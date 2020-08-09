Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Race in
07 Hours
:
10 Minutes
:
42 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
47 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
74 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
110 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / 70th Anniversary GP / Preview

Formula 1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix – how to watch, start time & more

shares
comments
Formula 1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix – how to watch, start time & more
By:
Aug 9, 2020, 5:49 AM

Formula 1 is celebrating 70 years of its rich history at Silverstone on August 9. Here's how you can watch the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix on TV in your country.

Mercedes will start from the front row for the fifth consecutive time this season, with Valtteri Bottas outqualifying teammate Lewis Hamilton by 0.063s to take pole position.

Nico Hulkenberg delivered a stunning lap to take third on the grid for Racing Point, ahead of the lead Red Bull of Max Verstappen.

The Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel will line up seventh and 13th respectively following another subdued qualifying session for the Scuderia.

When is the Formula 1 British Grand Prix? 

Located in the motorsport valley, 125 miles north-west of London, Silverstone will host the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix on August 9. The timings remain the same as that of the British Grand Prix held at the same venue one week ago.

  • Date: Sunday, 9th August, 2020 
  • Start time: 2:10pm BST / 3:10pm CEST / 9:10am ET / 6:10am PT / 10:10pm JST / 11:10pm AEST / 6:40pm IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix?

The 70th Anniversary Grand Prix will be broadcast on the following TV channels

Europe: Sky Sports F1 will exclusively broadcast the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix in the UK as Channel 4's rights for F1 were limited to just the British GP.

Sky TV will also show the race in Italy. Viewers in Germany can watch the race on RTL, while French and Spanish F1 fans can watch the race on Canal+ and Movistar respectively. 

Americas: The British GP will be broadcast in the US on ESPN, in Mexico on Tudn and in Canada on TSN/RDS.

Asia: Most of Asia is covered by Fox Sports, including India where F1 is broadcast by sister channel Star Sports Select 2. Fuji TV Next will carry live coverage in Japan. 

Oceanica: Fox Sports 506 will bring live coverage from Silverstone to viewers in Australia. Spark Sport will show the race in New Zealand.

Can I stream the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream the race on a device of their choice. Sky Sports and Movistar offer live streaming in the UK and Spain respectively, with the latter's package costing seven euros a month.

Weather forecast for the 70th Anniversary rand Prix

The maximum temperature at Silverstone will be 30C while the minimum temperature will be 18C. Rain is not expected to hit the track on Sunday.

70th Anniversary Grand Prix starting grid

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 1'25.154
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'25.217 0.063
3 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
Racing Point 1'26.082 0.928
4 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'26.176 1.022
5 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault 1'26.297 1.143
6 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point 1'26.428 1.274
7 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'26.534 1.380
8 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'26.614 1.460
9 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull 1'26.669 1.515
10 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'26.778 1.624
11 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari 1'27.078 1.924
12 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren 1'27.083 1.929
13 France Romain Grosjean
Haas 1'27.254 2.100
14 France Esteban Ocon
Renault 1'27.011 1.857
15 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 1'27.455 2.301
16 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri 1'27.882 2.728
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'28.236 3.082
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'28.430 3.276
19 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 1'28.433 3.279
20 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 1'28.493 3.339
View full results

 

2020 F1 70th Anniversary GP qualifying results, full grid lineup

Previous article

2020 F1 70th Anniversary GP qualifying results, full grid lineup
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event 70th Anniversary GP
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

2020 F1 70th Anniversary GP qualifying results, full grid lineup
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 70th Anniversary GP qualifying results, full grid lineup

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

CIK: Canadian National Karting Championship results
Kart Kart / News

CIK: Canadian National Karting Championship results

Bottas: Resolving set-up "deficit" key to pole
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas: Resolving set-up "deficit" key to pole

Bottas explains "to whom it may concern" radio message
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas explains "to whom it may concern" radio message

70th Anniversary Grand Prix qualifying: Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

70th Anniversary Grand Prix qualifying: Start time, how to watch, channel

Latest news

Formula 1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix – how to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview
9m

Formula 1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix – how to watch, start time & more

2020 F1 70th Anniversary GP qualifying results, full grid lineup
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 70th Anniversary GP qualifying results, full grid lineup

Verstappen "felt strongly" that hard tyre was right choice
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen "felt strongly" that hard tyre was right choice

Racing Point: Stewards wrong in "tracing paper" design claim
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point: Stewards wrong in "tracing paper" design claim

Trending

1
Formula 1

2020 F1 70th Anniversary GP qualifying results, full grid lineup

2
NHRA

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

3
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

4
Kart

CIK: Canadian National Karting Championship results

5
Formula 1

Bottas: Resolving set-up "deficit" key to pole

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the 70th Anniversary GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the 70th Anniversary GP

The 10 Best British F1 Drivers Of All Time 12:39
Formula 1

The 10 Best British F1 Drivers Of All Time

How Exploding Tyres Inflated The British GP 07:03
Formula 1

How Exploding Tyres Inflated The British GP

When Rocky came to F1 – but made a movie about Champ Cars 02:52
Formula 1

When Rocky came to F1 – but made a movie about Champ Cars

Punctures, Pit Stops, Vibrations & More | 2020 British GP F1 Debrief 09:04
Formula 1

Punctures, Pit Stops, Vibrations & More | 2020 British GP F1 Debrief

Latest news

Formula 1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix – how to watch, start time & more
Formula 1

Formula 1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix – how to watch, start time & more

2020 F1 70th Anniversary GP qualifying results, full grid lineup
Formula 1

2020 F1 70th Anniversary GP qualifying results, full grid lineup

Verstappen "felt strongly" that hard tyre was right choice
Formula 1

Verstappen "felt strongly" that hard tyre was right choice

Racing Point: Stewards wrong in "tracing paper" design claim
Formula 1

Racing Point: Stewards wrong in "tracing paper" design claim

Struggling Vettel feels he's "going up against a wall"
Formula 1

Struggling Vettel feels he's "going up against a wall"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.