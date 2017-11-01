33 world champions of Formula 1

Since the F1 championship began in 1950, 33 drivers from 14 nationalities and 15 countries (UK includes both Britain and Scotland) have won the coveted F1 World Championship title.

Michael Schumacher is the most successful of all, having taken over the reins from Juan Manuel Fangio in 2002 and gone on to achieve seven titles.

Lewis Hamilton is now next in line on five, ahead of Alain Prost and Sebastian Vettel.