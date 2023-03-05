Subscribe
Previous / Bahrain GP: Verstappen cruises to F1 victory from Perez, Alonso Next / Alonso hails "unreal" Bahrain GP F1 podium on Aston debut
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP Special feature

Bahrain GP 2023: Lap by lap visualization

Check out our animated timeline visualization of the 2023 Bahrain GP at Bahrain International Circuit, which charts the position changes.

By:
Bahrain GP 2023: Lap by lap visualization
Listen to this article

Normal View

Flourish logoA Flourish chart

Zoomed View

Flourish logoA Flourish chart
shares
comments

Bahrain GP: Verstappen cruises to F1 victory from Perez, Alonso

Alonso hails "unreal" Bahrain GP F1 podium on Aston debut
More from
Motorsport Network
Motorsport Stars end 2022 on a high at Autosport Awards

Motorsport Stars end 2022 on a high at Autosport Awards

Autosport Awards

2022 on a high at Autosport Awards Motorsport Stars end 2022 on a high at Autosport Awards

Autosport International and Sir Jackie Stewart, OBE encourage fans to celebrate their greatest Motorsport Memories

Autosport International and Sir Jackie Stewart, OBE encourage fans to celebrate their greatest Motorsport Memories

General
Motorsport.com announcements

Greatest Motorsport Memories Autosport International and Sir Jackie Stewart, OBE encourage fans to celebrate their greatest Motorsport Memories

MotoGP™ and Motorsport Network reveal key findings from largest ever Global Fan Survey

MotoGP™ and Motorsport Network reveal key findings from largest ever Global Fan Survey

MotoGP

Key findings from Global Fan Survey MotoGP™ and Motorsport Network reveal key findings from largest ever Global Fan Survey

Pierre Gasly More from
Pierre Gasly
Gasly had to "put emotions aside" in decision to leave AlphaTauri F1

Gasly had to "put emotions aside" in decision to leave AlphaTauri F1

Formula 1

Gasly had to "put emotions aside" Gasly had to "put emotions aside" in decision to leave AlphaTauri F1

Ocon doubts Gasly will need much help getting up to speed at Alpine

Ocon doubts Gasly will need much help getting up to speed at Alpine

Formula 1

Ocon doubts Gasly will need help Ocon doubts Gasly will need much help getting up to speed at Alpine

Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career

Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why Alpine can define Gasly's career Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Ferrari F1’s tifosi expectation a positive pressure, says Vasseur

Ferrari F1’s tifosi expectation a positive pressure, says Vasseur

Formula 1

Tifosi expectations a 'positive' Ferrari F1’s tifosi expectation a positive pressure, says Vasseur

F1 reserve drivers: All the back-up racers for 2023

F1 reserve drivers: All the back-up racers for 2023

Formula 1

All F1 reserve drivers for 2023 F1 reserve drivers: All the back-up racers for 2023

Why Vasseur relishes 'feeling the pressure' as Ferrari's F1 boss

Why Vasseur relishes 'feeling the pressure' as Ferrari's F1 boss

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why Vasseur relishes the pressure Why Vasseur relishes 'feeling the pressure' as Ferrari's F1 boss

Latest news

Five stories you may have missed from the F1 Bahrain GP

Five stories you may have missed from the F1 Bahrain GP

Formula 1

Five stories you may have missed from the F1 Bahrain GP Five stories you may have missed from the F1 Bahrain GP

Josh Berry had "a pretty good time" in first HMS Cup start

Josh Berry had "a pretty good time" in first HMS Cup start

NAS NASCAR Cup

Josh Berry had "a pretty good time" in first HMS Cup start Josh Berry had "a pretty good time" in first HMS Cup start

The divide that could mar MotoGP's sprint race revolution in 2023

The divide that could mar MotoGP's sprint race revolution in 2023

MotoGP

The divide that could mar MotoGP's sprint race revolution in 2023 The divide that could mar MotoGP's sprint race revolution in 2023

Stroll was told he wouldn't be back in F1 until Australian GP

Stroll was told he wouldn't be back in F1 until Australian GP

Formula 1

Stroll was told he wouldn't be back in F1 until Australian GP Stroll was told he wouldn't be back in F1 until Australian GP

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP

The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP

Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success

Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
GP Racing

Evaluating F1's new rules Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success

How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas

How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Jonathan Noble

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing? A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Stuart Codling

The rookie crop of F1 2023 The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door

The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Matt Kew

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.