Formula 1 News

F1 Las Vegas GP circuit layout revealed in 360-degree video

As Formula 1 ramps up its preparations to return to Las Vegas in 2023 with a Saturday night street race, follow a lap around the planned circuit layout.

Listen to this article

Last week F1 announced the Las Vegas Grand Prix would return to the calendar from next year with a November date slot, bolstering the number of races in the United States to three grand prix in 2023 alongside the Miami Grand Prix and the United States Grand Prix in Austin.

Check out the circuit layout and go for a full lap of the Las Vegas GP track in the 360-degree onboard video below.

 

The 3.8-mile street circuit will feature 14 corners and a long straight that will see drivers reach speeds of over 210 mph during a race that will last 50 laps.

Both F1 and race organisers will work alongside the casinos and resorts in Las Vegas to promote the race, with the circuit incorporating the iconic Las Vegas strip which will help create a main straight almost 1.2 miles in length.

shares
comments
