Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
51 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
57 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Abiteboul: Top bosses could discuss Red Bull/Renault deal

shares
comments
Abiteboul: Top bosses could discuss Red Bull/Renault deal
By:

Renault Formula 1 team principal Cyril Abiteboul admits that conversations about a possible future Red Bull engine supply could take place at the highest level between the top bosses of the two companies.

Abiteboul acknowledged that the matter might be decided by new Renault CEO Luca de Meo and the Austrian drink company’s boss Dietrich Mateschitz, rather than by their respective representatives in the F1 paddock.

The strained relationship between Abiteboul and Red Bull’s Christian Horner and Helmut Marko is seen by observers as a potential stumbling block on the way to a possible reunion between the two companies, who worked together until 2018.

Renault remains a strong option, unless Red Bull finds a way to retain the use of Honda’s technology, which will inevitably be a more expensive route.

The FIA regulations will oblige Renault to supply RBR and AlphaTauri from 2022 if they haven’t already agreed a deal.

Intriguingly on the grid prior to the Eifel GP either Horner or Marko or both were seen talking to Abiteboul, Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto and Daimler CEO Ola Kallenius.

De Meo was also present at Nurburgring, and was caught on camera with Horner, Marko and Abiteboul in the Red Bull motorhome on Sunday morning.

“If you're asking about the level of the discussion, I think Helmut has always been my point of contact for these discussions,” said Abiteboul when quizzed by Motorsport.com.

“So I would expect that he remains so. Having said that you are right, Dietrich Mateschitz knows Luca de Meo. So maybe there will be some discussion going on there.

“There is no such discussion at this point in time. I think first Red Bull is still in the aftershock of Honda's announcement, which may or may not have been news to some persons in Red Bull, it's not clear to me.

“But anyway I think they are still trying to take stock and understand the options. And when comes the time, I guess they will look at what the regulations allow them to do.”

Read Also:

Abiteboul says there’s no hurry to discuss a deal, as the rules on engine supply don’t kick in until early next year.

“And as I said on many occasions we know that regulation, but we also know that it's not before a while, it's not before mid-May that we could be requested to supply an engine to whichever team doesn't have a contract in place for '22.

“So there's lots of time as you can measure in F1, between today and mid-May. God knows what can happen. And we'll bridge that gap when we get there."

Asked by Motorsport.com about his high profile chats at the Nurburgring Horner did not deny that engines came up in conversation.

“Obviously, there are three current suppliers remaining past the end of 2021,” he said.

“So it's only natural that we will engage in discussion with those parties. We've got a bit of time on our side to evaluate all the options.

“So inevitably though there is always going to be a discussion about engines when you're without one for the 2022 season.”

Related video

Tsunoda set for F1 test debut at Imola next month

Previous article

Tsunoda set for F1 test debut at Imola next month
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Red Bull Racing , Renault F1 Team
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Impul driver Sasaki earns practice ban for Suzuka
Super GT Super GT / Breaking news

Impul driver Sasaki earns practice ban for Suzuka

Todd Shafer thunders back into the NASCAR CWTS at Kansas
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck / Preview

Todd Shafer thunders back into the NASCAR CWTS at Kansas

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Gallery: Michael Schumacher's F1 helmets
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Top List

Gallery: Michael Schumacher's F1 helmets

Latest news

Abiteboul: Top bosses could discuss Red Bull/Renault deal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Abiteboul: Top bosses could discuss Red Bull/Renault deal

Tsunoda set for F1 test debut at Imola next month
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Tsunoda set for F1 test debut at Imola next month

DAS not a "game-changer" for Mercedes at Nurburgring
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

DAS not a "game-changer" for Mercedes at Nurburgring

How F1's all-time wins record has been pushed ever upwards Prime
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

How F1's all-time wins record has been pushed ever upwards

Trending

1
Super GT

Impul driver Sasaki earns practice ban for Suzuka

2
NASCAR Truck

Todd Shafer thunders back into the NASCAR CWTS at Kansas

3
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

4
Formula 1

Gallery: Michael Schumacher's F1 helmets

Latest news

Abiteboul: Top bosses could discuss Red Bull/Renault deal
Formula 1

Abiteboul: Top bosses could discuss Red Bull/Renault deal

Tsunoda set for F1 test debut at Imola next month
Formula 1

Tsunoda set for F1 test debut at Imola next month

DAS not a "game-changer" for Mercedes at Nurburgring
Formula 1

DAS not a "game-changer" for Mercedes at Nurburgring

How F1's all-time wins record has been pushed ever upwards
Formula 1

How F1's all-time wins record has been pushed ever upwards

Racing Point hails Hulkenberg's "remarkable job"
Formula 1

Racing Point hails Hulkenberg's "remarkable job"

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Lewis Hamilton equals Michael Schumacher’s F1 wins record 08:47
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Lewis Hamilton equals Michael Schumacher’s F1 wins record

Grand Prix Greats – Kimi Raikkonen sets new F1 starts record 05:30
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Kimi Raikkonen sets new F1 starts record

Starting Grid for the Eifel Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Eifel Grand Prix

Toto's Trip Down Memory Lane at the Nordschleife 05:52
Formula 1

Toto's Trip Down Memory Lane at the Nordschleife

Everything You Need To Know About The Nürburgring GP Circuit 07:02
Formula 1

Everything You Need To Know About The Nürburgring GP Circuit

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.