1

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop.

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World 02:32
Formula 1

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP

Latest news

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1
F1

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1

F1 fuel legality push intensifies with extra sensor
F1

F1 fuel legality push intensifies with extra sensor

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull
F1

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020
F1

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion
F1

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.