Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
FP2 in
02 Hours
:
21 Minutes
:
39 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
111 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / 70th Anniversary GP / Practice report

70th Anniversary GP: Bottas quickest from Hamilton in FP1

shares
comments
70th Anniversary GP: Bottas quickest from Hamilton in FP1
By:
Aug 7, 2020, 11:31 AM

Valtteri Bottas pipped Mercedes Formula 1 team-mate Lewis Hamilton to lead opening practice for the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix on Friday at Silverstone.

Mercedes eased to a 1-2 finish in first practice as drivers got their first chance to sample Pirelli's softer tyre selection for the second Silverstone race weekend.

All drivers opted to complete all of their of running on the C4 tyre, which is the soft compound for this race and was not used at the British Grand Prix last weekend.

Many reported high wear on the soft compound as the track temperature rose to 45ºC during first practice.

Bottas set his fastest time of 1m26.166s on the tyre en route to the head of the timing screens on Friday afternoon, beating Hamilton by one-tenth of a second in the final classification.

Mercedes was able to dominate proceedings once again as nearest challenger Max Verstappen finished over seven-tenths of a second off Bottas' pace, taking third for Red Bull.

Verstappen did not set his first timed lap until an hour had passed in the session after a number of changes were made to his car, and had a near-miss with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc while on a hot lap.

Nico Hulkenberg led Racing Point's charge in fourth place as he finished within half a tenth of a second of Verstappen's effort, having only been confirmed this morning as racing in place of Sergio Perez, who remains positive for COVID-19.

Leclerc took fifth place for Ferrari, almost nine-tenths of a second back from Bottas' headline time, and was over four-tenths clear of teammate Sebastian Vettel in seventh place.

Red Bull's Alexander Albon was sandwiched by the Ferraris in sixth place, but reported recurring tyre issues through the session and said he "almost crashed" at Copse while trying to improve on his fastest time.

Lance Stroll finished eighth for Racing Point, over half a second down on team-mate Hulkenberg's time, while Daniil Kvyat and Esteban Ocon completed the top 10 for AlphaTauri and Renault respectively.

Pierre Gasly took 11th in the second AlphaTauri car, but reported late in the session there was "no rubber" remaining on his left-rear tyre, again fanning concerns about tyre wear in the hot practice conditions.

McLaren failed to breach the top 10 in FP1 as Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz Jr. finished 12th and 14th respectively, split by Haas driver Romain Grosjean. Sainz also reported high wear, saying his tyres were "destroyed" by the end of the stint.

George Russell finished as the lead Williams in first practice, taking 15th ahead of team-mate Nicholas Latifi, while Daniel Ricciardo finish a lowly 17th for Renault.

Kimi Raikkonen ended the session in 18th place for Alfa Romeo, three-tenths of a second clear of Robert Kubica, who took over from regular team-mate Antonio Giovinazzi for the session.

Kevin Magnussen propped up the order in 20th place for Haas.

Honda gives Red Bull drivers new F1 power units

Previous article

Honda gives Red Bull drivers new F1 power units
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event 70th Anniversary GP
Sub-event FP1
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Live: Follow 70th Anniversary GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed
1h

Live: Follow 70th Anniversary GP practice as it happens

Racing Point says stewards verdict "bewildering"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Racing Point says stewards verdict "bewildering"

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature
May 7, 2020

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Erik Jones will not return to Joe Gibbs Racing Cup team in 2021
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Erik Jones will not return to Joe Gibbs Racing Cup team in 2021

Rossi: Ducati team/rider relationship can be “difficult”
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi: Ducati team/rider relationship can be “difficult”

Brno MotoGP: Nakagami leads Mir in first practice
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report
2h

Brno MotoGP: Nakagami leads Mir in first practice

F1 technical update: Mercedes, Ferrari, Racing Point & Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

F1 technical update: Mercedes, Ferrari, Racing Point & Red Bull

Latest news

70th Anniversary GP: Bottas quickest from Hamilton in FP1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report
6m

70th Anniversary GP: Bottas quickest from Hamilton in FP1

Honda gives Red Bull drivers new F1 power units
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
26m

Honda gives Red Bull drivers new F1 power units

FIA plans to outlaw Racing Point-style clones for F1 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
42m

FIA plans to outlaw Racing Point-style clones for F1 2021

Vettel opens up on car ride with Racing Point boss
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
55m

Vettel opens up on car ride with Racing Point boss

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow 70th Anniversary GP practice as it happens

1h
2
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

May 7, 2020
3
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

4
MotoGP

Brno MotoGP: Nakagami leads Mir in first practice

2h
5
IndyCar

Ed Carpenter Racing signs ace NASCAR crew chief Pearn for Indy

Latest videos

How Exploding Tyres Inflated The British GP 07:03
Formula 1

How Exploding Tyres Inflated The British GP

When Rocky came to F1 – but made a movie about Champ Cars 02:52
Formula 1

When Rocky came to F1 – but made a movie about Champ Cars

Punctures, Pit Stops, Vibrations & More | 2020 British GP F1 Debrief 09:04
Formula 1

Punctures, Pit Stops, Vibrations & More | 2020 British GP F1 Debrief

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best photos 03:45
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best photos

Why F1 Has Always Been A 09:12
Formula 1

Why F1 Has Always Been A "Copying Championship"

Latest news

70th Anniversary GP: Bottas quickest from Hamilton in FP1
Formula 1

70th Anniversary GP: Bottas quickest from Hamilton in FP1

Honda gives Red Bull drivers new F1 power units
Formula 1

Honda gives Red Bull drivers new F1 power units

FIA plans to outlaw Racing Point-style clones for F1 2021
Formula 1

FIA plans to outlaw Racing Point-style clones for F1 2021

Vettel opens up on car ride with Racing Point boss
Formula 1

Vettel opens up on car ride with Racing Point boss

Racing Point says stewards verdict "bewildering"
Formula 1

Racing Point says stewards verdict "bewildering"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.