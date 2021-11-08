Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 News

Revealed: Abu Dhabi's Formula 1 track changes

By:

Abu Dhabi Formula 1 chiefs have revealed the first images of the major track changes at the Yas Marina Circuit aimed at helping overtaking.

Marsa Corner -1
Marsa Corner -1
1/6
Marsa Corner - 2
Marsa Corner - 2
2/6
North Hairpin - 1
North Hairpin - 1
3/6
North Hairpin - 2
North Hairpin - 2
4/6
Hotel Section - 2
Hotel Section - 2
5/6
Hotel Section - 1
Hotel Section - 1
6/6

After complaints last year about the venue not delivering enough of a spectacle for F1, circuit bosses gave the green light for a major overhaul of the layout.

Following months of work, the raft of tweaks in three areas of the track have now been completed and resulted in the track being slightly shorter at 5.28km.

The biggest tweak is at the newly renamed Marsa corner at the end of the second backstraight, where a sequence of 90-degree bends have been replaced by a single banked turn. Simulations suggest cars will take this at 240km/h.

The hairpin before the first back straight has also been changed, with the chicane before it removed and the tight turn itself widened to a 20-metre wide corner.

It is expected that cars will be approaching this hairpin at 300km/h.

A less obvious change has also been made at the hotel complex, where the corners have been opened up slightly to try to allow cars to follow each other better.

Saif Al Noaimi, Deputy CEO of Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management that runs the event, said: "It's an incredible moment in history for Yas Marina Circuit.

Hotel Section - 1

Hotel Section - 1

"These are the first upgrades to the track since the circuit was first constructed in 2009, since then Formula 1 cars, along with others in our fleets, have evolved in their design and performance and as such, we are committed to progressing with them to offer the ultimate racing experience across the events held at the circuit.

"The changes will amplify the competitive nature of all motorsports events held at the venue but, with it right around the corner, we are of course especially excited to see how the action unfolds on the new circuit layout during next month's season finale."

Mark Hughes, Managing Director of Mrk1 Consulting with consulted on the track design, added: "After almost a year of planning with Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, it's amazing to see the designs come to life over the past few months.

"Yas Marina Circuit is already one of the most modern and impressive Formula 1 tracks in the world, and these enhancements will ensure spectators in attendance will see a wealth of entertainment across all motorsports disciplines moving forward, as well as providing exhilarating racing for those on the track."

