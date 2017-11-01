Lewis Hamilton claimed his fourth Formula 1 title in Mexico, equalling the tally of Alain Prost and Sebastian Vettel. But who else have been crowned champion in the past?
Since the F1 championship began in 1950, 33 drivers from 14 nationalities and 15 countries (UK includes both Britain and Scotland) have won the coveted F1 World Championship title.
Michael Schumacher is the most successful of all, having taken over the reins from Juan Manuel Fangio in 2002 and gone on to achieve seven titles.
Lewis Hamilton is now next in line on five, ahead of Alain Prost and Sebastian Vettel.
Michael Schumacher (1994, 1995, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004)
Benetton and Ferrari
Juan Manuel Fangio (1951, 1954, 1955, 1956, 1957)
Alfa Romeo, Mercedes, Ferrari and Maserati
Alain Prost (1985, 1986, 1989, 1993)
McLaren and Williams
Sebastian Vettel (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013)
Red Bull
Lewis Hamilton (2008, 2014, 2015, 2017)
McLaren and Mercedes
Jack Brabham (1959, 1960, 1966)
Cooper and Brabham
Jackie Stewart (1969, 1971, 1973)
Matra and Tyrrell
Niki Lauda (1975, 1977, 1984)
Ferrari and McLaren
Nelson Piquet (1981, 1983, 1987)
Brabham and Williams
Ayrton Senna (1988, 1990, 1991)
McLaren
Alberto Ascari (1952, 1953)
Ferrari
Graham Hill (1962, 1968)
BRM and Lotus
Jim Clark (1963, 1965)
Lotus
Emerson Fittipaldi (1972, 1974)
Lotus and McLaren
Mika Hakkinen (1998, 1999)
McLaren
Fernando Alonso (2005, 2006)
Renault
Giuseppe Farina (1950)
Alfa Romeo
Mike Hawthorn (1958)
Ferrari
Phil Hill (1961)
Ferrari
John Surtees (1964)
Ferrari
Denny Hulme (1967)
Brabham
Jochen Rindt (1970)
Lotus
James Hunt (1976)
McLaren
Mario Andretti (1978)
Lotus
Jody Scheckter (1979)
Ferrari
Alan Jones (1980)
Williams
Keke Rosberg (1982)
Nigel Mansell (1992)
Williams
Damon Hill (1996)
Williams
Jacques Villeneuve (1997)
Williams
Jenson Button (2009)
Brawn GP
Nico Rosberg (2016)
Mercedes
About this article
33 world champions of Formula 1
